Process Safety and Big Data
1st Edition
Description
Process Safety and Big Data discusses the principles of process safety and advanced information technologies. It explains how it is applied to the process industry and provides examples of applications in process safety control and decision support systems.
The book helps addressing problems that researchers face in industry that are the result of increased process complexity and have an impact on the safety issues that have become more and more complex too. The book shows ways to tackle these safety issues by implementing modern information technologies, such as big data analysis and artificial intelligence. It provides an integrated approach to modern information technologies used in control and management of process safety in industry.The book also considers indicators and criteria in effective safety decision and helps as such safety managers answer the question how to make effective safety decisions, addresses the issue of how big data would provide support for (autonomous) improved data-driven decisions, and provides indicators and criteria for big data in process safety.
Key Features
- Paves the way for the digital transformation of safety science and safety management
- Takes a system approach to advanced information technologies used in process safety
- Provides examples of how AI is applied in the contextualization of the data streams that are monitored to improve safety performance
- Applies big data technologies to process safety
Readership
Researchers in academia in process safety
Table of Contents
1 Large Scale Infrastructures and Process Safety
2 Risk and Process Safety Standards
3 Measurements, Sensors and Large Scale Infrastructures
4 Databases and Big Data Technologies
5 Simulation Technologies for Process Safety
6 Big Data Analytics and Process safety
7 Risk Control and Process Safety Management Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220665
About the Authors
Sagit Valeev
Sagit Valeyev is Professor with Ufa State Aviation Technical University. He has 40 years of research and teaching experience in the field of cyber-physical systems, information technologies. He is the author of more than 150 scientific papers and co-author of 10 books and textbooks in the field of intelligent control systems of complex technical objects. His scientific interests belong to the field of intelligent control of complex technical objects, hierarchical safety systems, neural networks, data acquisition systems. He has grants of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research in the field of intelligent control and safety of complex technical systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ufa State Aviation Technical University, Department of Computer Science and Robotics, Ufa, Russian Federation
Natalya Kondratyeva
Natalya Kondratyeva is Associate Professor with Ufa State Aviation Technical University. She has 20 years of experience in research and teaching in the field of complex technical systems and information technologies. She is the author of more than 60 scientific papers and co-author of 5 books and textbooks in the field of simulation and control of complex technical objects. Her scientific interests belong to the field of intelligent simulation of complex technical objects, hierarchical safety systems, reliability, and modern information technologies. She has grants of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research in the field of intelligent control and safety of complex technical systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ufa State Aviation Technical University, Department of Computer Science and Robotics, Ufa, Russian Federation
Ratings and Reviews
