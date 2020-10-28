Process Improvement in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 17-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Clyde W. Yancy and R. Kannan Mutharasan, will cover Process Improvement in Heart Failure. This issue is one of four issues selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Approaching Process Improvement, Identifying Heart Failure Patients, Predicting High-risk Patients and High-Risk Outcomes in Heart Failure, Selecting the Correct Target for Improvement in Heart Failure Care and Improving Adherence, Empowering Patients Living with Heart Failure with Social Media and Technology, Transitioning Heart Failure Patients to Outpatient Care, Innovating Outpatient Processes of Care and Anticipating Complex Care Algorithms, Addressing Co-morbidities in Heart Failure, Systematizing Heart Failure Population Health, Defragmenting Heart Failure Care, and Adapting to the Payment Landscape.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755528
About the Editors
Clyde Yancy
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University
Kannan Mutharasan
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Medical Director, Heart Failure Bridge and Transition (BAT) Team Medical Director, Central Telemetry Co-Program Director, Sports Cardiology Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute
