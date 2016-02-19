Proceedings of the Twelfth International Cryogenic Engineering Conference Southampton, UK, 12–15 July 1988
1st Edition
Editors: R. G. Scurlock C. A. Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9781483164113
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th December 1988
Page Count: 1054
Description
Table of Contents
Committee Members
ICEC 12 Sponsors
ICEC 12 Exhibitors
Foreword
The Mendelssohn Award 1988
Part I: Plenary Lectures
Chapter 1. Present and Future Cryogenin applications, The United States Situation
Chapter 2. Industrial Gas Liquefaction and Separation
Chapter 3. ETW - The European Transonic Windtunnel
Chapter 4. Cryogenics of the Joint European Torus (JET) and the Next European Torus (NET)
Chapter 5. The Implications of Higher Critical Temperature Superconductive Materials
Chapter 6. Cryogenics in Japan
Part II: Design of Cryogenic Equipment
Section I: Large Scale
Chapter 7. Improvement of the Filling Process of a 1 T Mr-Magnet by Using a LHE/LN2-Transfer Line
Chapter 8. Computer Aided Cryostat Design in Twente: Recent Developments
Chapter 9. Liquid Nitrogen Cooling System for FTU Tokamak Machine
Chapter 10. The Cryogenic System for the Astromag Test Coil
Chapter 11. Development of a High Capacity Cryogenic Pump for Supercritical Helium
Chapter 12. A Conductor Design for Net Machine
Chapter 13. Design, Test and Performance of the Liquid Helium Cryostats for the LEP Superconducting Quadrupole Magnets
Chapter 14. Aleph Solenoid Cryogenic System
Section II: Small Scale
Chapter 15. An Optimization Model for Designing Cryogenic Expansion Turbine
Chapter 16. On-Board Fuel Storage and Supply System of a Liquid Hydrogen Powered Experimental Passenger Car
Chapter 17. Cryogenic Systems for Intense Fulsed Ion Beam Sources; Past, Present and Future
Chapter 18. Condensation of air in the Venting System of a Liquid Helium Cryostat
Chapter 19. The Vacuum Characteristics of FRP Liquid Helium Dewars
Part III: Heat Transfer
Section III: Solids
Chapter 20. Heat Transfer Analysis in Multilayer Insulation Systems
Chapter 21. Measurement of Interlayer Gas Pressure in Multilayer Insulation
Chapter 22. Thermal Performance Measurements of a Graphite Tube Compact Cryogenic Support for the Superconducting Super Collider
Chapter 23. Effects of a Radiation System an. A Wrapping Method of Multilayer Insulation on Heat Transfer in Cryogenic Systems
Chapter 24. Intercept Optimization of Cryogenic Supports
Chapter 25. Comparison of the Thermal Performance of Multilayer Insulation Materials and Fabrication Techniques
Section IV: Fluids
Chapter 26. The Effect of Coriolis Forces on the Temperature Distribution in a Liquid Helium Filled, Rotating, Open Thermosyfhon
Chapter 27. Transient Thermal Analysis of Force-Cooled Conductors
Chapter 28. Design and Operation of a Horizontal Liquid Helium Flow Facility
Chapter 29. Boiling Heat Transfer Studies of a 2M Narrow Channel Test-Rig in Liquid Nitrogen
Section V: Two-Phase
Chapter 31. Pressure Drop in Forced Two-Phase Cooling of the Venus Thin Superconducting Solenoid
Chapter 32. Results of Flow Experiments with 2-Phase Helium for Cooling of Superconductors
Chapter 33. The Enhanced Boiling Heat Transfer of Microfilm Thermosyphon Two Phase Flow in Liquid Nitrogen
Section VI: Cooling
Chapter 34. Discussions on Vapor- or Gas-Cooled Superconducting Magnet Current Leads
Chapter 35. Controlled downward Transfer of Saturated Liquid Helium across Large Differences in Elevation
Chapter 36. Cryogenic Helium Cooling in Rotating Parallel Cooling Ducts with Common Supply Channels
Chapter 37. Development of advanced Pulse Tube Refrigerators - Co-Axial and Valved Designs
Chapter 38. 18 Ka Vapor Cooled Current Leads Using Stack of Copper Finned Foils
Chapter 39. 18 Ka Vapor Cooled Current Leads to Test Superconducting Magnet Models for the Proposed Large Hadron Collider at Cern Using Wire Matrix Heat Exchangers
Chapter 40. 18 Ka Vapor Cooled Current Leads to Test Superconducting Magnet Models for the Proposed Large Hadron Collider at Cern Using Wire Matrix Heat Exchangers
Chapter 41. Current Leads for aleph Solenoid
Part IV: Helium II
Chapter 42. Helium II Heat Transport and Permeability Measurements in Fine Pored Membrane Filters
Chapter 43. Gorter-Mellink Heat Transport in He-II Transverse to Tube Banks and through Ducts of Nonuniform Cross Section
Chapter 44. Heat Transfer to Pressurized Superfluid Helium
Chapter 45. Onset of Vaporization associated with Counterflow in Porous Media
Chapter 46. Study of thermal Counterflow Jet in He II Using a Laser Doppler Velocimeter
Chapter 47. Superheating of the He II Phase above Saturation Conditions
Chapter 48. Flow Visualization of Large-Scale Vortex Ring Propagating through He II
Chapter 49. Prototype Refrigerator for Subcooled Superfluid Helium at 1.8 K. Design and Tests
Chapter 50. Transient Heat Transfer into Superfluid Helium under Confined Conditions
Chapter 51. He II Active Phase Separator Suitable for Space Qualification
Chapter 52. Heat Transfer to Forced Flow Helium II
Chapter 53. Helium II Heat Transfer in a Channel
Chapter 54. Combined Heat and Mass Transport in Superfluid He II
Part V: Industrial Applications
Chapter 55. Production and Acceleration of Solid Deuterium Pellets for Fusion Needs
Chapter 56. Improvements in Boiling Heat Transfer in Cryogenic Plant : Model of Cooperation between Industry and University
Chapter 57. New Purification System with PSA and Membrane for He Liquefier
Chapter 58. Coal Cleaning by Superconducting Open-Gradient Magnetic Separator
Chapter 59. Condensing and Boiling Performance of a 60cm Plate-Fin Condenser-Reboiler Section at Liquid Nitrogen Temperatures
Chapter 60. Status of Superconducting Magnetic Separation - July 1988
Chapter 61. The Design of Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Used for Petrochemical Industry
Chapter 62. Further Remarks on the Limitations of ambient Vaporizers in Continuous Operation
Chapter 63. New, Low-Energy Processes for Cryogenin air Separation
Chapter 64. The Dual-Zone Brazed Aluminum Plate Reboiler-Condenser
Part VI: Instrumentation
Chapter 65. Cold Electronic System Using 15 Bin A/D Converter and Southampton Diode Thermometer for Precision Thermometry between 77k and 300k
Chapter 66. The Use of Thin Foil Heat Flux Gauges to Determine Plug Closure in Cryogenic Pipe Freezing
Chapter 67. Level Control in a Superfluid Helium Bath Using the Fountain Effect
Chapter 68. Performance of Validyne Pressure Transducers in Liquid Helium
Chapter 69. The Effect of Magnetic Field and Orientation on the Southampton Diode Thermometer in the Temperature Range 4.2 - 300k
Chapter 70. Cryogenic Torquer/Positioner for Ultra High Vacuum
Chapter 71. Experiences in the Cooling of Magnetic Resonance Tomographs
Chapter 72. The Challenge of Installing a Cryomagnetic System in a Hospital Environment
Chapter 73. Whole-Body Horizontal Bore Magnet System for In-Vivo Spectroscopy Applications
Part VII: Properties
Section VII: Solid
Chapter 74. Measurement of Thermophysical Properties at Low Temperatures by Rectangular-Shaped Pulse Heating
Chapter 75. Thermal Conductivity and Electrical Resistivity of Very High-Purity Copper at Low Temperatures
Chapter 76. Internal Friction in Aluminum 6082 at Low Temperatures
Chapter 77. A New Regenerator Material Er (Ni1-xCox) 2 with High Specific Heat in the Range from 4.2 K to 20 K
Chapter 78. Motor Insulation Systems for Cryogenic Temperatures
Chapter 79. Magneto-Thermal Properties of Sintered Gd3 Ga5 O12: Specific Heat at Low Temperatures and High Magnetic Fields
Chapter 80. Permeation of Helium through Polymers at Low Temperatures
Chapter 81. Development and Application of a Modified Low Temperature Epoxy Adhesive
Chapter 82. Studies on Room Temperature Absorption of Water on Zeolites and Activated Charcoal and Their Residual Gas Analysis
Chapter 83. Experimental Investigations on the Fouling of Metal Surfaces in Boiling Liquid Nitrogen
Chapter 84. Low Temperature Decay of Vibrational Resonance for Bars Made of Dispal2 Sintered Al-Powder, Alloy Mic-6 and Almgsil
Section VIII: Fluids
Chapter 86. Thermodynamical Property Relations for air, Oxygen, Argon and Nitrogen
Chapter 87. The Solubility of Solutes in Cryogenic Liquids
Chapter 88. The High Speed Rotating Frame - A Novel Method for Obtaining Thermodynamic Standards Data
Chapter 89. The Gruneisen Parameter Equations for Cryogenic Fluids
Part VIII: Refrigeration
Section IX: Large-Scale
Chapter 90. The Hera Helium Refrigeration Plant: Description and Operating Experience
Chapter 91. The Hera Helium Refrigeration Plant: Performance Tests for Various Operating Modes
Chapter 92. Conceptual Study of the Superfluid Helium Cryogenic System for the Cern Large Hadron Collider (Lhc)
Chapter 93. Cryogenic Test of Helium Transfer Line Modules for Hera
Chapter 94. Initial Operation of the 1.8 K Tore Supra Cryogenic System
Chapter 95. Performance Test Results of Cryogenic System for Demonstration Poloidal Coil
Chapter 96. Cold Compressor Development
Chapter 97. Expander Cycles for 80 K Refrigeration
Section X: Small Scale
Chapter 98. Design Approaches to a New Generation of Stirling Cryocoolers
Chapter 99. Analysis of Calculation of Multi-Stage Stirling Refrigerator Cycles
Chapter 100. Thermodynamin Analysis of Philips Refrigerator
Chapter 101. Development of Long-Life Multi-Purpose Cryocoolers in the Range of 50 to 150 K, with Related Experiments.
Chapter 102. A Study of Optimizing Design of Step Displacer of Plastic Cryocooler
Chapter 103. Experimental Investigation of the Behavior of a 150 Watts Philips New Generation Cryocooler
Chapter 104. A Numerical Model to Calculate The Gas Leakage through a Conical Piston Gap and to Study The Stability of a Free Piston in a Stirling Cryocooler
Chapter 105. The Influence of Non-Ideal Effects of actuating Medium on the Performance of a Plastic Cryocooler
Chapter 106. The Application of Spiral Groove Bearings in the Compressor of the Philips New Generation Cryocooler
Chapter 107. Development of a 4 K Gm/Jt Cryocooler
Chapter 108. A Gifford - Mcmahon (G-M) Cycle Cryorefrigerator Operating at 10k
Chapter 109. 3 K Closed Cycle Refrigerator for Sis Receivers at Millimeter Wavelengths
Chapter 110. A Vuilleumier Cryorefrigerator for Spaceborne Long Life Applications
Chapter 111. Experimental Results on Magnetic and thermal Properties of Europium Sulfide Relevant to Magnetic Refrigeration
Chapter 112. Construction and Testing of a Magnetic Refrigeration Device for the Temperature Range of 5 to 15 K
Chapter 113. A Static Magnetic Refrigerator
Chapter 114. Adiabatic Demagnetization Cooling System for Far Infrared Detector
Chapter 115. A Two-Stage 80 K/140 K Sorption Cryocooler
Chapter 116. A Compact Dilution Refrigerator with a pastTorn around Time
Chapter 117. Magnetic Refrigerator with the Superconducting Magnet Investigation for a Cryostatting at the Level of 1.8 K
Part IX: Space Cryogenics
Chapter 118. Superfluid Helium On-Orbit Resupply
Chapter 119. Tests of a Nearly Ideal, High Rate Thermomechanical Pump
Chapter 120. Temperature Rise in Superfluid Helium Pumps
Chapter 121. Thermodynamics of Tank to Tank He II Transfer
Chapter 122. Liquin acquisition of Superfluid Helium in Orbital Systems
Chapter 123. The Current Iso-Cryostat Design
Chapter 124. Thermal System of 3.0m Dia X 3.5 M Long Thermovac Chamber
Chapter 125. Phase Separators for Normal and Superfluid Helium
Part X: Superconducting Cryoelectronics
Chapter 126. Squid and Other Josephson Effects in Bulk Ybacuo
Chapter 127. The Southampton Squid Magnetometer Facility
Chapter 128. Superradiance frof arrays of Long Josephson Junctions
Chapter 129. Design and Test of a Superconducting Microwave Undulator for Short Wavelength Syncrotron Radiation Generation
Part XI: Superconducting Energy Storage and Transformers
Chapter 130. Cryogenic Considerations for Large Scale Superconductive Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
Chapter 131. Design Study of a Superconducting Magnet System of a SMES Test Plant for Utilities
Chapter 132. Study of Room Temperature, Cryogenic, and Superconducting DC Cables and Components for Superconductive Magnetic Energy Storage
Chapter 133. Development of 500kva A.C. 50 Hz Superconducting Coil
Chapter 134. Development of Large-Current Capacity Epoxy-Impregnated 50hz Superconducting Coil
Chapter 135. Preliminary Test and Quench Analysis of a 72 Kva Superconducting Four-Winding Power Transformer
Chapter 136. Conceptual Design of a Power Transformer with High Tc Superconductor
Part XII: Superconducting Generators
Chapter 137. Full Superconducting Generator : Stator and Rotor Design
Chapter 138. Operating Performance and Losses of Coil Joints in a Superconducting Rotor Winding
Chapter 139. Transient Thermal Behavior of Current Leads for S.C- Generators When Operated with Fault Currents up to 150% Nominal Duty
Chapter 140. Status of Development of Superconducting Synchronous Generators in China
Chapter 141. Superconducting Magnet No. 1 for 300 Kw Homopolar Generator
Chapter 142. Some Considerations on Superconducting Generator with High Response Excitation through Detail Design of Experimental 100 Kva Generator
Chapter 143. The Cleo II Magnet - Design, Manufacture and Tests
Chapter 144. A Racetrack Magnet Constructed Using Filamentary Nb-Sn
Chapter 145. Development of a Forced-Cooling Cable-In-Conduit Superconducting Coil (DPC-TJ)
Chapter 146. Stability of Poloidal Field Coil Conductors: Test Facility and Subcable Results
Chapter 147. Cryogenic Test Results for the String of Four Superconducting Magnets
Chapter 148. Cryogenics of the 1.8 K Test Station for 10 Tesla Superconducting Magnet Models
Chapter 149. Cryogenic Testing of Hera Superconducting Magnets
Chapter 150 Conceptual Design of a Superconducting Solenoid for a Magnetic SSC Detector
Chapter 151. 4.8 Tesla asymmetric Split-Pair Soperconducting Magnet for Polarized Neutron Diffraction Studies
Chapter 152 151. Cryogenic Tests on Hera Dipoles
Chapter 153. Development of 10t-(NbTi)3sn Forced Flow Cooled Superconducting Coil
Chapter 154. Stress and Strain analysis of the Superconducting Coils for the Agor Cyclotront
Chapter 155. The Concept of a Superconducting Magnet System for the Nuclotron
Chapter 156. Study of Superconducting Helicoid Stability
Chapter 157. Quench Behavior of Industrial Produced Hera Dipoles
Part XIII: Superconductivity
Section XI: Below 25 K
Chapter 158. The Mechanical and Electrical Effects of adding Manganese to the Copper Matrix of Multifilamentary Niobium-Titanium Superconducting Composites
Chapter 159. Enthalpy Improved Dielectric Insulation for NbTi
Chapter 160. Study on Low-Purity Holmium Core for High-Field Superconducting Solenoid
Chapter 161. Preliminary Results on Properties of Ductile Superconducting Alloys for Operation to 10 Tesla and above
Chapter 162. M.A.R.I.S.A., A Test Facility for Research in applied Superconductivity
Chapter 163. An Analysis of Loss Measurement Systems for High-Current Superconductors
Chapter 164. The Effect of Self-Field and Geometry on the Voltage-Current Characteristics of Multifilamentary Wires
Chapter 165. Numerical Solutions of the Current Distribution in Superconducting Rectangular Cables
Chapter 166. Magnetic Shield Effects of Superconducting NbTi-Cu Multi-Layer Films
Chapter 167. A Multiple Sample Holder for JC Measurements on Hera Cables
Chapter 168. Experimental Investigation of Pressure Rise of Quenching Cable-In-Conduit Superconductor
Chapter 169. A 12 T, 1.8 K Test Facility
Chapter 170. A Considerable Rise of the Superconducting Transition Temperature of Heterophase Titanium Alloys Due to Sample Cooling Rate Increase
Chapter 171. Simulation of Helium Pressure Rise in Hollow Conductor in Case of Superconductivity Loss
Section XII: Above 25 K
Chapter 172. Microwave Surface Resistance of YBa2Cu3O7-δ
Chapter 173. Stability of Possible High-TC-Oxide Supercondutors as Current Carriers
Chapter 174. A Power Engineering View of Higher Temperature Superconductivity
Chapter 175. Stability of High Tc Superconductors Cooled in a Liquid Nitrogen Pool
Chapter 176. The Thermal Instability of Stabilized Superconductors with High Tc
Chapter 177. Fabrication of Y-Ba-Cu-O Thick Film for the Magnetic Shield
Chapter 178. Specific Heat Measurements on Y1-XprxBa2Cu3O7-Y Compounds
Chapter 179. Intergranular Coupling for Current Transport in 'Non-Metallic' Superconducting Materials
Chapter 180. Y-Ba-Cu Oxide Superconductor Prepared by a Diffusion Process
Chapter 181. Characteristics of Transport JC of Bulk Yba2Cu3O7-Y Prepared V/Tih Ordinary Powder Sintering Process
Chapter 182. High Tc Superconductors: Will They Replace Helium Temperature Superconductors for Magnets?
Chapter 183. High Magnetic Field Production with Superconductors at 77 K
Chapter 184. Flux Compression in Superconductors
Chapter 185. A Magnetic Shielding Study of High Tc Superconductor Y, Ba2Cu3O7-δ
Chapter 186. Characterization and Superconducting Properties of High Tc Oxide Wire
Chapter 187. High TC Superconducting Thin Film by Sputtering Process
Chapter 188. Preparation of High-TC Superconducting Ceramic Films on Metallic Sheet and Insulating Substrate
Chapter 189. Critical Current Density of High TC Oxide Superconducting Tapes Made by Hydrogen Reduction Method
Chapter 190. Phase-Formation and Superconductivity in the Y-Ba-Cu-Ag-O System
Chapter 191. Superconducting Properties of Y-Ba-Cu-Ag-O System
Author Index
About the Editor
R. G. Scurlock
C. A. Bailey
