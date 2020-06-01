Process Industry Economics
2nd Edition
Principles, Concepts and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Process Industry Economics. Principles, Concepts and Applications, Second Edition explores the fundamentals of market evaluation, capital and operating cost estimation, and profitability evaluation, and their implications for process technology evaluation, project development, and investment decisions. Worked examples and case studies are provided.
Time dependent technology evolution embodied in process plants is examined, including scale development, performance improvement in new and operating plants, and learning related to environmental, safety, and sustainability assessments. Influences on capital investment decisions, including capacity planning and environmental considerations are explored, supported by case studies. Aspects of overall industry performance and drivers for success are finally discussed.
Key Features
- Outlines the basic principles of economic evaluation
- Identifies the roles of engineering, scientific, commercial and management personnel in contributing to economic evaluation
- Explores the interaction of economics with safety, environmental and sustainability criteria in project evaluation
Readership
Advanced chemical engineering students, and engineers and scientists working in the process industries. A useful resource for non-technical personnel working in process industry and related businesses
Table of Contents
1. The scope of process industry economics
2. Market Evaluation and Forecasting
3. Capital Cost Estimation
4. Operating Cost Estimation
5. Evaluation of Project Profitability
6. Some Worked Examples in Process Economics
7. Process Technology Evolution and Adoption
8. Capital Investment Decisions
9. Industry Planning and Structure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194669
About the Author
David Brennan
Prof. David Brennan has worked in design, operations, and project evaluation roles within the chemical industry and chemical engineering design offices. His academic experience at RMIT and Monash Universities includes teaching design and process economics, and managing the design project. His research has covered aspects of process design, process economics, environmental assessment and sustainability, in a variety of contexts. Experience has been mainly in Australia, but has included exposure to process plants, businesses, academic institutions, and related personnel in UK, Europe, and USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Monash University, Australia