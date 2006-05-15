The Process of Investigation, Third Edition, is a book written to address the needs of the private investigator in the security field. Continuing in the tradition of its previous editions, this book covers essential topics which are often overlooked in works that concentrate on the public aspects of investigation. Investigative skills such as surveillance techniques, interviewing and interrogation, evidence, and confessions and written statements are all discussed, and supplemented with updated case studies and examples from the authors’ own experiences.

Major revisions to The Process of Investigation include mention and coverage of the effects of 9/11 on the security industry, the need to incorporate awareness of terrorism and terrorist activities when investigating any suspicious behavior, and two completely new chapters. Chapter 10 discusses interviewing and interrogations, and is written by Doug Wicklander and Dave Zulawski, premier experts in the field. Chapter 23 addresses the issues of workplace violence, and includes coverage of stalking, domestic violence spillover into workplaces, red flags, and the Theory of Threat Assessment and Management (TAM), among other topics. Additionally, other more minor modifications in legislation that have been passed and implemented since the last edition are addressed throughout the book.