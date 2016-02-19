Processes of Continental Rifting, Volume 19
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the Lunar and Planetary Institute Topical Conference on the Processes of Planetary Rifting, Held in St. Helena, California, U.S.A., December 3-5, 1981
Editors: P. Morgan B.H. Baker
eBook ISBN: 9781483289823
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Table of Contents
Dedication to S. Thomas Crough (1947-1982)
Preface
List of Authors
Introduction—Processes of Continental Rifting
Models of Rifting
Mechanism of Graben Formation—the Wedge Subsidence Hypothesis
Rifts and Swells: Geophysical Constraints on Causality
Mechanisms of Active and Passive Rifting
Mechanisms of Uplift Preceding Rifting
Convective Thinning of the Lithosphere: A Mechanism for Rifting and Mid-Plate Volcanism on Earth, Venus, and Mars
Mechanical Aspects of Continental Rifting
Submarine Rifting at Mid-Ocean Ridges
Hotspot Tracks and the Early Rifting of the Atlantic
Mechanism of Subsidence of Ancient Cratonic Rift Basins
Phenomena of Pulsation Tectonics Related to the Breakup of the Eastern North America Continental Margin
Geophysical Constraints on Rifting
Gravity Study of the Central African Rift System: A Model of Continental Disruption. 1. The Ngaoundere and Abu Gabra Rifts
Gravity Study of the Central African Rift System: A Model of Continental Disruption. 2. The Darfur Domal Uplift and Associated Cainozoic Volcanism
Baikal Rift: Active or Passive? — Comparison of the Baikal and Kenya Rift Zones
Processes of Planetary Rifting as Seen in the Rifting and Break Up of Africa
The Distribution and Implications of Heat Flow from the Gregory Rift in Kenya
Constraints on Rift Thermal Processes from Heat Flow and Uplift
Magnetotelluric Results Opposing Magma Origin of Crustal Conductors in the Rio Grande Rift
Crustal Structure of the Northern Mississippi Embayment and a Comparison with Other Continental Rift Zones
The Role of Seismic Refraction Data for Studies of the Origin an Evolution of Continental Rifts
Geological and Geochemical Constraints on Rifting
Crustal Structure of Rifted Continental Margins: Geological Constraints from the Proterozoic Rocks of the Canadian Shield
The Role of Rifting in the Tectonic Development of the Midcontinent, U.S.A.
Geologic and Geochemical Evidence for the Nature and Development of the Middle Proterozoic (Keweenawan) Midcontinent Rift of North America
Timing and Chemistry of Igneous Events Associated with the Southern Oklahoma Aulacogen
Origin of the Oslo Graben in Relation to the Hercynian-Alleghenian Orogeny and Lithospheric Rifting in the North Atlantic
Active Versus Passive Continental Rifting: Evidence from the West African Rift System
Tectonic and Geologic Evolution of the Española Basin, Rio Grande Rift: Structure, Rate of Extension, and Relation to the State of Stress in the Western United States
The Morton-Black Hypothesis for the Thinning of Continental Crust—Revisited in Western Afar
Continental Rift Jumps
Surface Deformation in Volcanic Rift Zones
The Chemical and Thermal Evolution of Rifts
Major Stages of Rifting Evolution in the Earth's History
Resources Associated with Rifting
Continental Rifting and Porphyry-Molybdenum Occurrences in the Oslo Region, Norway
Accumulation of Fossil Fuels and Metallic Minerals in Active and Ancient Rift Lakes
Geothermal Resources of Rifts: A Comparison of the Rio Grande Rift and the Salton Trough
Subject Index
Description
Selected papers from the Lunar and Planetary Institute Topical Conference, St. Helena, CA, USA, 3-5 Dec. 1981
Details
@qu:This volume, in certain important aspects, is a considerable advance on any previous collection of papers on rifts and rift valleys. It probably contains a better blend of modelling and formulation of hypotheses, with access to new information and the results of painstaking research, than any recent compilation. @source: Journal of Structural Geology
