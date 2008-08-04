"Indeed, this compilation is really a great book full of information, and written by leaders in the field; actually the makers of process intensification. This is tangible throughout all chapters and contributes to the charm of the book. The book contains a wealth of information, is thoroughly checked and comprehensive; there is even unique information given on fields outside chemical engineering, e.g., relating to the environment, electronics, food and agriculture. The same is true for the description of reactors/equipments and methods. This includes equipment as diverse as rotating reactors, microreactors, foams, plate reactors and so on. In this way, it has almost a "bible" style. Such completeness is not given in any other book/compilation in that field... [T]he book is undoubtedly the first reference in the field and of utmost value to audiences looking to take current technologies into new process areas, as well as those looking to further its use in the chemical engineering sector. The high degree of detailing technologies and practical applications, give profound guidance on how to incorporate PI in plant design and operations safely, efficiently and effectively."--Green Process Synth 1 (2012)