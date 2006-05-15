Process of Investigation
3rd Edition
Concepts and Strategies for Investigators in the Private Sector
Description
The Process of Investigation, Third Edition, is a book written to address the needs of the private investigator in the security field. Continuing in the tradition of its previous editions, this book covers essential topics which are often overlooked in works that concentrate on the public aspects of investigation. Investigative skills such as surveillance techniques, interviewing and interrogation, evidence, and confessions and written statements are all discussed, and supplemented with updated case studies and examples from the authors’ own experiences.
Major revisions to The Process of Investigation include mention and coverage of the effects of 9/11 on the security industry, the need to incorporate awareness of terrorism and terrorist activities when investigating any suspicious behavior, and two completely new chapters. Chapter 10 discusses interviewing and interrogations, and is written by Doug Wicklander and Dave Zulawski, premier experts in the field. Chapter 23 addresses the issues of workplace violence, and includes coverage of stalking, domestic violence spillover into workplaces, red flags, and the Theory of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM), among other topics. Additionally, other more minor modifications in legislation that have been passed and implemented since the last edition are addressed throughout the book.
Key Features
- Serves as a valuable reference tool for both the student and the professional
- Contains practical information that can be utilized in real-life investigative situations
- Includes two brand new chapters about interviewing, interrogations, and the Theory of Threat Assessment and Management
Readership
Corporate and Private Investigative (P.I.) professionals working in the private sector, new professionals entering the security field (from the military and/or law enforcement). Security managers, security consultants, Undergraduate students in 2- and 4-year colleges in Introduction to Security courses for Security and Law Enforcement majors
Table of Contents
I. FUNDAMENTALS OF SECURITY INVESTIGATION
Chapter 1 - The Investigative Process
Chapter 2 - A Comparison of Public and Private Sectors
Chapter 3 - Qualities of the Investigator
Chapter 4 - Managing the Investigative Function
II. METHODS OF SECURITY INVESTIGATION
Chapter 5 - Undercover Investigations
Chapter 6 - Surveillance
Chapter 7 - Background Investigations
Chapter 8 - Discovering Covert Crimes
III. BUILDING A CASE
Chapter 9 - Interviews and Interrogations
Chapter 10 – An Overview of the Interview and Interrogation Process
By: David E. Zulawski, CFI, CFE and Douglas E. Wicklander, CFI, CFE
Chapter 11 – Evidence
Chapter 12 - Written Statements, Admissions, and Confessions
Chapter 13 - The Use of Informants
Chapter 14 - Report Writing and Note Taking
IV. APPLYING INVESTIGATIVE STRATEGIES
Chapter 15 - Problems Arise: The What of Investigation
Chapter 16 - Crime and Solution: The How of Investigation
Chapter 17 - Identifying Suspects: The Who of Investigation
Chapter 18 - Finding Information: The Where of Investigation
Chapter 19 - The Time Factor: The When of Investigation
Chapter 20 - Establishing Motive: The Why of Investigation
V. INVESTIGATIVE TECHNOLOGY
Chapter 21 - Imagery
Chapter 22 - Computers in Private Sector Investigations
Chapter 23 - Targeted Violence Investigations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 15th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480404
About the Author
Charles Sennewald
Charles A. Sennewald Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based Charles “Chuck” Sennewald CSC, CPP, is an independent security management consultant and expert witness and the author of numerous Butterworth-Heinemann titles, including "Effective Security Management"; "Security Consulting"; "Retail Crime, Security and Loss Prevention: An Encyclopedic Reference;" "From the Files of a Security Expert Witness"; and earlier editions of this book "The Process of Investigation." Chuck is a graduate of California State University - Los Angeles with a BS degree in Police Science and Administration. Chuck is also the founder and first president of the International Association of Professional Security Consultants (IAPSC), and is a long-time member of ASIS International. He has lectured and is read in countries around the globe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent security management consultant, expert witness, and author, internationally based
John Tsukayama
John Tsukayama spent twenty-four years as a specialist investigator, starting with the U.S. government. In his twenty-two year career in the private sector he led joint public-private investigation teams while exercising authority as a law enforcement appointee. John’s areas of practice concentration included private sector investigations of theft of goods, embezzlement of funds, drug use and sales in the workplace, and illegal discrimination. He also conducted public sector investigations involving financial crimes, public corruption, embezzlement of public funds, and political campaign fundraising crimes. In addition, John specialized in high-stakes threat assessment and management to prevent targeted violence. John formerly held the designations of Certified Protection Professional (CPP), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and Professional Certified Investigator (PCI). John holds a PhD from the University of St. Andrews School of International Relations, as well as a Master of Letters in Terrorism Studies (Distinction) and a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies (Political Science/History).
Currently John teaches International Relations, Political Philosophy, and Terrorism Studies classes. He is also doing authoring and research in Political Violence, and is preparing to conduct research on American counter-intelligence during the Cold War.
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Brigham Young University, Hawaii; former executive vice president, Safeguard Services, Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii.
Reviews
"You get what you pay for in this book — the best available information … this is an effective and valuable investigative manual." --Canadian Security