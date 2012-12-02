Process Tomography
1st Edition
Principles, Techniques and Applications
Description
Written by international experts in this field, the book describes the principles of, and presents case studies for, the wide range of tomographic imaging techniques that can be used in the process industries. It includes sufficient introductory material to this multi-disciplinary subject in order that readers from a variety of backgrounds will be able to fully understand the fundamental principles and features of the sensors and image reconstruction techniques needed for process tomography.
Readership
Process and Instrumentation Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Physicists involved in imaging and sensing, Mathematicians and Fluid dynamicists and other teaching and research staff.
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: Part One - Introduction to Process Tomography and assessment of industrial needs. Part Two - Description of techniques, including electrical sensing, (capacitance, resistance, inductance and triboelectric), ultrasonic sensing, optical sensing, emission tomography. Part Three - Data processing techniques required for image reconstruction, often at high speeds necessary for on-line process applications. The need for parallel processing and implications for sensor design. Finally, a description of the techniques used for quality assurance in process tomography imaging. Part Four is a major aspect of the book - featuring a wide range of applications and practical results of the techniques detailed above, including those to particulate flows, fluidized beds, mixing transport and separation processes and combustion systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080938011
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750607445
About the Author
M S Beck
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics, UMIST, Manchester, UK.
Reviews
'The editors of this book have done an excellent job in producing a book useful to gradutate students, reserachers and industrial process engineers.' Flow, Measurement & Instrumentation, July 1996