Proceedings of the Twentieth International Cryogenic Engineering Conference (ICEC20) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445595, 9780080480398

Proceedings of the Twentieth International Cryogenic Engineering Conference (ICEC20)

1st Edition

Editors: Liang Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780080480398
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445595
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 20th February 2006
Page Count: 1092
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
32000.00
27200.00
419.09
356.23
250.00
212.50
410.00
348.50
310.00
263.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
240.00
204.00
395.00
335.75
360.00
306.00
300.00
255.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Proceedings of the 20th International Cryogenic Engineering Conference

Readership

Materials scientists, researchers and students with and interest in cryogenics.

Details

No. of pages:
1092
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080480398
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080445595

About the Editor

Liang Zhang

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.