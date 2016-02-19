Proceedings of the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases: Improving Usability and Responsiveness compiles papers presented at the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases held in Jerusalem, Israel on June 28-30, 1988.

This book discusses the management system for graph-like documents, selection of processing strategies for different recursive queries, and supporting concurrent access to facts in logic programs. The design considerations for a Prolog database engine, experience with the domain algebra, and two level transaction management in a multiprocessor database machine are also described. This publication likewise covers the non-deterministic choice in Datalog and locally balanced compact Trie Hashing.

This compilation is a good source for researchers and specialists of disciplines related to computer science.