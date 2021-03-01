Process Safety and Big Data discusses the principles of process safety and advanced information technologies. It explains how it is applied to the process industry and provides examples of applications in process safety control and decision support systems.

The book helps addressing problems that researchers face in industry that are the result of increased process complexity and have an impact on the safety issues that have become more and more complex too. The book shows ways to tackle these safety issues by implementing modern information technologies, such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence. It provides an integrated approach to modern information technologies used in control and management of process safety in industry.

The book also considers indicators and criteria in effective safety decision and helps as such safety managers answer the question how to make effective safety decisions, addresses the issue of how big data would provide support for (autonomous) improved data-driven decisions, and provides indicators and criteria for big data in process safety.