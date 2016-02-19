Process Optimisation documents the proceedings of a three-day Symposium organized by the Midlands Branch of The Institution of Chemical Engineers, held at the University of Nottingham, on 7-9 April 1987. The initiative for this Symposium on Process Optimization came from Dr. K.C. Mecklenburgh, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Nottingham, who was Chairman of the Organizing Committee from its inception until his death in November 1986. Mecklenburgh was a scholarly man, an acknowledged authority on Plant Layout and Safety, and a man very active in all aspects of the Institution's affairs. This volume contains 27 papers organized into three sections and follows the development of Process Plant from conception to operation. The papers in Section 1 discuss Project Selection, with an emphasis on financial implications, resource availability, and energy matters. Section 2 is devoted to Process Design where detailed optimization possibilities are considered including safety and hazard assessment. Section 3 covers Plant Operation where condition monitoring, revamp, and computing and control systems are all considered for optimization.