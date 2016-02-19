Processes and Control of Plant Senescence, Volume 8

This monograph provides basic and empiric information underlying processes believed to be involved in the doubtless multifunctional plant senescence syndrome. While essentially assuming a `basic science' approach the authors, drawing on data obtained from many of the main laboratories and research centres involved in senescence research the world over, and also on findings of the research groups they are associated with, have described how principles of basic science have been applied to practical problems, and have outlined the partial means presently available to man for achieving plant senescence control. Moreover, information is provided on current problems in the forefront of senescence research. This approach will hopefully engender further enquiry and lead at least to partial solutions to some of the as yet unsolved problems.

The book will be an asset to the book shelves of students on advanced courses in agriculture, biology and biochemistry as well as scientists and research workers, university and agricultural research station libraries and horticulturalists.