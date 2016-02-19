Processes and Control of Plant Senescence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444425218, 9780444598462

Processes and Control of Plant Senescence, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: Y.Y. Leshem A.H. Halevy C. Frenkel
eBook ISBN: 9780444598462
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st March 1986
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


﻿Introduction

Part One. General

Chapter 1. Plant Senescence

Senescence Curves

Senescence Factors in the Whole Plant

Conclusion

References and Recommended Reading

Part Two. Senescence Factors

Chapter 2. Ethylene as a Senescence Factor

Mode of Ethylene Biosynthesis

Regulation of Ethylene Biosynthesis by Ethylene

Conversion of ACC to Ethylene

Other Pathways of Ethylene Synthesis

The Ethylene Inhibitor

Ethylene Precursors and Polyamines

Ethylene Metabolism

Interaction of Ethylene with Other Phytohormones

Ethylene and Fruit Ripening

Applied Aspects of Ethylene Control

Calcium and Ethylene

Ethylene in Plant Disease

References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 3. Abscisic Acid, Xanthoxin and Phaseic Acid

Mode of Endogenous Biosynthesis

Abscisic Acid: A Senescence or a Stress Coping Hormone?

References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 4. Membranes and Senescence

Phospholipids and Glycolipids

Membranal Proteins

Membrane Lipid Phases and Phase Changes in Ageing

Transition Temperatures

Sterols

X-ray Diffraction of Membranes

Microviscosity and Senescence

Membrane Lipid Catabolism

Calcium, Calmodulin and Senescence Control

References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 5. Oxidative Processes in Biological Systems and their Role in Plant Senescence

The Electronic Structure of Molecular Oxygen

Modes of Reaction of Triplet Molecular Oxygen (3O2)

Activated Oxygen Species

Potential Oxygen Damage in Photosynthesis

Oxygen and Ageing

References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 6. Free Radicals and Senescence

Potentially Harmful Species of Free Radicals

Modes of Biosynthesis

Endogenous Control of Free Radical Metabolism

PUFA Oxidation, Lipoxygenase and Free Radical Formation

Plant Senescence, ESR Signals and Free Radicals

Free Radicals and Environmental Ozone Pollution

Tryptophan Depletion, Dioxygenases and Superoxide

Summary

References and Recommended Reading

Part Three. Senescence of Plant Organs

Chapter 7. Whole Plant Senescence

Nutrient Deficiency Theories

Hormonal Theories

Senescence Hormone

Summary

References

Chapter 8. Abscission

Leaf Abscission

Physiological and Anatomical Aspects of Abscission

Flower Abscission

Fruit Drop

References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 9. Flower Senescence

Biochemical, Biophysical and Ultrastructural Changes during Petal Senescence

Changes in Flower Pigmentation with Age

Involvement of Plant Hormones in the Control of Flower Senescence

References and Recommended Reading

Chapter 10. Fruit Ripening

The Manifestation of Ripening

Fruit Classification According to Ripening Patterns

The Regulation of Ripening

The Hormonal Control of Ripening

Environmental Influences on Ripening

Conclusions

References and Recommended Reading

Index

Description

This monograph provides basic and empiric information underlying processes believed to be involved in the doubtless multifunctional plant senescence syndrome. While essentially assuming a `basic science' approach the authors, drawing on data obtained from many of the main laboratories and research centres involved in senescence research the world over, and also on findings of the research groups they are associated with, have described how principles of basic science have been applied to practical problems, and have outlined the partial means presently available to man for achieving plant senescence control. Moreover, information is provided on current problems in the forefront of senescence research. This approach will hopefully engender further enquiry and lead at least to partial solutions to some of the as yet unsolved problems.

The book will be an asset to the book shelves of students on advanced courses in agriculture, biology and biochemistry as well as scientists and research workers, university and agricultural research station libraries and horticulturalists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444598462

Reviews

@qu:...the information given in this monograph has not previously been presented in this form in any textbook. Therefore, everyone interested in plant senescence should have this book within reach. @source: Scientia Horticulturae @qu:The book will prove to be an excellent reference for advanced students and researchers in the areas of senescence and postharvest physiology of horticultural crops. @source: Horticultural Science

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Y.Y. Leshem Editor

A.H. Halevy Editor

C. Frenkel Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.