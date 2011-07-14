Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Part I: Processed meats: market-driven changes, legislative issues and product development

Chapter 1: Consumer demands and regional preferences for meat

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The effect of taste on meat consumption

1.3 The effect of choice on meat consumption

1.4 Determinates of consumer demand for meat

1.5 Consumption patterns of meat and economic data for selected countries

1.6 Future trends in meat consumption

Chapter 2: Processed meat products: consumer trends and emerging markets

2.1 Introduction: processed meats and modern life dilemmas

2.2 Consumer judgment of meat quality

2.3 Ongoing consumer trends

2.4 New positioning strategies for the meat industry

2.5 Emerging markets

2.6 Future trends

Chapter 3: Food safety and processed meats: globalisation and the challenges

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Trade liberalisation

3.3 Safety of processed meat from a nutritional point of view

3.4 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Listeriosis, salmonellosis and verocytotoxigenic Escherichia coli: significance and contamination in processed meats

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Listeria monocytogenes

4.3 Escherichia coli

4.4 Salmonella

4.5 Conclusions

4.7 Appendix: glossary

Chapter 5: The use of irradiation in processed meat products

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Control of pathogens in processed meat products

5.3 Effects of irradiation on meat quality

5.4 Prevention of quality changes in irradiated processed meat

5.5 Future trends

5.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 6: Regulation of processed meat labels in the European Union

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The European Union (EU) general food law regulation

6.3 Labelling and claims rules

6.4 Other measures

6.5 Codex Alimentarius (‘food code’)

6.6 Provision of food information to consumers

Chapter 7: Use of sensory science as a practical commercial tool in the development of consumer-led processed meat products

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Past and present status of sensory-based quality control in processed meats

7.3 State of the art: an overview of specific sensory science methodologies and approaches used for processed meat product development

7.4 Future trends: a holistic implementation of sensory science at key stages of meat product development

7.5 Conclusions: success in processed meat product production development – sensory science-based development of successful consumer processed meat products

7.6 Case studies

7.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Scientific modeling of blended meat products

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The least-cost formulation (LCF) model

8.3 Linear science-based models for meat product properties

8.4 Solving the least-cost formulation–science-based formulation (LCF-SBF) problem

8.5 Advanced topics

8.6 Conclusions

Part II: Ingredients: past and future roles in processed meat manufacture

Chapter 9: Blood by-products as ingredients in processed meat

9.1 Introduction: blood characterisation, recovery and processing

9.2 Applications of blood in processed meat products

9.3 Future trends

9.4 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 10: Utilisation of hydrocolloids in processed meat systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 The meat matrix

10.3 Challenges faced by the meat industry today

10.4 Regulation and scrutiny concerning hydrocolloid usage in processed meats

10.5 Application of hydrocolloids in processed meats

10.6 Future trends and conclusions

Chapter 11: Use of cold-set binders in meat systems

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Meat source

11.3 Traditional restructured meat products

11.4 Cold-set binders

11.5 Particle size reduction

11.6 Binder comparisons

11.7 Advantages of restructuring

11.8 Advantages of cold-set binding

11.9 Restructured meat products quality control

Chapter 12: Using natural and novel antimicrobials to improve the safety and shelf-life stability of processed meat products

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Range of natural antimicrobials for food application

12.3 Combined effect of natural antimicrobials and/or other barriers

12.4 Food grade sanitisers: natural adjuncts as indirect sanitisers

12.5 Advantages of natural antimicrobials and new perspectives for their application

Chapter 13: Reducing salt in processed meat products

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Influences of salt on processed meats

13.3 Development of processed meats with low salt content

Chapter 14: Reducing fats in processed meat products

14.1 Introduction: importance of reducing fat in processed meat products

14.2 Role of fat in processed meat products

14.3 Consequences of reducing fat in processed meats from an organoleptic and functional perspective

14.4 Technological methods to reduce fat

14.5 Saturated fat replacement using healthier fats

14.6 Alternative fat-replacing ingredients

14.7 Future trends

14.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 15: The use of nutraceuticals in processed meat products and their effects on product quality, safety and acceptability

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Nutraceuticals and processed meats

15.3 Product quality

15.4 Microbial safety

15.5 Acceptability

15.6 Future trends

Chapter 16: Use of probiotics and prebiotics in meat products

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Probiotics

16.3 Probiotics and meat fermentation

16.4 Prebiotics

16.5 Meat protein-derived prebiotic peptides

16.6 Prebiotics and meat products

16.7 Future trends

Part III: Processing technologies: past and future roles in processed meat manufacture

Chapter 17: Marinating and enhancement of the nutritional content of processed meat products

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Background and terminology associated with marinating

17.3 Marinade action: absorption and retention in a marinating system

17.4 Functional ingredients of marinating

17.5 Methods of marinade delivery

17.6 Established effects of marinating

17.7 The significance of sensory evaluation in determining quality of marinated products

17.8 Future research in marinating technology

Chapter 18: Improving the quality of restructured and convenience meat products

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Restructured whole-tissue and convenience meat products

18.3 Quality issues of restructured whole-tissue and convenience meat products

18.4 Improving product quality

18.5 Future trends

18.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 19: Heat and processing generated contaminants in processed meats

19.1 Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)

19.2 Biogenic amines (BAs)

19.3 N-nitroso amines (NAs)

19.4 Heterocyclic amines (HAs)

19.5 Conclusions

19.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 20: Improving the sensory quality of cured and fermented meat products

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Biochemical basis for flavour development

20.3 Basis for colour and texture development in cured meats

20.4 Processing factors affecting sensory quality of cured meats

20.5 Trends to accelerate the processes and/or improve the sensory quality of cured meat products

Chapter 21: Improving the sensory and nutritional quality of smoked meat products

21.1 The process of smoking muscle food products

21.2 Advantages of using natural smoke condensates compared with traditional smoking technologies

21.3 Application methods of liquid smoke condensates to muscle-based food products

21.4 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 22: Online quality assessment of processed meats

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Meat composition and attributes

22.3 Visual inspection of products

22.4 Food safety

22.5 Automation and integration of the quality measurements

22.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 23: Impact of refrigeration on processed meat safety and quality

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Current understanding of the impact of refrigeration on processed meat safety and quality

23.3 Advances in technology and practice to improve processed meat safety and quality

23.4 Future trends

Chapter 24: Recent advances in the application of high pressure technology to processed meat products

24.1 Introduction

24.2 Effect of high pressure on the quality of meat and meat products

24.3 Pressure-processed meat products

24.4 Microbial control in meat and meat products using high pressure

24.5 New applications of high pressure technology in the meat industry

24.6 Future trends in high pressure processing

Chapter 25: Effects of novel thermal processing technologies on the sensory quality of meat and meat products

25.1 Introduction

25.2 Meat quality

25.3 Thermal processing

25.4 Thermal processing methods

25.5 Consumer preference

25.6 Future trends

25.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 26: Packaging of cooked meats and muscle-based, convenience-style processed foods

26.1 Introduction

26.2 Cooked meat products

26.3 Definition of packaging and its functions

26.4 Influence of key trends on consumer behaviour

26.5 Consumer trends in food packaging

26.6 Choosing packaging materials for cooked meat products

26.7 Packaging materials and forms used on cooked meats and muscle-based, convenience-style food products

26.8 Developments and recent advances in the use of packaging materials for cooked meats and muscle-based, convenience-style food products

26.9 Future trends

Index