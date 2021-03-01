COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Process Safety and Big Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220665

Process Safety and Big Data

1st Edition

Authors: Sagit Valeev Natalya Kondratyeva
Paperback ISBN: 9780128220665
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 292
Description

Process Safety and Big Data discusses the principles of process safety and advanced information technologies. It explains how it is applied to the process industry and provides examples of applications in process safety control and decision support systems.

The book helps addressing problems that researchers face in industry that are the result of increased process complexity and have an impact on the safety issues that have become more and more complex too. The book shows ways to tackle these safety issues by implementing modern information technologies, such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence. It provides an integrated approach to modern information technologies used in control and management of process safety in industry.

The book also considers indicators and criteria in effective safety decision and helps as such safety managers answer the question how to make effective safety decisions, addresses the issue of how big data would provide support for (autonomous) improved data-driven decisions, and provides indicators and criteria for big data in process safety.

Key Features

  • Paves the way for the digital transformation of safety science and safety management
  • Takes a system approach to advanced information technologies used in process safety
  • Provides examples of how AI is applied in the contextualization of the data streams that are monitored to improve safety performance
  • Applies big data technologies to process safety
Includes case studies at the end of the book

Readership

Researchers in academia in process safety

Table of Contents

1 Large Scale Infrastructures and Process Safety
2 Risk and Process Safety Standards
3 Measurements, Sensors and Large Scale Infrastructures
4 Databases and Big Data Technologies
5 Simulation Technologies for Process Safety
6 Big Data Analytics and Process safety
7 Risk Control and Process Safety Management Systems

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128220665

About the Authors

Sagit Valeev

Sagit Valeyev is Professor with Ufa State Aviation Technical University. He has 40 years of research and teaching experience in the field of cyber-physical systems, information technologies. He is the author of more than 150 scientific papers and co-author of 10 books and textbooks in the field of intelligent control systems of complex technical objects. His scientific interests belong to the field of intelligent control of complex technical objects, hierarchical safety systems, neural networks, data acquisition systems. He has grants of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research in the field of intelligent control and safety of complex technical systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ufa State Aviation Technical University, Department of Computer Science and Robotics, Ufa, Russian Federation

Natalya Kondratyeva

Natalya Kondratyeva is Associate Professor with Ufa State Aviation Technical University. She has 20 years of experience in research and teaching in the field of complex technical systems and information technologies. She is the author of more than 60 scientific papers and co-author of 5 books and textbooks in the field of simulation and control of complex technical objects. Her scientific interests belong to the field of intelligent simulation of complex technical objects, hierarchical safety systems, reliability, and modern information technologies. She has grants of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research in the field of intelligent control and safety of complex technical systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ufa State Aviation Technical University, Department of Computer Science and Robotics, Ufa, Russian Federation

Ratings and Reviews

