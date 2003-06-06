Process Systems Engineering 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514042, 9780080542188

Process Systems Engineering 2003, Volume 15

1st Edition

8th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering

Editors: Bingzhen Chen Art Westerberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080542188
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th June 2003
Page Count: 1519
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
615.00
522.75
570.00
484.50
375.00
318.75
465.00
395.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Plenary Papers; Keynote Papers; Contributed Papers; PSE & Business Decision Making; Challenges in the NEW Millennium; Chemical Process Industry Applications; Nontraditional Applications; Support Technology; PSE Education; Index

Description

Contains proceedings from the 8th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering (PSE), which brought together the global community of process systems engineering researchers and practitioners involved in the creation and application of computing based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control, and maintenance of chemical processes.

Key Features

Contains proceeding from the 8th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering Conference theme for PSE 2003 is 'supporting business decision making'

Readership

Those working in research libraries, universities, industry, and government interested in process systems engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
1519
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080542188

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bingzhen Chen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

Art Westerberg Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.