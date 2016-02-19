Proceedings of the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213132, 9781483226569

Proceedings of the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases

1st Edition

Improving Usability and Responsiveness

Editors: C. Beeri J. W. Schmidt U. Dayal
eBook ISBN: 9781483226569
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 432
eBook format help





Description

Proceedings of the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases: Improving Usability and Responsiveness compiles papers presented at the Third International Conference on Data and Knowledge Bases held in Jerusalem, Israel on June 28-30, 1988.

This book discusses the management system for graph-like documents, selection of processing strategies for different recursive queries, and supporting concurrent access to facts in logic programs. The design considerations for a Prolog database engine, experience with the domain algebra, and two level transaction management in a multiprocessor database machine are also described. This publication likewise covers the non-deterministic choice in Datalog and locally balanced compact Trie Hashing.

This compilation is a good source for researchers and specialists of disciplines related to computer science.

Table of Contents


Session 2: Knowledge Based Applications

CALIDA: A Knowledge-Based System for Integrating Multiple Heterogeneous

GRAS, A Management System for Graph-Like Documents

An Air Travel Expert Database

Session 3A: Recursive Queries

Differential Fixpoint Methods and Stratification of Logic Programs

Selection of Processing Strategies for Different Recursive Queries

One-Directional Recursive Formulas

Session 3B: Transaction Management

Transaction Control Mechanism for the Object Cache Interface of R2D2

A Dynamic and Integrated Concurrency Control for Distributed Databases

Supporting Concurrent Access to Facts in Logic Programs

Session 4: Prolog-DBMS Coupling

Design Considerations for a Prolog Database Engine

PROLOG-DBMS Coupling: An Hybrid Approach, Half Interpreted, Half Compiled

A Prolog-Relational DBMS Interface Using Delayed Evaluation

Session 5: Models, Part 1

Active Database Systems

An Execution Model for Active DB Management Systems

Incorporating Data Types in an Extensible Database Architecture

Session 6: Models, Part 2

FUGUE: A Model for Engineering Information Systems and Other Baroque Applications

An Application Program Interface for a Complex Object Database

Modelling CAD Objects by Abstraction

Session 7A: Storage Management

Locally Balanced Compact Trie Hashing

An Effective Method for Storing and Retrieving PROLOG Clauses from a Relational Database

Special Hardware for the Support of File Management and Query Evaluation

Session 7B: Knowledge Managemenet

ARMS: An Assumption-Based Reasoning Tool in a Logic Programming Environment

On Implementation of Production Systems Using DBMS

Operations on Families of Sets for Exhaustive Search, Given a Monotonic Function

Session 8A: Theory and Languages 1

The Connection of Static Constraints with Determinism and Boundedness of Dynamic Specifications

Experience with the Domain Algebra

Embedding Psi-Terms in a Horn-Clause Logic Language

Session 9: Parallelism

Parallelism and Data Management

Two Level Transaction Management in a Multiprocessor Database Machine

Session 10: Theory and Languages 2

Datalog Automata

On Safety, Domain Independence, and Capturability of Database Queries

Non-Deterministic Choice in Datalog


About the Editor

C. Beeri

J. W. Schmidt

U. Dayal

