Process Plant Design
1st Edition
Heinemann Chemical Engineering Series
Description
Process Plant Design provides an introduction to the basic principles of plant design and shows how the fundamentals of design can be blended with commercial aspects to produce a final specification; how textbook parameters can be applied to the solution of real problems; and how training in chemical engineering can best be utilized in the industrial sphere. It has been assumed that the reader knows how to calculate a heat transfer coefficient and the height of an absorber, for example, and the bulk of the book is concerned with the translation of such parameters into plant items which are ultimately linked into the production unit. The book follows a fairly logical sequence in which flowsheets, heat and mass balances, for example, are considered before attention is paid to the design of plant items, exchangers, columns, and so on. Because of the vital role of economics in any design function, costing is dealt with early in the book and the principles further developed as appropriate. Rarely is the plant designer concerned with the design of smaller and standard items of equipment, and hence considerable emphasis is placed on the selection of such items. This section may prove of particular value to the engineer in industry, especially if he has not the backing of comprehensive technical manuals produced by the larger companies. Finally, an attempt is made to draw together the many facets of equipment design into one specification for the complete plant, and the many aspects relating to the completed unit are introduced in a final section.
Table of Contents
Preface
Units
Part 1: Process Evaluation
Chapter 1: Preliminary Concepts
1.1 Process Plant Design
1.2 Process Evaluation
1.3 Mass and Heat Balances
1.4 Flowsheets
1.5 Units
Part 2: Process Plant Design
Chapter 2: Cost Estimation and Optimization
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Cost of Major Items of Equipment
2.3 Costs of Complete Plants
2.4 Investment in Auxiliary Services
2.5 Estimation of Manufacturing Costs
2.6 Estimation of the Total Cost of Product
2.7 Profitability and Investment Appraisal
2.8 Optimization
2.9 Nomenclature
Chapter 3: Heat Exchange Equipment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 General Description of Shell and Tube Units
3.3 Heat Transfer Considerations
3.4 Pressure Drop in Shell and Tube Exchangers
3.5 Optimum Operating Conditions
3.6 Evaporator Design
3.7 Nomenclature
Chapter 4: Towers
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Contacting Devices
4.3 The Choice between Packed and Plate Columns
4.4 Tower Packings
4.5 Choice of Plate Types
4.6 Plate Calculations
4.7 Multicomponent Calculations
4.8 Transfer Unit Calculations
4.9 Column Diameter
4.10 Nomenclature
Chapter 5: Packed Towers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Type and Size of Packing
5.3 Flooding
5.4 Pressure Drop
5.5 Foam
5.6 Hold-up
5.7 Degree of Wetting
5.8 Column Diameter
5.9 Height of Packing
5.10 Design of a Packed Tower for Distillation
5.11 Optimum Design
5.12 Nomenclature
Chapter 6: Sieve and Valve Tray Design
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sieve Trays
6.3 Valve Trays
6.4 Nomenclature
Chapter 7: Mechanical Design
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Mechanical Design of Heat Exchangers
7.3 The Mechanical Design of Columns
7.4 Practical Rules of Thumb
7.5 Nomenclature
Part 3: Process Plant Selection
Chapter 8: Physical Separation Processes
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solid-Solid Separations
8.3 Gas-Solid Separations
8.4 Liquid-Solid Separation
8.5 Nomenclature
Chapter 9: Ancillary Equipment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pumping
9.3 Crystallization
9.4 Mixing
9.5 Grinding
9.6 Storage and Storage Vessels
9.7 Nomenclature
Chapter 10: Scale-up of Process Equipment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Basic Principles of Scale-up
10.3 Scale-up of Heat Exchange Systems
10.4 Reactor Design
10.5 Scale-up of Chemical Reactors
10.6 Scale-up of Liquid Mixing Systems
10.7 Scale-up of Fluid Flow Systems
10.8 Nomenclature
Part 4: Overall Considerations
Chapter 11: The Complete Plant
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Location of Chemical Plant
11.3 Layout of Chemical Plant
11.4 Piping Layout
11.5 General Considerations
11.6 Conclusion
Appendix: Common Conversion Factors to SI Units
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162386
About the Author
J R Backhurst
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne
J H Harker
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne