Proceedings of the Twelfth International Cryogenic Engineering Conference Southampton, UK, 12–15 July 1988

Table of Contents



Committee Members

ICEC 12 Sponsors

ICEC 12 Exhibitors

Foreword

The Mendelssohn Award 1988

The Mendelssohn Award 1988

Part I: Plenary Lectures

Chapter 1. Present and Future Cryogenin applications, The United States Situation

Chapter 2. Industrial Gas Liquefaction and Separation

Chapter 3. ETW - The European Transonic Windtunnel

Chapter 4. Cryogenics of the Joint European Torus (JET) and the Next European Torus (NET)

Chapter 5. The Implications of Higher Critical Temperature Superconductive Materials

Chapter 6. Cryogenics in Japan

Part II: Design of Cryogenic Equipment

Section I: Large Scale

Chapter 7. Improvement of the Filling Process of a 1 T Mr-Magnet by Using a LHE/LN2-Transfer Line

Chapter 8. Computer Aided Cryostat Design in Twente: Recent Developments

Chapter 9. Liquid Nitrogen Cooling System for FTU Tokamak Machine

Chapter 10. The Cryogenic System for the Astromag Test Coil

Chapter 11. Development of a High Capacity Cryogenic Pump for Supercritical Helium

Chapter 12. A Conductor Design for Net Machine

Chapter 13. Design, Test and Performance of the Liquid Helium Cryostats for the LEP Superconducting Quadrupole Magnets

Chapter 14. Aleph Solenoid Cryogenic System

Section II: Small Scale

Chapter 15. An Optimization Model for Designing Cryogenic Expansion Turbine

Chapter 16. On-Board Fuel Storage and Supply System of a Liquid Hydrogen Powered Experimental Passenger Car

Chapter 17. Cryogenic Systems for Intense Fulsed Ion Beam Sources; Past, Present and Future

Chapter 18. Condensation of air in the Venting System of a Liquid Helium Cryostat

Chapter 19. The Vacuum Characteristics of FRP Liquid Helium Dewars

Part III: Heat Transfer

Section III: Solids

Chapter 20. Heat Transfer Analysis in Multilayer Insulation Systems

Chapter 21. Measurement of Interlayer Gas Pressure in Multilayer Insulation

Chapter 22. Thermal Performance Measurements of a Graphite Tube Compact Cryogenic Support for the Superconducting Super Collider

Chapter 23. Effects of a Radiation System an. A Wrapping Method of Multilayer Insulation on Heat Transfer in Cryogenic Systems

Chapter 24. Intercept Optimization of Cryogenic Supports

Chapter 25. Comparison of the Thermal Performance of Multilayer Insulation Materials and Fabrication Techniques

Section IV: Fluids

Chapter 26. The Effect of Coriolis Forces on the Temperature Distribution in a Liquid Helium Filled, Rotating, Open Thermosyfhon

Chapter 27. Transient Thermal Analysis of Force-Cooled Conductors

Chapter 28. Design and Operation of a Horizontal Liquid Helium Flow Facility

Chapter 29. Boiling Heat Transfer Studies of a 2M Narrow Channel Test-Rig in Liquid Nitrogen

Section V: Two-Phase

Chapter 31. Pressure Drop in Forced Two-Phase Cooling of the Venus Thin Superconducting Solenoid

Chapter 32. Results of Flow Experiments with 2-Phase Helium for Cooling of Superconductors

Chapter 33. The Enhanced Boiling Heat Transfer of Microfilm Thermosyphon Two Phase Flow in Liquid Nitrogen

Section VI: Cooling

Chapter 34. Discussions on Vapor- or Gas-Cooled Superconducting Magnet Current Leads

Chapter 35. Controlled downward Transfer of Saturated Liquid Helium across Large Differences in Elevation

Chapter 36. Cryogenic Helium Cooling in Rotating Parallel Cooling Ducts with Common Supply Channels

Chapter 37. Development of advanced Pulse Tube Refrigerators - Co-Axial and Valved Designs

Chapter 38. 18 Ka Vapor Cooled Current Leads Using Stack of Copper Finned Foils

Chapter 39. 18 Ka Vapor Cooled Current Leads to Test Superconducting Magnet Models for the Proposed Large Hadron Collider at Cern Using Wire Matrix Heat Exchangers

Chapter 40. 18 Ka Vapor Cooled Current Leads to Test Superconducting Magnet Models for the Proposed Large Hadron Collider at Cern Using Wire Matrix Heat Exchangers

Chapter 41. Current Leads for aleph Solenoid

Part IV: Helium II

Chapter 42. Helium II Heat Transport and Permeability Measurements in Fine Pored Membrane Filters

Chapter 43. Gorter-Mellink Heat Transport in He-II Transverse to Tube Banks and through Ducts of Nonuniform Cross Section

Chapter 44. Heat Transfer to Pressurized Superfluid Helium

Chapter 45. Onset of Vaporization associated with Counterflow in Porous Media

Chapter 46. Study of thermal Counterflow Jet in He II Using a Laser Doppler Velocimeter

Chapter 47. Superheating of the He II Phase above Saturation Conditions

Chapter 48. Flow Visualization of Large-Scale Vortex Ring Propagating through He II

Chapter 49. Prototype Refrigerator for Subcooled Superfluid Helium at 1.8 K. Design and Tests

Chapter 50. Transient Heat Transfer into Superfluid Helium under Confined Conditions

Chapter 51. He II Active Phase Separator Suitable for Space Qualification

Chapter 52. Heat Transfer to Forced Flow Helium II

Chapter 53. Helium II Heat Transfer in a Channel

Chapter 54. Combined Heat and Mass Transport in Superfluid He II

Part V: Industrial Applications

Chapter 55. Production and Acceleration of Solid Deuterium Pellets for Fusion Needs

Chapter 56. Improvements in Boiling Heat Transfer in Cryogenic Plant : Model of Cooperation between Industry and University

Chapter 57. New Purification System with PSA and Membrane for He Liquefier

Chapter 58. Coal Cleaning by Superconducting Open-Gradient Magnetic Separator

Chapter 59. Condensing and Boiling Performance of a 60cm Plate-Fin Condenser-Reboiler Section at Liquid Nitrogen Temperatures

Chapter 60. Status of Superconducting Magnetic Separation - July 1988

Chapter 61. The Design of Plate Fin Heat Exchanger Used for Petrochemical Industry

Chapter 62. Further Remarks on the Limitations of ambient Vaporizers in Continuous Operation

Chapter 63. New, Low-Energy Processes for Cryogenin air Separation

Chapter 64. The Dual-Zone Brazed Aluminum Plate Reboiler-Condenser

Part VI: Instrumentation

Chapter 65. Cold Electronic System Using 15 Bin A/D Converter and Southampton Diode Thermometer for Precision Thermometry between 77k and 300k

Chapter 66. The Use of Thin Foil Heat Flux Gauges to Determine Plug Closure in Cryogenic Pipe Freezing

Chapter 67. Level Control in a Superfluid Helium Bath Using the Fountain Effect

Chapter 68. Performance of Validyne Pressure Transducers in Liquid Helium

Chapter 69. The Effect of Magnetic Field and Orientation on the Southampton Diode Thermometer in the Temperature Range 4.2 - 300k

Chapter 70. Cryogenic Torquer/Positioner for Ultra High Vacuum

Chapter 71. Experiences in the Cooling of Magnetic Resonance Tomographs

Chapter 72. The Challenge of Installing a Cryomagnetic System in a Hospital Environment

Chapter 73. Whole-Body Horizontal Bore Magnet System for In-Vivo Spectroscopy Applications

Part VII: Properties

Section VII: Solid

Chapter 74. Measurement of Thermophysical Properties at Low Temperatures by Rectangular-Shaped Pulse Heating

Chapter 75. Thermal Conductivity and Electrical Resistivity of Very High-Purity Copper at Low Temperatures

Chapter 76. Internal Friction in Aluminum 6082 at Low Temperatures

Chapter 77. A New Regenerator Material Er (Ni1-xCox) 2 with High Specific Heat in the Range from 4.2 K to 20 K

Chapter 78. Motor Insulation Systems for Cryogenic Temperatures

Chapter 79. Magneto-Thermal Properties of Sintered Gd3 Ga5 O12: Specific Heat at Low Temperatures and High Magnetic Fields

Chapter 80. Permeation of Helium through Polymers at Low Temperatures

Chapter 81. Development and Application of a Modified Low Temperature Epoxy Adhesive

Chapter 82. Studies on Room Temperature Absorption of Water on Zeolites and Activated Charcoal and Their Residual Gas Analysis

Chapter 83. Experimental Investigations on the Fouling of Metal Surfaces in Boiling Liquid Nitrogen

Chapter 84. Low Temperature Decay of Vibrational Resonance for Bars Made of Dispal2 Sintered Al-Powder, Alloy Mic-6 and Almgsil

Section VIII: Fluids

Chapter 86. Thermodynamical Property Relations for air, Oxygen, Argon and Nitrogen

Chapter 87. The Solubility of Solutes in Cryogenic Liquids

Chapter 88. The High Speed Rotating Frame - A Novel Method for Obtaining Thermodynamic Standards Data

Chapter 89. The Gruneisen Parameter Equations for Cryogenic Fluids

Part VIII: Refrigeration

Section IX: Large-Scale

Chapter 90. The Hera Helium Refrigeration Plant: Description and Operating Experience

Chapter 91. The Hera Helium Refrigeration Plant: Performance Tests for Various Operating Modes

Chapter 92. Conceptual Study of the Superfluid Helium Cryogenic System for the Cern Large Hadron Collider (Lhc)

Chapter 93. Cryogenic Test of Helium Transfer Line Modules for Hera

Chapter 94. Initial Operation of the 1.8 K Tore Supra Cryogenic System

Chapter 95. Performance Test Results of Cryogenic System for Demonstration Poloidal Coil

Chapter 96. Cold Compressor Development

Chapter 97. Expander Cycles for 80 K Refrigeration

Section X: Small Scale

Chapter 98. Design Approaches to a New Generation of Stirling Cryocoolers

Chapter 99. Analysis of Calculation of Multi-Stage Stirling Refrigerator Cycles

Chapter 100. Thermodynamin Analysis of Philips Refrigerator

Chapter 101. Development of Long-Life Multi-Purpose Cryocoolers in the Range of 50 to 150 K, with Related Experiments.

Chapter 102. A Study of Optimizing Design of Step Displacer of Plastic Cryocooler

Chapter 103. Experimental Investigation of the Behavior of a 150 Watts Philips New Generation Cryocooler

Chapter 104. A Numerical Model to Calculate The Gas Leakage through a Conical Piston Gap and to Study The Stability of a Free Piston in a Stirling Cryocooler

Chapter 105. The Influence of Non-Ideal Effects of actuating Medium on the Performance of a Plastic Cryocooler

Chapter 106. The Application of Spiral Groove Bearings in the Compressor of the Philips New Generation Cryocooler

Chapter 107. Development of a 4 K Gm/Jt Cryocooler

Chapter 108. A Gifford - Mcmahon (G-M) Cycle Cryorefrigerator Operating at 10k

Chapter 109. 3 K Closed Cycle Refrigerator for Sis Receivers at Millimeter Wavelengths

Chapter 110. A Vuilleumier Cryorefrigerator for Spaceborne Long Life Applications

Chapter 111. Experimental Results on Magnetic and thermal Properties of Europium Sulfide Relevant to Magnetic Refrigeration

Chapter 112. Construction and Testing of a Magnetic Refrigeration Device for the Temperature Range of 5 to 15 K

Chapter 113. A Static Magnetic Refrigerator

Chapter 114. Adiabatic Demagnetization Cooling System for Far Infrared Detector

Chapter 115. A Two-Stage 80 K/140 K Sorption Cryocooler

Chapter 116. A Compact Dilution Refrigerator with a pastTorn around Time

Chapter 117. Magnetic Refrigerator with the Superconducting Magnet Investigation for a Cryostatting at the Level of 1.8 K

Part IX: Space Cryogenics

Chapter 118. Superfluid Helium On-Orbit Resupply

Chapter 119. Tests of a Nearly Ideal, High Rate Thermomechanical Pump

Chapter 120. Temperature Rise in Superfluid Helium Pumps

Chapter 121. Thermodynamics of Tank to Tank He II Transfer

Chapter 122. Liquin acquisition of Superfluid Helium in Orbital Systems

Chapter 123. The Current Iso-Cryostat Design

Chapter 124. Thermal System of 3.0m Dia X 3.5 M Long Thermovac Chamber

Chapter 125. Phase Separators for Normal and Superfluid Helium

Part X: Superconducting Cryoelectronics

Chapter 126. Squid and Other Josephson Effects in Bulk Ybacuo

Chapter 127. The Southampton Squid Magnetometer Facility

Chapter 128. Superradiance frof arrays of Long Josephson Junctions

Chapter 129. Design and Test of a Superconducting Microwave Undulator for Short Wavelength Syncrotron Radiation Generation

Part XI: Superconducting Energy Storage and Transformers

Chapter 130. Cryogenic Considerations for Large Scale Superconductive Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Chapter 131. Design Study of a Superconducting Magnet System of a SMES Test Plant for Utilities

Chapter 132. Study of Room Temperature, Cryogenic, and Superconducting DC Cables and Components for Superconductive Magnetic Energy Storage

Chapter 133. Development of 500kva A.C. 50 Hz Superconducting Coil

Chapter 134. Development of Large-Current Capacity Epoxy-Impregnated 50hz Superconducting Coil

Chapter 135. Preliminary Test and Quench Analysis of a 72 Kva Superconducting Four-Winding Power Transformer

Chapter 136. Conceptual Design of a Power Transformer with High Tc Superconductor

Part XII: Superconducting Generators

Chapter 137. Full Superconducting Generator : Stator and Rotor Design

Chapter 138. Operating Performance and Losses of Coil Joints in a Superconducting Rotor Winding

Chapter 139. Transient Thermal Behavior of Current Leads for S.C- Generators When Operated with Fault Currents up to 150% Nominal Duty

Chapter 140. Status of Development of Superconducting Synchronous Generators in China

Chapter 141. Superconducting Magnet No. 1 for 300 Kw Homopolar Generator

Chapter 142. Some Considerations on Superconducting Generator with High Response Excitation through Detail Design of Experimental 100 Kva Generator

Chapter 143. The Cleo II Magnet - Design, Manufacture and Tests

Chapter 144. A Racetrack Magnet Constructed Using Filamentary Nb-Sn

Chapter 145. Development of a Forced-Cooling Cable-In-Conduit Superconducting Coil (DPC-TJ)

Chapter 146. Stability of Poloidal Field Coil Conductors: Test Facility and Subcable Results

Chapter 147. Cryogenic Test Results for the String of Four Superconducting Magnets

Chapter 148. Cryogenics of the 1.8 K Test Station for 10 Tesla Superconducting Magnet Models

Chapter 149. Cryogenic Testing of Hera Superconducting Magnets

Chapter 150 Conceptual Design of a Superconducting Solenoid for a Magnetic SSC Detector

Chapter 151. 4.8 Tesla asymmetric Split-Pair Soperconducting Magnet for Polarized Neutron Diffraction Studies

Chapter 152 151. Cryogenic Tests on Hera Dipoles

Chapter 153. Development of 10t-(NbTi)3sn Forced Flow Cooled Superconducting Coil

Chapter 154. Stress and Strain analysis of the Superconducting Coils for the Agor Cyclotront

Chapter 155. The Concept of a Superconducting Magnet System for the Nuclotron

Chapter 156. Study of Superconducting Helicoid Stability

Chapter 157. Quench Behavior of Industrial Produced Hera Dipoles

Part XIII: Superconductivity

Section XI: Below 25 K

Chapter 158. The Mechanical and Electrical Effects of adding Manganese to the Copper Matrix of Multifilamentary Niobium-Titanium Superconducting Composites

Chapter 159. Enthalpy Improved Dielectric Insulation for NbTi

Chapter 160. Study on Low-Purity Holmium Core for High-Field Superconducting Solenoid

Chapter 161. Preliminary Results on Properties of Ductile Superconducting Alloys for Operation to 10 Tesla and above

Chapter 162. M.A.R.I.S.A., A Test Facility for Research in applied Superconductivity

Chapter 163. An Analysis of Loss Measurement Systems for High-Current Superconductors

Chapter 164. The Effect of Self-Field and Geometry on the Voltage-Current Characteristics of Multifilamentary Wires

Chapter 165. Numerical Solutions of the Current Distribution in Superconducting Rectangular Cables

Chapter 166. Magnetic Shield Effects of Superconducting NbTi-Cu Multi-Layer Films

Chapter 167. A Multiple Sample Holder for JC Measurements on Hera Cables

Chapter 168. Experimental Investigation of Pressure Rise of Quenching Cable-In-Conduit Superconductor

Chapter 169. A 12 T, 1.8 K Test Facility

Chapter 170. A Considerable Rise of the Superconducting Transition Temperature of Heterophase Titanium Alloys Due to Sample Cooling Rate Increase

Chapter 171. Simulation of Helium Pressure Rise in Hollow Conductor in Case of Superconductivity Loss

Section XII: Above 25 K

Chapter 172. Microwave Surface Resistance of YBa2Cu3O7-δ

Chapter 173. Stability of Possible High-TC-Oxide Supercondutors as Current Carriers

Chapter 174. A Power Engineering View of Higher Temperature Superconductivity

Chapter 175. Stability of High Tc Superconductors Cooled in a Liquid Nitrogen Pool

Chapter 176. The Thermal Instability of Stabilized Superconductors with High Tc

Chapter 177. Fabrication of Y-Ba-Cu-O Thick Film for the Magnetic Shield

Chapter 178. Specific Heat Measurements on Y1-XprxBa2Cu3O7-Y Compounds

Chapter 179. Intergranular Coupling for Current Transport in 'Non-Metallic' Superconducting Materials

Chapter 180. Y-Ba-Cu Oxide Superconductor Prepared by a Diffusion Process

Chapter 181. Characteristics of Transport JC of Bulk Yba2Cu3O7-Y Prepared V/Tih Ordinary Powder Sintering Process

Chapter 182. High Tc Superconductors: Will They Replace Helium Temperature Superconductors for Magnets?

Chapter 183. High Magnetic Field Production with Superconductors at 77 K

Chapter 184. Flux Compression in Superconductors

Chapter 185. A Magnetic Shielding Study of High Tc Superconductor Y, Ba2Cu3O7-δ

Chapter 186. Characterization and Superconducting Properties of High Tc Oxide Wire

Chapter 187. High TC Superconducting Thin Film by Sputtering Process

Chapter 188. Preparation of High-TC Superconducting Ceramic Films on Metallic Sheet and Insulating Substrate

Chapter 189. Critical Current Density of High TC Oxide Superconducting Tapes Made by Hydrogen Reduction Method

Chapter 190. Phase-Formation and Superconductivity in the Y-Ba-Cu-Ag-O System

Chapter 191. Superconducting Properties of Y-Ba-Cu-Ag-O System

Author Index

