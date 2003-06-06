Process Systems Engineering 2003, Volume 15
1st Edition
8th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering
Table of Contents
Plenary Papers; Keynote Papers; Contributed Papers; PSE & Business Decision Making; Challenges in the NEW Millennium; Chemical Process Industry Applications; Nontraditional Applications; Support Technology; PSE Education; Index
Description
Contains proceedings from the 8th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering (PSE), which brought together the global community of process systems engineering researchers and practitioners involved in the creation and application of computing based methodologies for planning, design, operation, control, and maintenance of chemical processes.
Key Features
Contains proceeding from the 8th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering Conference theme for PSE 2003 is 'supporting business decision making'
Readership
Those working in research libraries, universities, industry, and government interested in process systems engineering.
About the Editors
Bingzhen Chen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Art Westerberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, U.S.A.