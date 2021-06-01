Processed Cheese Science and Technology
1st Edition
Ingredients, Manufacture, Functionality, Quality, and Regulations
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Processed Cheese Science and Technology: Ingredients, Manufacture, Functionality, Quality, and Regulations details the most recent developments and updates regarding processed cheeses and cheese products. It offers comprehensive information on all aspects of processed cheese, including manufacturing, types, ingredients, flavors, colors, preservatives, functionality (texture and rheology), analyses, quality, microbiology, regulations and legislations.
Structured into 16 chapters, the book begins with an introduction that provides a general overview of processed cheese, followed by a detailed description of the ingredients used in manufacturing, such as using cheeses as ingredients, vegetable-originated ingredients, salts, and more. In addition, low sodium and low-salt processed cheeses are discussed, highlighting the potential benefits for human health. Technological aspects of processed cheese are also covered, followed by an outline of special types of processed cheeses. The book then goes on to examine techniques for end-product characterization, as well as the quality aspects including the microbiology of processed cheese. The last chapter discusses the applications, current challenges, and market trends of processed cheese.
Processed Cheese Science and Technology: Ingredients, Manufacture, Functionality, Quality, and Regulations is an excellent resource aimed at food scientists, researchers in academia, and individuals working in the food industry and the commercial sector with a focus on processed cheeses and their end-products.
Key Features
- Offers the most complete coverage of processed cheese products to-date
- Led by active researchers and educators with expertise in processed cheeses, featuring chapters by global dairy science experts
- Includes extensive lists of references for further reading at the end of each chapter
Readership
Food scientists and researchers specializing in dairy science, particularly those involved with cheese manufacturing and end-products. Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in food and/or dairy science
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to Processed Cheese and its Products
2. Dairy Ingredients in Processed Cheese Products
3. The Use of Different Cheese Sources in Processed Cheese
4. The Use of Vegetable Ingredients in Processed Cheese
5. Flavours, Colours and Preservatives Used in Processed Cheese
6. Functionality of Salts Used in Processed Cheese Manufacture
7. Low Salt and Low Sodium Processed Cheeses
8. Manufacture of Processed Cheese: Equipment Used
9. Technological Aspects of Processed Cheese: Properties and Structure
10. Packaging, Cooling and Storage of Processed Cheese
11. Special Processed Cheeses, Cheese Spreads and Analogue Cheeses
12. Techniques Used for Processed Cheese Characterization
13. Quality and Testing of Processed Cheese: Defects, QA, QC
14. Microbiology of Processed Cheese
15. Regulations and Legislations on Processed Cheese
16. Processed Cheese: Applications, Challenges and Market Trends
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128214459
About the Editors
Mamdouh El-Bakry
Dr. Mamdouh El-Bakry currently works in the food industry as a professor and a regulatory affairs technologist for dairy science. He received his B.Sc. in Dairy Science and Technology from Cairo University, followed by a M.Sc. degree in Food Science and Technology (Ghent University), a M.Sc. in Food Science and Nutrition (Murcia University), and a Ph.D. in Processed Cheese from the University College Dublin. He spent several years in postdoctoral research in Teagasc Food Research Centre in Ireland and the Autonomous University of Barcelona in Spain. Dr. El-Bakry’s research interests include dairy products, dairy technology, chemistry, microstructure, and microbiology. He has contributed to numerous research/review papers, book chapters, and conference work on dairy science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Regulatory Affairs Technologist for Dairy Science
Bhavbhuti Mehta
Dr. Bhavbhuti Mehta is an Associate Professor and Head of the Dairy Chemistry Department at the SMC College of Dairy Sciences, Anand Agricultural University in Gujarat, India. His research and teaching focuses primarily on various physicochemical changes (process-induced changes) taking place during the processing of milk, milk products, and food chemistry in general. Other research interests include lipid oxidation and its prevention, methods to measures various oxidative deterioration, functional food ingredients and nutraceuticals, the role of various constituents in dairy and food products, and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Head, Dairy Chemistry Department, SMC College of Dairy Sciences, Anand Agricultural University in Gujarat, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.