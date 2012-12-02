Process Tomography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750607445, 9780080938011

Process Tomography

1st Edition

Principles, Techniques and Applications

Authors: M S Beck Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780080938011
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750607445
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 384
Description

Written by international experts in this field, the book describes the principles of, and presents case studies for, the wide range of tomographic imaging techniques that can be used in the process industries. It includes sufficient introductory material to this multi-disciplinary subject in order that readers from a variety of backgrounds will be able to fully understand the fundamental principles and features of the sensors and image reconstruction techniques needed for process tomography.

Readership

Process and Instrumentation Engineers, Electrical Engineers and Physicists involved in imaging and sensing, Mathematicians and Fluid dynamicists and other teaching and research staff.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: Part One - Introduction to Process Tomography and assessment of industrial needs. Part Two - Description of techniques, including electrical sensing, (capacitance, resistance, inductance and triboelectric), ultrasonic sensing, optical sensing, emission tomography. Part Three - Data processing techniques required for image reconstruction, often at high speeds necessary for on-line process applications. The need for parallel processing and implications for sensor design. Finally, a description of the techniques used for quality assurance in process tomography imaging. Part Four is a major aspect of the book - featuring a wide range of applications and practical results of the techniques detailed above, including those to particulate flows, fluidized beds, mixing transport and separation processes and combustion systems.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080938011
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750607445

About the Author

M S Beck

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics, UMIST, Manchester, UK.

Reviews

'The editors of this book have done an excellent job in producing a book useful to gradutate students, reserachers and industrial process engineers.' Flow, Measurement & Instrumentation, July 1996

Ratings and Reviews

