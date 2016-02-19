Processes and Control of Plant Senescence, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part One. General
Chapter 1. Plant Senescence
Senescence Curves
Senescence Factors in the Whole Plant
Conclusion
References and Recommended Reading
Part Two. Senescence Factors
Chapter 2. Ethylene as a Senescence Factor
Mode of Ethylene Biosynthesis
Regulation of Ethylene Biosynthesis by Ethylene
Conversion of ACC to Ethylene
Other Pathways of Ethylene Synthesis
The Ethylene Inhibitor
Ethylene Precursors and Polyamines
Ethylene Metabolism
Interaction of Ethylene with Other Phytohormones
Ethylene and Fruit Ripening
Applied Aspects of Ethylene Control
Calcium and Ethylene
Ethylene in Plant Disease
References and Recommended Reading
Chapter 3. Abscisic Acid, Xanthoxin and Phaseic Acid
Mode of Endogenous Biosynthesis
Abscisic Acid: A Senescence or a Stress Coping Hormone?
References and Recommended Reading
Chapter 4. Membranes and Senescence
Phospholipids and Glycolipids
Membranal Proteins
Membrane Lipid Phases and Phase Changes in Ageing
Transition Temperatures
Sterols
X-ray Diffraction of Membranes
Microviscosity and Senescence
Membrane Lipid Catabolism
Calcium, Calmodulin and Senescence Control
References and Recommended Reading
Chapter 5. Oxidative Processes in Biological Systems and their Role in Plant Senescence
The Electronic Structure of Molecular Oxygen
Modes of Reaction of Triplet Molecular Oxygen (3O2)
Activated Oxygen Species
Potential Oxygen Damage in Photosynthesis
Oxygen and Ageing
References and Recommended Reading
Chapter 6. Free Radicals and Senescence
Potentially Harmful Species of Free Radicals
Modes of Biosynthesis
Endogenous Control of Free Radical Metabolism
PUFA Oxidation, Lipoxygenase and Free Radical Formation
Plant Senescence, ESR Signals and Free Radicals
Free Radicals and Environmental Ozone Pollution
Tryptophan Depletion, Dioxygenases and Superoxide
Summary
References and Recommended Reading
Part Three. Senescence of Plant Organs
Chapter 7. Whole Plant Senescence
Nutrient Deficiency Theories
Hormonal Theories
Senescence Hormone
Summary
References
Chapter 8. Abscission
Leaf Abscission
Physiological and Anatomical Aspects of Abscission
Flower Abscission
Fruit Drop
References and Recommended Reading
Chapter 9. Flower Senescence
Biochemical, Biophysical and Ultrastructural Changes during Petal Senescence
Changes in Flower Pigmentation with Age
Involvement of Plant Hormones in the Control of Flower Senescence
References and Recommended Reading
Chapter 10. Fruit Ripening
The Manifestation of Ripening
Fruit Classification According to Ripening Patterns
The Regulation of Ripening
The Hormonal Control of Ripening
Environmental Influences on Ripening
Conclusions
References and Recommended Reading
Index
Description
This monograph provides basic and empiric information underlying processes believed to be involved in the doubtless multifunctional plant senescence syndrome. While essentially assuming a `basic science' approach the authors, drawing on data obtained from many of the main laboratories and research centres involved in senescence research the world over, and also on findings of the research groups they are associated with, have described how principles of basic science have been applied to practical problems, and have outlined the partial means presently available to man for achieving plant senescence control. Moreover, information is provided on current problems in the forefront of senescence research. This approach will hopefully engender further enquiry and lead at least to partial solutions to some of the as yet unsolved problems.
The book will be an asset to the book shelves of students on advanced courses in agriculture, biology and biochemistry as well as scientists and research workers, university and agricultural research station libraries and horticulturalists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1986
- Published:
- 1st March 1986
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444598462
Reviews
@qu:...the information given in this monograph has not previously been presented in this form in any textbook. Therefore, everyone interested in plant senescence should have this book within reach. @source: Scientia Horticulturae @qu:The book will prove to be an excellent reference for advanced students and researchers in the areas of senescence and postharvest physiology of horticultural crops. @source: Horticultural Science