Process Industry Economics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128194669

Process Industry Economics

2nd Edition

Principles, Concepts and Applications

Authors: David Brennan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128194669
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 412
Description

Process Industry Economics. Principles, Concepts and Applications, Second Edition explores the fundamentals of market evaluation, capital and operating cost estimation, and profitability evaluation, and their implications for process technology evaluation, project development, and investment decisions. Worked examples and case studies are provided.

Time dependent technology evolution embodied in process plants is examined, including scale development, performance improvement in new and operating plants, and learning related to environmental, safety, and sustainability assessments. Influences on capital investment decisions, including capacity planning and environmental considerations are explored, supported by case studies. Aspects of overall industry performance and drivers for success are finally discussed.

Key Features

  • Outlines the basic principles of economic evaluation
  • Identifies the roles of engineering, scientific, commercial and management personnel in contributing to economic evaluation
  • Explores the interaction of economics with safety, environmental and sustainability criteria in project evaluation

Readership

Advanced chemical engineering students, and engineers and scientists working in the process industries. A useful resource for non-technical personnel working in process industry and related businesses

Table of Contents

1. The scope of process industry economics
2. Market Evaluation and Forecasting
3. Capital Cost Estimation
4. Operating Cost Estimation
5. Evaluation of Project Profitability
6. Some Worked Examples in Process Economics
7. Process Technology Evolution and Adoption
8. Capital Investment Decisions
9. Industry Planning and Structure

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128194669

About the Author

David Brennan

David Brennan

Prof. David Brennan has worked in design, operations, and project evaluation roles within the chemical industry and chemical engineering design offices. His academic experience at RMIT and Monash Universities includes teaching design and process economics, and managing the design project. His research has covered aspects of process design, process economics, environmental assessment and sustainability, in a variety of contexts. Experience has been mainly in Australia, but has included exposure to process plants, businesses, academic institutions, and related personnel in UK, Europe, and USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Monash University, Australia

