Process Systems Engineering for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Volume 41

Dr. Ravendra Singh is Assistant Research Professor at C-SOPS, Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers University, USA, working in Pharmaceutical System Engineering research field. C-SOPS is a unique pharmaceutical center founded by National Science Foundation (NSF) USA with annual budget exceeding 40 million USD. Dr. Singh is also serving as a manager and key researcher of “multi million dollars projects funded by NSF, FDA and pharmaceutical companies. He is well known in pharmaceutical systems engineering field among regulators, researchers and pharmaceutical manufacturing practitioners for his work related to pharmaceutical process monitoring and control, simulation, optimization, QbD, PAT, and novel methods and software tools development. He is highly experienced on pharmaceutical systems engineering as well as practical implementation into the plant.

Dr. Singh’s educational background was also based on Pharmaceutical system engineering field of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering. He obtained his MS from IIT Roorkee India and completed his MS thesis from Process System Engineering center, RWTH Aachen Germany on modelling and control of crystallization process (a key unit operation used for API purification process). He has completed his PhD from CAPEC, Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Technical University of Denmark. For his PhD thesis which was based on pharmaceutical systems engineering, he received a prestigious EFCE Excellence Award given in Recognition of an Outstanding PhD Thesis, from European Federation of Chemical Engineering. In the area pf pharmaceutical system engineering, he has published more than 43 research papers, written 4 book chapters, and presented at over 75 international conferences.

On the basis of Dr. Singh’s educational and research backgrounds and publication records, he is a right person to be served as an editor and author of this book.