Proceedings of the Seventeenth Assembly of the European Seismological Commission
1st Edition
Editors: E. Bisztricsany
eBook ISBN: 9780444601988
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 708
Table of Contents
Preface
Presidential Address
European Digital Seismic Network
The Bulgarian National Telemetric System for Seismic Data Interpretation
The Influence of Dynamic Range on the Accuracy of Total Deconvolution
Problems of Interpretation in Connection with New Possibilities of the Edseisnet System
Interactive Hybrid Processing of Seismic Broadband Data
Estimation of the Optimal Equipment Magnification of the Bulgarian National Telemetric System for Seismic Information /NTSSI/
The Reading/Blacknest Borehole Seismometer
Earthquake Hazard and Prediction
The Importance of the Observation of Earthquake Lights as Precursory Phenomena of Impending Earthquakes
A Multidisciplinary Approach to Earthquake Prediction. Review of the Interdisciplinary Conference on Earthquake Prediction Research in the North Anatolian Fault Zone
Properties of Seismic Regime and Recent Earthquake Sequences in Europe
Study of Electric Fields in Seismoactive Regions in Comparison with Seismicity
Seismic Hazard Estimate for a Low Seismicity Region. Example of Central Europe
Space-Time Behavior of the Fields Vp/Vs before Strong Earthquakes
Microtremor Measurements in Budapest
Seismic Microzoning of Prague. A Computational Approach Based on Geological Data
Some Regularities of Seismic Regime and Earthquake Prediction
Seismicity
Physical Basis for the Duration Magnitude and Recommended Practice for Coda Magnitude Determination
The Geological Condition That Generated the Earthquake of April 15, 1979
Instrumental Measurement of Earthquake Intensity
The Seismic Regions in the German Democratic Republic
Seismicity of Mexico and Some of Its Tectonic Implications
The 15.4.1979 Earthquake in Yugoslavia. Aftershock Studies
Map of Maximum Observed Intensities in Europe
On the Main Characteristics of the Focus of the Earthquake of April 15, 1979 Derived from Instrumental Data
Some Features of the Foreshocks and Aftershocks of the Earthquake of April 15, 1979
Determination of near Earthquake Magnitudes in Seismological Practice
Earthquakes in Finland during the Last Hundred Years
Seismotectonic Activity on the Margins of the Microplates and on the Blocks in the Balkan Region
Comparison of the Information Derived from the Analysis of the Lapse Time and of the Frequency of Earthquakes
Map of Maximum Observed Intensity of Central and Eastern Europe
Focal Depths and Absorption Coefficients in Central and Eastern Europe
Brittle Rock Behavior under Compressive Load
Romanian Strong Motion Instrument Network
The Focal Mechanism of the April 15, 1979 Earthquake Sequence
Active Role of Strong Interplate Earthquakes in Tectonic Processes
Frequency Analysis of Historical Data and Recurrence Time of Strong Earthquakes
Bulgarian Earthquakes during 1976. Characteristics and Peculiarities
Data Acquisition
Seismological Telemetry Network in Hungary
The Seismological Data Acquisition System in the GDR
Coordination of Ground and Space Geodetic Techniques for Geodynamics and Earthquake Prediction Research in Europe
Focal Mechanism and Earthquake Prediction
Scaling Laws of Source Parameters for Small Earthquakes Induced by Mining
An Inverse Problem for Seismic Coda
Determination of Source Parameters
Earthquake Patterns Explained by the Stress Field of Cracks
The Triggering Effect of Strong Earthquakes
Low-Frequency Radiation Parameters and Focal Plane Solutions
Microseisms and Seismic Noise
Comparative Spectra of Microseisms and Swell in the Ligurian Sea
An Analysis of Ground and Instrumental Short-Period Noise
Stormy Microseisms, Geomagnetic Storms and a Complex of Oscillations with Frequency 0.1 to 1 Hz
Application of Observations Incorporated Into the Project of Microseismic Storms
On a Classification of Storm Microseisms
Theory and Interpretation
A Comparison of Synthetic Seismograms for Upper-Mantle Models in Europe
Computation of Seismic Wave Fields in Laterally Inhomogeneous Crustal Structures. Gaussian Beams Approach
Seismic Wave Fields in Media with Causal Absorption
Space-Time Ray Method and Its Applications in Seismology
Wave-Front Propagation in Nonlinear Elastic Media
Discovery of a New Non-Geometrical S* Arrival Generated at Free Interface
Fast and Stable Computation of Ray Integrals and Ray Amplitudes in Radially Symmetric Media
Inversion of Traveltime Anomalies to Determine Lateral Inhomogeneities in Reflection- and Refraction-Seismics and from Seismic Waves in Transmission
Atmospheric Pressure Wave of St. Helens Eruption
Seismic Response Analysis of Two-Dimensional Structures with Causal Absorption. Finite Difference Approach
Deep Seismic Sounding
Comparison of the Results of Surface Wave Investigations and Deep Seismic Soundings by the International Profile Vii
Tectonics of Subduction Zones and Dynamic Parameters of Short-Period P Waves
Physical and Chemical Properties of the Mantle
Structural Investigations of the Earth's Upper Mantle by Means of Localizing Teleseismic Events
The Influence of Mineral Reactions on the Propagation of Compressional and Shear Waves in Rocks under High Pressures and Temperatures
Is There Ferroelectricity in the Mantle?
Gibbs' Method in Thermodynamics of Nonlinear Elastic Body
Electrical Conductivity of Garnets and Garnet Containing Rocks
Electromagnetic Sounding with Long Submarine Cables
On the Theory of Phase Transitions in the Earth's Mantle
Interpretation of Core Anelasticity
Elastic Stresses Associated with Undulations of Density Boundaries in the Earth
Age-Dependent Driving Forces and the Fragmentation of the Farallon Plate
Age-Dependent Subduction of Oceanic Lithosphère and the Rheology of Subducted Slabs
Recent Crustal Movements and Associated Seismicity
Fennoscandian Uplift, Secular Variations of Gravity and Determination of Changes of Density within the Asthenosphere
Ground Deformations in the Phlegraean Fields Volcanic Area, Italy
Anomalous Mantle Spreading under the Lithosphère
Correlations Geodynamics. Recent Vertical Crustal Movements in Romania
Regional Tilting of the Earth's in Romania
Seismicity, Crustal Stresses and Recent Crustal Movements in Switzerland
Vertical Movements in the Great Hungarian Plain. Examples of Magnetostratigraphic Correlation
The Sierentz Southern-Rhinegraben Earthquake of July 15, 1980. Preliminary Results
Properties of the Recent Crustal Movements by the Contact Zone Between the Carpathians and Bohemian Massif
Crustal Structure of Europe
On the Analysis of Isostasy in the North Atlantic
A Seismic Study of the Crust Under the Pyrenean Mountain Range
Regional Variations in the Crustal Structure of the Iberian Peninsula
Explosion Seismology Studies of the Canary Islands. First Results
The Fennolora Experiment and Crustal Structure in the Bohemian Massif
Combined Geophysical Models of the Earth's Crust and Upper Mantle of the European Continent
Solution of the Two-Dimensional Inverse Kinematic Problem for Laterally Weakly Inhomogeneous Media
Gravimetric Modelling of the Eastern Alpine Crust
Crustal Structure of the Caledonides in Britain
Crustal Structure of Grabens in the Hercynian Belt. A Review
Fennoscandian Long-Range Project 1979 /Fennolora/
Observations of Fennolora Shots on Additional Lines in Finnish Lapland
Lateral Heterogeneity in the Italian Region from Rayleigh Wave Group Velocities
Crustal Structure of Western Portugal
The Structure of the Crust and Upper Mantle in the Bohemian Massif from the Dispersion of Rayleigh Waves
Structure of the Earth Crust and Upper Mantle of Eastern Europe
Crustal Thickness in Fennoscandia as Inferred from P-Wave Spectral Ratios
Crustal Structure of Hercynian Europe and the North American Basin and Range Province. A Tectonic Analogy?
Structural Deductions Concerning the Lithosphère of the Aquitaine Basin from the Gravimetry of the Vertical Intrusions
Quality Factor in the Crust. A Deep Seismic Sounding Approach
The Earth's Crust and Upper Mantle of the Western Part of the South Tien Shan and Adjacent Territories of the Turanian Platform According to the Data of Explosion Seismology
Plate Tectonics of Eastern Europe
Geophysical Interpretation of the Central Carpathians Contact with the European Platform
Lower Cretaceous Submarine /Rift/ Volcanism in South Transdanubia /South Hungary/
Tensional Tectonics in Orogeny
On the State of Stress at Passive Continental Margins and the Problem of Initiation of Subduction
The Plate Tectonic Setting of the Eocene Volcanic Belt in the Carpathian Basin
Major Element Patterns in Hungarian Basaltic Rocks. An Approach to Determine Their Tectonic Settings
Tectonomagmatic Evidence for Transforms, Segmentation and Microplates in the Alpine Space of the Balkans
The Calc-Alkaline Magmatism in Detecting Two Types of Margins and Geosynclines by the Alpo-Himalayan Belt
On the More Accurate Definition of the Current Notion "Tectonic Stress"
Model of the Carpathian Continent/Continent Collision
Characteristic Evolution of the Cenozoic Structure of the Pannonian Basin as Proved by Reflection Seismic Measurements
Earthquake Belts in Central and Eastern Europe. Some Seismotectonic Aspects
Physical Nature of Rapid Intracontinental Subsidence. Origin of the Great Hungarian Depression
Geophysical Fluid Dynamics
Vorticity Dynamics of Tidal Residual Circulation
Mathematical Geophysics
Mathematical Modeling and Seismic Structure of the Lithosphere of the Baltic Shield
List of Contributors
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 708
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601988
About the Editor
E. Bisztricsany
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.