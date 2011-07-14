Processed Meats
1st Edition
Improving Safety, Nutrition and Quality
Table of Contents
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Part I: Processed meats: market-driven changes, legislative issues and product development
Chapter 1: Consumer demands and regional preferences for meat
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The effect of taste on meat consumption
1.3 The effect of choice on meat consumption
1.4 Determinates of consumer demand for meat
1.5 Consumption patterns of meat and economic data for selected countries
1.6 Future trends in meat consumption
Chapter 2: Processed meat products: consumer trends and emerging markets
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction: processed meats and modern life dilemmas
2.2 Consumer judgment of meat quality
2.3 Ongoing consumer trends
2.4 New positioning strategies for the meat industry
2.5 Emerging markets
2.6 Future trends
Chapter 3: Food safety and processed meats: globalisation and the challenges
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Trade liberalisation
3.3 Safety of processed meat from a nutritional point of view
3.4 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Listeriosis, salmonellosis and verocytotoxigenic Escherichia coli: significance and contamination in processed meats
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Listeria monocytogenes
4.3 Escherichia coli
4.4 Salmonella
4.5 Conclusions
4.7 Appendix: glossary
Chapter 5: The use of irradiation in processed meat products
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Control of pathogens in processed meat products
5.3 Effects of irradiation on meat quality
5.4 Prevention of quality changes in irradiated processed meat
5.5 Future trends
5.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 6: Regulation of processed meat labels in the European Union
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The European Union (EU) general food law regulation
6.3 Labelling and claims rules
6.4 Other measures
6.5 Codex Alimentarius (‘food code’)
6.6 Provision of food information to consumers
Chapter 7: Use of sensory science as a practical commercial tool in the development of consumer-led processed meat products
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Past and present status of sensory-based quality control in processed meats
7.3 State of the art: an overview of specific sensory science methodologies and approaches used for processed meat product development
7.4 Future trends: a holistic implementation of sensory science at key stages of meat product development
7.5 Conclusions: success in processed meat product production development – sensory science-based development of successful consumer processed meat products
7.6 Case studies
7.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: Scientific modeling of blended meat products
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The least-cost formulation (LCF) model
8.3 Linear science-based models for meat product properties
8.4 Solving the least-cost formulation–science-based formulation (LCF-SBF) problem
8.5 Advanced topics
8.6 Conclusions
Part II: Ingredients: past and future roles in processed meat manufacture
Chapter 9: Blood by-products as ingredients in processed meat
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction: blood characterisation, recovery and processing
9.2 Applications of blood in processed meat products
9.3 Future trends
9.4 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 10: Utilisation of hydrocolloids in processed meat systems
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The meat matrix
10.3 Challenges faced by the meat industry today
10.4 Regulation and scrutiny concerning hydrocolloid usage in processed meats
10.5 Application of hydrocolloids in processed meats
10.6 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 11: Use of cold-set binders in meat systems
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Meat source
11.3 Traditional restructured meat products
11.4 Cold-set binders
11.5 Particle size reduction
11.6 Binder comparisons
11.7 Advantages of restructuring
11.8 Advantages of cold-set binding
11.9 Restructured meat products quality control
Chapter 12: Using natural and novel antimicrobials to improve the safety and shelf-life stability of processed meat products
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Range of natural antimicrobials for food application
12.3 Combined effect of natural antimicrobials and/or other barriers
12.4 Food grade sanitisers: natural adjuncts as indirect sanitisers
12.5 Advantages of natural antimicrobials and new perspectives for their application
Chapter 13: Reducing salt in processed meat products
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Influences of salt on processed meats
13.3 Development of processed meats with low salt content
Chapter 14: Reducing fats in processed meat products
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction: importance of reducing fat in processed meat products
14.2 Role of fat in processed meat products
14.3 Consequences of reducing fat in processed meats from an organoleptic and functional perspective
14.4 Technological methods to reduce fat
14.5 Saturated fat replacement using healthier fats
14.6 Alternative fat-replacing ingredients
14.7 Future trends
14.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 15: The use of nutraceuticals in processed meat products and their effects on product quality, safety and acceptability
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Nutraceuticals and processed meats
15.3 Product quality
15.4 Microbial safety
15.5 Acceptability
15.6 Future trends
Chapter 16: Use of probiotics and prebiotics in meat products
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Probiotics
16.3 Probiotics and meat fermentation
16.4 Prebiotics
16.5 Meat protein-derived prebiotic peptides
16.6 Prebiotics and meat products
16.7 Future trends
Part III: Processing technologies: past and future roles in processed meat manufacture
Chapter 17: Marinating and enhancement of the nutritional content of processed meat products
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Background and terminology associated with marinating
17.3 Marinade action: absorption and retention in a marinating system
17.4 Functional ingredients of marinating
17.5 Methods of marinade delivery
17.6 Established effects of marinating
17.7 The significance of sensory evaluation in determining quality of marinated products
17.8 Future research in marinating technology
Chapter 18: Improving the quality of restructured and convenience meat products
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Restructured whole-tissue and convenience meat products
18.3 Quality issues of restructured whole-tissue and convenience meat products
18.4 Improving product quality
18.5 Future trends
18.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 19: Heat and processing generated contaminants in processed meats
Abstract:
19.1 Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)
19.2 Biogenic amines (BAs)
19.3 N-nitroso amines (NAs)
19.4 Heterocyclic amines (HAs)
19.5 Conclusions
19.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 20: Improving the sensory quality of cured and fermented meat products
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Biochemical basis for flavour development
20.3 Basis for colour and texture development in cured meats
20.4 Processing factors affecting sensory quality of cured meats
20.5 Trends to accelerate the processes and/or improve the sensory quality of cured meat products
Chapter 21: Improving the sensory and nutritional quality of smoked meat products
Abstract:
21.1 The process of smoking muscle food products
21.2 Advantages of using natural smoke condensates compared with traditional smoking technologies
21.3 Application methods of liquid smoke condensates to muscle-based food products
21.4 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 22: Online quality assessment of processed meats
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Meat composition and attributes
22.3 Visual inspection of products
22.4 Food safety
22.5 Automation and integration of the quality measurements
22.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 23: Impact of refrigeration on processed meat safety and quality
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Current understanding of the impact of refrigeration on processed meat safety and quality
23.3 Advances in technology and practice to improve processed meat safety and quality
23.4 Future trends
Chapter 24: Recent advances in the application of high pressure technology to processed meat products
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Effect of high pressure on the quality of meat and meat products
24.3 Pressure-processed meat products
24.4 Microbial control in meat and meat products using high pressure
24.5 New applications of high pressure technology in the meat industry
24.6 Future trends in high pressure processing
Chapter 25: Effects of novel thermal processing technologies on the sensory quality of meat and meat products
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Meat quality
25.3 Thermal processing
25.4 Thermal processing methods
25.5 Consumer preference
25.6 Future trends
25.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 26: Packaging of cooked meats and muscle-based, convenience-style processed foods
Abstract:
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Cooked meat products
26.3 Definition of packaging and its functions
26.4 Influence of key trends on consumer behaviour
26.5 Consumer trends in food packaging
26.6 Choosing packaging materials for cooked meat products
26.7 Packaging materials and forms used on cooked meats and muscle-based, convenience-style food products
26.8 Developments and recent advances in the use of packaging materials for cooked meats and muscle-based, convenience-style food products
26.9 Future trends
Index
Description
In a market in which consumers demand nutritionally-balanced meat products, producing processed meats that fulfil their requirements and are safe to eat is not a simple task. Processed meats: Improving safety, nutrition and quality provides professionals with a wide-ranging guide to the market for processed meats, product development, ingredient options and processing technologies.
Part one explores consumer demands and trends, legislative issues, key aspects of food safety and the use of sensory science in product development, among other issues. Part two examines the role of ingredients, including blood by-products, hydrocolloids, and natural antimicrobials, as well as the formulation of products with reduced levels of salt and fat. Nutraceutical ingredients are also covered. Part three discusses meat products’ processing, taking in the role of packaging and refrigeration alongside emerging areas such as high pressure processing and novel thermal technologies. Chapters on quality assessment and the quality of particular types of products are also included.
With its distinguished editors and team of expert contributors, Processed meats: Improving safety, nutrition and quality is a valuable reference tool for professionals working in the processed meat industry and academics studying processed meats.
Key Features
- Provides professionals with a wide-ranging guide to the market for processed meats, product development, ingredient options, processing technologies and quality assessment
- Outlines the key issues in producing processed meat products that are nutritionally balanced, contain fewer ingredients, have excellent sensory characteristics and are safe to eat
- Discusses the use of nutraceutical ingredients in processed meat products and their effects on product quality, safety and acceptability
Readership
Professionals working in the processed meat industry and academics studying processed meats
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 14th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857092946
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694661
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081017265
Reviews
"Provides a wealth of information related to the safety of meat (microbiological and toxicological), the nutritional quality of processed meats, and factors influencing their eating quality." --Food Science and Technology
About the Editors
Joseph P. Kerry Editor
Dr Joseph P. Kerry is head of the Food Packaging Research Group at University College Cork, Ireland. He is renowned for his research expertise in food packaging and in the processing of muscle and muscle-based foods.
Affiliations and Expertise
University College Cork, Ireland
John F. Kerry Editor
Dr John F. Kerry is a Director and shareholder of Echo Ovens Ltd, Ireland. He is widely regarded for his work on value added Meats and related RTE processing technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Echo Ovens Ltd., Ireland