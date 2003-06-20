Preface. Acknowledgements.

Introduction to manufacturing: Introduction. Aims and objectives. What is manufacturing? What is a manufacturing system? Inputs and outputs of a manufacturing system. Common characteristics of a manufacturing system. Developing a manufacturing strategy. Manufacturing organizational structures. Categories of manufacturing system. Processing Strategies. Plant layout. Manufacturing engineering. Summary. Case Studies: Re-organization at Edward Marks Ltd; Manufacturing at Stickley Furniture. Chapter review questions. References and further reading.

What is process planning? Introduction. Aims and objectives. Design and manufacture cycle. What is process planning? Process planning - the design/manufacture interface. Process planning activities. Process planning and industrial engineering. Process planning and quality assurance. Process planning and production planning. Process planning methods. Basic process planning terminology. Summary. Case Studies: Manufacturing at McCall Diesel Works; Planning at High Performance Pumps. Chapter review questions. References and further reading.

Drawing interpretation: Introduction. Aims and objectives. Engineering communication. Identifying useful supplementary information. Material and specification. Special material treatments. Equivalent parts (interchangeability and standardization). Screw thread forms. Tool references. Dimensional tolerances. Limits and fits. Gauge references. Geometrical tolerances. Surface finish. Identifying the critical processing factors. Summary. Case Studies: Standardization at JH Engineering; Analysis and interpretation of adapter ring. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading. Relevant standards.

Material evaluation and process selection: Introduction. Aims and objectives. Basic classification of materials for manufacture. Basic material properties. Metals. Ceramics. Polymers. Composites and semiconductors. Material selection process and methods. Material evaluation method. Manufacturing processes. Process selection. Process and operations sequencing. Summary. Case Studies: Material evaluation for a car alternator; Material and process selection for car bumpers. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading. Relevant standards.

Production equipment and tooling selection: Introduction. Aims and objectives. Production equipment for specific processes. Factors in equipment selection. Machine selection method. Tooling for specific production equipment. Factors in tooling selection. Tooling selection method. Summary. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading. Relevant standards.

Process parameters: Introduction. Aims and objectives. Factors affecting speeds, feeds and depth of cut. Surface cutting speeds. Spindle speeds and number of strokes. Feed rates. Speeds and feeds for NC machines. Depth of cut. Machining times. Summary. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading. Relevant standards.

Workholding devices: Introduction. Aims and objectives. General-purpose workholding devices. What are jigs and fixtures? General factors in workholder design and selection. Basic principles of jig and fixture design. Design methodology for jig and fixture design. Types of jig and fixture. Principles and practice of location. Principles and practice of clamping. Standard parts for jigs and fixtures. Workholding for NC machines. Further workholding devices. Summary. Case Studies: Designing a jig for a simple pin; Designing a plate-type jig; Designing a sandwich jig. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading. Relevant standards.

Selection of quality assurance methods: Introduction. Aims and objectives. What is quality assurance? Statistical quality control. Process control. Statistical process control. Process capability. Inspection and measurement. Summary. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading. Relevant standards.

Economics of process planning: Introduction. Aims and objectives. Manufacturing costs. Cost categories. Job/batch costing. Marginal costing. Manufacturing materials and costs. Manufacturing processes and costs. The 'make or buy?' decision. Summary. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading.

From design to manufacture: Introduction. Aims and objectives. organization. Component. Drawing interpretation and material evaluation. Process selection and sequencing. Machine selection and operations sequencing. Tooling selection. Setting the process parameters. Determining workholding requirements. Selection of quality assurance methods. Documenting the process plan. Costing the plan. Summary. Chapter review questions. Chapter review problems. References and further reading.

Appendices: Control chart factors for variables. Blank control charts. Blank process planning documents.

Index.