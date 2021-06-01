Processed Cheese Science and Technology: Ingredients, Manufacture, Functionality, Quality, and Regulations details the most recent developments and updates regarding processed cheeses and cheese products. It offers comprehensive information on all aspects of processed cheese, including manufacturing, types, ingredients, flavors, colors, preservatives, functionality (texture and rheology), analyses, quality, microbiology, regulations and legislations.

Structured into 16 chapters, the book begins with an introduction that provides a general overview of processed cheese, followed by a detailed description of the ingredients used in manufacturing, such as using cheeses as ingredients, vegetable-originated ingredients, salts, and more. In addition, low sodium and low-salt processed cheeses are discussed, highlighting the potential benefits for human health. Technological aspects of processed cheese are also covered, followed by an outline of special types of processed cheeses. The book then goes on to examine techniques for end-product characterization, as well as the quality aspects including the microbiology of processed cheese. The last chapter discusses the applications, current challenges, and market trends of processed cheese.

Processed Cheese Science and Technology: Ingredients, Manufacture, Functionality, Quality, and Regulations is an excellent resource aimed at food scientists, researchers in academia, and individuals working in the food industry and the commercial sector with a focus on processed cheeses and their end-products.