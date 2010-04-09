Process Risk and Reliability Management
1st Edition
Operational Integrity Management
Description
In the last twenty years considerable progress has been made in process safety, particularly in regard to regulatory compliance. Many companies are now looking to go beyond mere compliance; they are expanding their process safety management (PSM) programs to improve performance not just in safety, but also in environmental compliance, quaility control and overall profitability. Techniques and principles are illustrated with numerous examples from chemical plants, refineries, transportation, pipelines and offshore oil and gas.
This book helps executives, managers and technical professionals achieve not only their current PSM goals, but also to make the transition to a broader operational integrity strategy. The book focuses on the energy and process industries- from refineries, to pipelines, chemical plants, transportation, alternative energy and offshore facilities. The techniques described in the book can also be applied to a wide range of non-process industries.
The book is both thorough and practical. It discusses theoretical principles in a wide variety of areas such as management of change, risk analysis and incident investigation, and then goes on to show how these principles work in practice, either in the design office or in an opperating facility.
Key Features
- Learn how to develop process safety, operational integrity and operational excellence programs
- Go beyond traditional hazards analysis and risk management programs to explore a company's entire range of procedures, processes and mangement issues
- Understand how to develop a culture of process safety and operational excellence that goes beyond simple rule complience
Readership
Managers and technical staff in the oil and gas industry: refineries, pipelines, transportation, offshore facilities.
Managers and engineers in the process industries.
Table of Contents
- No. of pages:
- 856
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 9th April 2010
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778069
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778052
About the Author
Ian Sutton
Ian Sutton is a chemical engineer with over thirty years of experience in the process industries. He has worked on the design and operation of chemical plants, offshore platforms, refineries, pipelines and mineral processing facilities. He has extensive experience in the development and implementation of process safety management and operational excellence programs. He has published multiple books including Process Risk and Reliability Management, 2nd Edition and Offshore Safety Management, 2nd Edition, both published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, Sutton Technical Books