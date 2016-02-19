Process Plant Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780435725624, 9781483162386

Process Plant Design

1st Edition

Heinemann Chemical Engineering Series

Authors: J R Backhurst J H Harker
eBook ISBN: 9781483162386
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 414
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Process Plant Design provides an introduction to the basic principles of plant design and shows how the fundamentals of design can be blended with commercial aspects to produce a final specification; how textbook parameters can be applied to the solution of real problems; and how training in chemical engineering can best be utilized in the industrial sphere. It has been assumed that the reader knows how to calculate a heat transfer coefficient and the height of an absorber, for example, and the bulk of the book is concerned with the translation of such parameters into plant items which are ultimately linked into the production unit. The book follows a fairly logical sequence in which flowsheets, heat and mass balances, for example, are considered before attention is paid to the design of plant items, exchangers, columns, and so on. Because of the vital role of economics in any design function, costing is dealt with early in the book and the principles further developed as appropriate. Rarely is the plant designer concerned with the design of smaller and standard items of equipment, and hence considerable emphasis is placed on the selection of such items. This section may prove of particular value to the engineer in industry, especially if he has not the backing of comprehensive technical manuals produced by the larger companies. Finally, an attempt is made to draw together the many facets of equipment design into one specification for the complete plant, and the many aspects relating to the completed unit are introduced in a final section.

Table of Contents


Preface

Units

Part 1: Process Evaluation

Chapter 1: Preliminary Concepts

1.1 Process Plant Design

1.2 Process Evaluation

1.3 Mass and Heat Balances

1.4 Flowsheets

1.5 Units

Part 2: Process Plant Design

Chapter 2: Cost Estimation and Optimization

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Cost of Major Items of Equipment

2.3 Costs of Complete Plants

2.4 Investment in Auxiliary Services

2.5 Estimation of Manufacturing Costs

2.6 Estimation of the Total Cost of Product

2.7 Profitability and Investment Appraisal

2.8 Optimization

2.9 Nomenclature

Chapter 3: Heat Exchange Equipment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 General Description of Shell and Tube Units

3.3 Heat Transfer Considerations

3.4 Pressure Drop in Shell and Tube Exchangers

3.5 Optimum Operating Conditions

3.6 Evaporator Design

3.7 Nomenclature

Chapter 4: Towers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Contacting Devices

4.3 The Choice between Packed and Plate Columns

4.4 Tower Packings

4.5 Choice of Plate Types

4.6 Plate Calculations

4.7 Multicomponent Calculations

4.8 Transfer Unit Calculations

4.9 Column Diameter

4.10 Nomenclature

Chapter 5: Packed Towers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Type and Size of Packing

5.3 Flooding

5.4 Pressure Drop

5.5 Foam

5.6 Hold-up

5.7 Degree of Wetting

5.8 Column Diameter

5.9 Height of Packing

5.10 Design of a Packed Tower for Distillation

5.11 Optimum Design

5.12 Nomenclature

Chapter 6: Sieve and Valve Tray Design

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sieve Trays

6.3 Valve Trays

6.4 Nomenclature

Chapter 7: Mechanical Design

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Mechanical Design of Heat Exchangers

7.3 The Mechanical Design of Columns

7.4 Practical Rules of Thumb

7.5 Nomenclature

Part 3: Process Plant Selection

Chapter 8: Physical Separation Processes

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solid-Solid Separations

8.3 Gas-Solid Separations

8.4 Liquid-Solid Separation

8.5 Nomenclature

Chapter 9: Ancillary Equipment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pumping

9.3 Crystallization

9.4 Mixing

9.5 Grinding

9.6 Storage and Storage Vessels

9.7 Nomenclature

Chapter 10: Scale-up of Process Equipment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Basic Principles of Scale-up

10.3 Scale-up of Heat Exchange Systems

10.4 Reactor Design

10.5 Scale-up of Chemical Reactors

10.6 Scale-up of Liquid Mixing Systems

10.7 Scale-up of Fluid Flow Systems

10.8 Nomenclature

Part 4: Overall Considerations

Chapter 11: The Complete Plant

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Location of Chemical Plant

11.3 Layout of Chemical Plant

11.4 Piping Layout

11.5 General Considerations

11.6 Conclusion

Appendix: Common Conversion Factors to SI Units

Index


Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483162386

About the Author

J R Backhurst

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne

J H Harker

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.