Process Intensification
1st Edition
Engineering for Efficiency, Sustainability and Flexibility
Table of Contents
Description
Process intensification (PI) is a chemical and process design approach that leads to substantially smaller, cleaner, safer and more energy-efficient process technology. A hot topic across the chemical and process industries, this is the first book to provide a practical working guide to understanding and developing successful PI solutions that deliver savings and efficiencies. It will appeal to engineers working with leading-edge process technologies and those involved research and development of chemical, process, environmental, pharmaceutical, and bioscience systems.
Key Features
- Shows chemical and process engineers how to apply process intensification to their system, process or operation
- A hard-working reference and user guide to the technology AND application of PI, covering fundamentals, industry applications, supplemented by a development and implementation guide
- Leading author team, including Professor Colin Ramshaw, developer of the HiGee high-gravity distillation process at ICI, widely credited as the instigator of PI principles
Readership
Practicing chemical and process engineers (industries including chemical, oil & gas, food, biochemical, environmental); plant and design engineers; industry R&D, process development organizations; research laboratory staff. Graduate level engineering students.
Details
- 472
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- 4th August 2008
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780080558080
- 9780750689410
Reviews
"Indeed, this compilation is really a great book full of information, and written by leaders in the field; actually the makers of process intensification. This is tangible throughout all chapters and contributes to the charm of the book. The book contains a wealth of information, is thoroughly checked and comprehensive; there is even unique information given on fields outside chemical engineering, e.g., relating to the environment, electronics, food and agriculture. The same is true for the description of reactors/equipments and methods. This includes equipment as diverse as rotating reactors, microreactors, foams, plate reactors and so on. In this way, it has almost a "bible" style. Such completeness is not given in any other book/compilation in that field... [T]he book is undoubtedly the first reference in the field and of utmost value to audiences looking to take current technologies into new process areas, as well as those looking to further its use in the chemical engineering sector. The high degree of detailing technologies and practical applications, give profound guidance on how to incorporate PI in plant design and operations safely, efficiently and effectively."--Green Process Synth 1 (2012)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
David Reay Author
David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, David Reay & Associates, Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK
Colin Ramshaw Author
Colin Ramshaw conceived and developed the concept of Process Intensification in the 1980’s while working for ICI. He pioneered further aspects of PI after being appointed to the Chair of Chemical Engineering at Newcastle University. He is now a Visiting Professor at Cranfield University
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Chemical Engineering, Newcastle University, UK
Adam Harvey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Process Intensification in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Advanced Materials (CEAM) at Newcastle University, UK
