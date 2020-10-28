COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Process Improvement in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755528

Process Improvement in Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 17-1

1st Edition

Editors: Clyde Yancy Kannan Mutharasan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755528
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Clyde W. Yancy and R. Kannan Mutharasan, will cover Process Improvement in Heart Failure. This issue is one of four issues selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Approaching Process Improvement, Identifying Heart Failure Patients, Predicting High-risk Patients and High-Risk Outcomes in Heart Failure, Selecting the Correct Target for Improvement in Heart Failure Care and Improving Adherence, Empowering Patients Living with Heart Failure with Social Media and Technology, Transitioning Heart Failure Patients to Outpatient Care, Innovating Outpatient Processes of Care and Anticipating Complex Care Algorithms, Addressing Co-morbidities in Heart Failure, Systematizing Heart Failure Population Health, Defragmenting Heart Failure Care, and Adapting to the Payment Landscape.

About the Editors

Clyde Yancy

Affiliations and Expertise

Northwestern University

Kannan Mutharasan

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Medical Director, Heart Failure Bridge and Transition (BAT) Team Medical Director, Central Telemetry Co-Program Director, Sports Cardiology Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute

