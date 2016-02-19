Proceedings of the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases
1st Edition
Improving Usability and Responsiveness
Proceedings of the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases: Improving Usability and Responsiveness compiles papers presented at the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases held in Jerusalem, Israel on June 28-30, 1988.
This book discusses the management system for graph-like documents, selection of processing strategies for different recursive queries, and supporting concurrent access to facts in logic programs. The design considerations for a Prolog database engine, experience with the domain algebra, and two level transaction management in a multiprocessor database machine are also described. This publication likewise covers the non-deterministic choice in Datalog and locally balanced compact Trie Hashing.
This compilation is a good source for researchers and specialists of disciplines related to computer science.
Table of Contents
Session 2: Knowledge Based Applications
CALIDA: A Knowledge-Based System for Integrating Multiple Heterogeneous
GRAS, A Management System for Graph-Like Documents
An Air Travel Expert Database
Session 3A: Recursive Queries
Differential Fixpoint Methods and Stratification of Logic Programs
Selection of Processing Strategies for Different Recursive Queries
One-Directional Recursive Formulas
Session 3B: Transaction Management
Transaction Control Mechanism for the Object Cache Interface of R2D2
A Dynamic and Integrated Concurrency Control for Distributed Databases
Supporting Concurrent Access to Facts in Logic Programs
Session 4: Prolog-DBMS Coupling
Design Considerations for a Prolog Database Engine
PROLOG-DBMS Coupling: An Hybrid Approach, Half Interpreted, Half Compiled
A Prolog-Relational DBMS Interface Using Delayed Evaluation
Session 5: Models, Part 1
Active Database Systems
An Execution Model for Active DB Management Systems
Incorporating Data Types in an Extensible Database Architecture
Session 6: Models, Part 2
FUGUE: A Model for Engineering Information Systems and Other Baroque Applications
An Application Program Interface for a Complex Object Database
Modelling CAD Objects by Abstraction
Session 7A: Storage Management
Locally Balanced Compact Trie Hashing
An Effective Method for Storing and Retrieving PROLOG Clauses from a Relational Database
Special Hardware for the Support of File Management and Query Evaluation
Session 7B: Knowledge Managemenet
ARMS: An Assumption-Based Reasoning Tool in a Logic Programming Environment
On Implementation of Production Systems Using DBMS
Operations on Families of Sets for Exhaustive Search, Given a Monotonic Function
Session 8A: Theory and Languages 1
The Connection of Static Constraints with Determinism and Boundedness of Dynamic Specifications
Experience with the Domain Algebra
Embedding Psi-Terms in a Horn-Clause Logic Language
Session 9: Parallelism
Parallelism and Data Management
Two Level Transaction Management in a Multiprocessor Database Machine
Session 10: Theory and Languages 2
Datalog Automata
On Safety, Domain Independence, and Capturability of Database Queries
Non-Deterministic Choice in Datalog
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226569