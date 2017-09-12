Processes and Ore Deposits of Ultramafic-Mafic Magmas through Space and Time
1st Edition
Description
Processes and Ore Deposits of Ultramafic-Mafic Magmas through Space and Time focuses on the fundamental processes that control the formation of ore deposits from ultramafic-mafic magmas, covering chromite, platinum-group element (PGE), Ni-sulfides and Ti-V-bearing magnetite. The exploration, exploitation and use of these magmatic ores are important aspects of geology and directly linked to the global economy. Magmatic ores form from ultramafic-mafic magmas and crystallize at high-temperature after emplacement into crustal magma chambers, and are genetically linked to the evolution of the parental magmas through space and time. This book features recent developments in the field of magmatic ore deposits, and is an essential resource for both industry professionals and those in academia.
Key Features
- Elucidates the relationships between tectonic settings and magmatic ore mineralization
- Provides the links between magma generation in the mantle and ore mineralization at crustal levels
- Features the latest research on changing patterns in magmatic ore mineralization through time and their bearing on the chemical evolution of the Earth’s mantle
Readership
Geologists, geochemists, exploration geologists, volcanologists, and mining and metallurgy professionals
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Global To District Scale Controls And Signature Of Orthomagmatic Ni-Cu(-PGE) & PGE Reef Deposits
3. Exploration for the Ni-Cu-sulfide ore deposits
4. Ore deposits associated with ultramafic-mafic rocks and ore forming processes
5. Magmatic evolution of the Bushveld magma chamber: the roles of fractional crystallization, convection, magma recharge and eruption
6. Changing patterns of the mantle processes and formation of the ophiolitic chromite deposits through space and time
7. Petrogenetic evolution of the chromite deposits in the Archean greenstone belts
8. New insights on the origin of ultramafic-mafic intrusions and associated PGE-Cu-Ni sulphide deposits of the Noril’sk and Taimyr provinces, Russia: evidence from radiogenic and stable isotopes
9. Chinese ultramafic-mafic rocks and the related magmatic ore deposits
10. Alaskan-type ultramafic-mafic complexes and their magmatic ores
11. Experimental aspects of platinum-group minerals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128111598
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128111604
About the Editor
Sisir Mondal
Sisir K. Mondal is a Professor of geology in the Department of Geological Sciences at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, India, and a Research Associate at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. He is a hard-rock geologist whose primary field of specialization is in ore geology, petrology and geochemistry of ultramafic-mafic rocks. He received his PhD from Jadavpur University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Department of Geological Sciences, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India
William Griffin
William L. Griffin is an Honorary Professor of geology at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. Dr. Griffin’s research interests include the petrology and geochemistry of the deep crust and lithospheric mantle, the geochemical and dynamic evolution of the crust-mantle system, and magma generation and metasomatism in the crust and mantle. He received his PhD from the University of Minnesota.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Geology, Macquarie University, Sydney, Australia.