Proceedings of the Seventh New England (Northeast) Bioengineering Conference
1st Edition
Editors: Lee E. Ostrander
eBook ISBN: 9781483136684
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 554
Table of Contents
Contents and Scientific Program
Preface
Plenary Session
Session 1: Computer Applications
A Hardware Device for Multispike Signal Detection and Sorting by Template Matching
Ram-It: A High-Resolution Interval Timer and Buffered Storage System for Neurophysiological Experiments
Microcomputer Based Digital Filter in Real Time EEG Analysis
Microprocessor Based Real-Time Systolic Time Interval System
A Dual-Processor System for Evoked Potential Research
A Microcomputer-Based Data Acquisition and Control System for Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing
A Computerized Unit Data Acquisition and Reduction System
High Rate Data Acquisition System for Biomedical Applications
Session 2: Instrumentation and Transducers
An Electrosurgical Hazard Monitor
Simple and Truly Aseptic Catheterization of Females
The Fluid Mechanics of Cromolyn Sodium Inhalers Used for Asthma Prevention
A High Sensitivity Blood Pressure Device with Digital Output
Experimental and Peroperative Clinical Cardioergometry by A New Type of Local Myocardial Force-Probe
Pressure Transducer Development, Characterization, and Compensation
Developmental Capacitive Pressure Sensor for Biotelemetry
A Goggle System Using Electrically Activated Liquid Crystal Shutters for Use in Visually Evoked Response Tests
A Respiratory Rate Monitor Using An Audio Pick-Up
Session 3a: Transport Phenomena
Dialysate Regeneration and A Prototype for A Portable Artificial Kidney
Hydrodynamics of Blood Manifolds On Artificial Organs
Platelet Adhesion in A Flow Chamber
Metabolic Insults to Platelets at Porous Interfaces
Session 3b: Biochemical Processes
H+ Binding and Diffusion-Reaction Rates in Collagen Electromechanics
Kinetic Analysis of Insulin Behavior by Interactive Simulation
Erythrocyte Shape Alteration During Atherogenesis
Salicylic Acid As Possible Antidotes for Mercury: A Hypothesis Based On Computer-Aided Physio-Chemical Studies
Migration and Chemotaxis of Polymorphonuclear Leukocytes Under Agarose
Session 4: Biomaterials and Structural Analysis of Bone
Stress Analysis of Human Femur- A Rational Approach
A Laminated Polymer - Metal Fixation Plate Reduced Stress Shielding with Fracture Stabilization
Ultrasonic Removal of Porous Coated Implants
Failure Analysis of Stainless Steel Surgical Implants
Stress Analysis of the Subtrochanteric Region of the Femur
Fabrication of Dense ß-Tricalcium Phosphate Ceramic for Potential Prosthetic Applications
The Early Results of Clinical Trials with A Micro-Porous Metal Hip Prosthesis
Slowly Propagating Fracture in Bone
Session 5 Computer Applications II
The Electrophysiological Data Interface
Application of A Partitioned Karhunen-Loeve Expansion Scheme to ECG/VCG Data Compression
Analysis of Vascular Sound in Stenotic Flows
Experimental Determination of the Arterial System Impulse Response: Preliminary Results
Two-Dimensional Digital Filters with Application to Biomedical Image Processing
An Automated Method for Characterizing Cross-Sectional Properties of Complex Shapes
Time Series Analysis of Human Eye Counterroling During Head Tilt
A Program for the Analysis and Simulation of Signals
Session 6: Optical Methods
Experimental and theoretical Models for Tissue Reflectance Oximetry
Infrared Absorption Studies of Tissue
Infrared Micro Interferometer Tissue Analysis
Helium-Neon Laser Irradiation Induced Changes in Blood
A Sensitive Fiber Optic Force Transducer Measuring Isometric Muscle Contraction
A Multi-Angle Laser Light-Scattering Spectro-Photometer for the Study of Sickling Kinetics in Sickle Cell Anemia
Session 7: Ultrasound and Imaging
Clinical Applications of Current Ultrasound Techniques
A High Resolution Real Time Ultrasonic Scanner
Ultrasound Image Analysis and Feature Enhancement
Frequency-Dependent Ultrasonic Backscatter From Brain Tissue
A Stereo-Chemical Model of Bone Derived From Ultrasonic Measurements
Ultrasonic Imaging Using Phased Mosaic Arrays
Session 8: Fracture Healing and Cements
Efficacy of Various Forms of Fixation of Transverse Fractures of the Patella
Optimum Fixation of Bone Cement in Total Hip Replacement I
An Alumina-Acrylic Composite Bone Cement
Rheology of Acrylic Bone Cements
Development of A Variable Stiffness, Absorbable Bone Plate
Bone-Cement Interface Pressures in Different Femoral Components of Total Hip Replacement I
Mechanical Factors in Fracture Healing
Session 9: Cell Imaging
Contour Classifiers for Cytomorphological Analyses
An Emission Tomographic Method for Analysis of Myocardial Scintigrams
The Characterization of Histologic Images by Digital Analysi
An Algorithm for Distortion Analysis in Two-Dimensional Patterns Using Its Projections
A Histomorphometric Technique for Analyzing Blood Vessel Smooth Muscle, Elastin, and Collagen
Session 10: Hemodynamics and Devices
Toward The Development of A Combined Membrane Oxygenator Hemodialyzer
Development of A Rigid-Vane Artificial Heart
Non-Invasive bypass Patency Diagnostic (bypass-Rheothermia)
A New Low-Power, High-Reliability Infusion Pump
Immunogenicity of Tanned Tissues Used in Heart Valve Replacement
About The Durability of Artificial Blood Pumps
Hemodynamic Evaluation of A Concave-Convex Aortic Pivoting Disc Valve Prothesis
A Preliminary Flow Study of A Two-Dimensional Model of A Concave-Convex Pivoting Disc Prosthetic Heart Valve
Session 11: Ultrasonic Methods
Measurement of Blood Coagulation Time Using Ultrasound
Geometrical Effects in Ultrasonic Transducer Performance
In Vivo Validation of the Transit-Time Ultrasonic Volume Flow Meter
Average Frequency Processor for Ultrasonic Doppler Systems
Ultrasound Detection of Aggregation of Red Cells in Blood Flow
Session 12: Cancer, Toxicology, and Epidemiology
Toxicological Effects of Trace Contaminants in A Spacecraft Environment: Towards A Toxo-Kinetic/Dynamic Model
Regional Electroaerosol Deposition in the Lung
The Fitting of A Cubic Model to A Three-Component Environmental System
A Deterministic Discrete-Time Communicable Disease Model with Age Specific States for Measles
A Stochastic Approach to The Quantitative Analysis of Cell Kinetics Using Flow Microfluorometric Dna Data
Local Microwave Hyperthermia as a Treatment of Cancer
Controlled Ultrasonic Temperature Response in Tumor Irradiation
Session 13: Medical Computing
Shared Clinical Engineering in A Rural Setting
A Radiology Reporting System Which Is Based Upon An Individualized List of the Most Likely Differential Diagnoses
Considerations in the Design of Patient Monitoring for Barbiturate Therapy in Severe Head Trauma
The Use of A Minicomputer for Ambulatory Care
An Arterial Blood Pressure Preprocessor Using A Combined Analog and Digital Signal Processing Method
A Respiratory Subsystem for A Patient Monitoring Computer System
Medical Data Systems and Information Networks: A Course Outline
Audio-Visual Communication System for Improved Delivery of Services in A Psychosomatic Clinic
Session 14: Cardiovascular Function
Abnormal Left Ventricular Contraction Patterns in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease
Characterization of Cardiovascular System Dynamics by Generation of Programmmed Premature Contractions
The Mechanics of Human Fetal Membrane Rupture
A New Approach to Studying The Mechanical Properties of Arteries
In Vivo Non Invasive Determination of Aortic Stiffness
The Heart Muscle Able to Dilate Actively by An Intramural Hydraulic Mechanism to Control Diastolic Filling and Ventricular Size
Session 15: Bioelectric Analysis
Power Spectral Analysis of EEG Development
A Model of Thalamocortical Interactions and their Role in the Development of Generalized Seizures
Separation of Cockroach Giant Axon Action Potentials Using Multi Unit Analysis Techniques
Determination of the Onset and Termination of EMG Signals
Visual Evoked Response Measurement Employing A Computerized Rapid Random Flash Technique
Instrumentation for Brainwave Signal Processing
Session 16: Rehabilitation
Tremor Analysis Using Accelerometry and the Fast Fourier Transform
Wheelchair Cushion Effect On Skin Temperature, Heat Flux and Relative Humidity
Biomedical Measurement of Hypernasal Speech
Eye Tracking Communication Systems: Tests of Non-Verbal Cerebral Palsy Children
A Portable Tactile Aid for the Deaf Using A Z80 Micro-Processor Controller
Project Involved with The Research and Development of Simulators of Auditory and Visual Impairment
A Nearsightedness Computer
Session 17: Tomography and Imaging I
Overview of Computed Tomography
Beam Hardening Artifacts in Computerized Tomography
Reconstruction From Divergent Beams: A Comparison of Algorithms with and without Rebinning
Session 18: Anesthesiology
A Piezoelectric Adsorption Hygrometer for Fast Measurements On Respiratory Gases
Boundary Conditions for A Near-Continuum Model for Anesthesia
Humidifying of Anesthesia Gases, Current Concepts, and Considerations
Shift in Experimental V-I Plot of Bilayer Membranes Exposed to Anesthetics
Evaluation of the Esophageal Accelerometer as a Noninvasive Measurement of Cardiac Function
Modelling Thermal Changes in Human During Anaesthesia
A Fast Response Analyzer for Simultaneous On-Line Measurement of N20 and Halothane Or Ν20 and Enflurane
Session 19: Electrodes
Use of Large Electrodes to Reduce Myoelectric Noise
Temperature and Current Density Distributions at Electrosurgical Dispersive Electrode Sites
Parametric Stimulation of Biological Tissue
Development of A Percutaneous Energy Transmission System
Electrical Field Control Electrode for Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
A Serial to Parallel Interface System for Tens Pain Suppression
Regional Myocardial Perfusion Measured by Hydrogen Washout
Session 20 Biomechanics I
On The Mechanical Properties of Ligaments Under Cyclic Loading
An Absorbable Polymer-Filamentous Carbon Tissue Scaffold for Ligament and Tendon Replacement
Relationship Between Stress and Neuronal Response of Receptors in Posterior Knee Joint Capsule
Muscle Energy in Human Wrist Motions
Compressive Strength of Mp Joint and Its Relationship to Subchondral Bone Density
Anatomic Basis for Anterolateral Rotational Instability of The Knee
Piezoelectric Response of Bone as a Function of Frequency
Magnetic Field Dependence of Hall-Coefficient in Bone-Apatite
Session 21: Tomography and Imaging II
Clinical Nuclear Medicine Image Processin
Initial Experience with A Coded Aperture for Myocardial Imaging
Cytocomputer Biomedical Image Analysis
Polar Sampling Theorems and their Application to Image Reconstruction by Fourier Transforms in Cat
Session 22: Simulation Models
Computer Model of Cerebral Blood Flow
Nonlinear Parametric Feedback in the Regulation of Intracranial Pressure
Hemodynamic Responses to In-Series Cardiac Assistance: Studies Using A Computer Model
Computer Simulation of Androgen Influence On The Menstrual Cycle
Validation of A Non-Linear Model of the Arterial System
Network Thermodynamic Simulation of Non-Linear,Coupled
Left Ventricular Flow Patterns As An Index of Performance
Design of A Syneuristor
Session 23A: Pulmonary Function
Anatomic Deadspace Measurement in Mechanically Ventilated Patients
An Experimental Study of Velocity Distribution and Pressure Drop Characteristics in Human Lung Model
A Mathematical Model of the Lung, with Emphasis On Airway Resistance, to Evaluate Pulmonary Phase Change As An Early Indicator of COPD
A Model of the Gas Trapping Mechanism in Excised Lungs
Session 23B: Electromyography
Patterned Response in the Analysis of Human Electromyograms
Performance of A Digital EMG Processor
Sampling Rate for Myoelectric Processors
Dynamic Error Performance of the Human Operator
Inexpensive Pocket-Sized Electromyographic Feedback Device
Session 24: Biomechanics II
Error and Optimization Study of the Instantaneous Center and Angle of Rotation of A Body Joint
Back Strength Assessment Through Isokinetic Analysis
Changes in the Form of the Lumbar Spine
Correlation of Leg Loading Components in Snow Skiing
A Dynamic Long Leg Orthosis for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patients
Noninvasive Determination of Bone Stiffness
The Lower End of the Human Humerus: Structure and Surgery
The Measurement and Display of Foot/Ground Forces During Gait
