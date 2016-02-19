Proceedings of the Ninth Power Systems Computation Conference

Table of Contents



Foreword

Organizing Committee

1 Network Planning

Maximum power system load supply capability with the constraints of transient stability

PG&E's planning support system

Multiple objective trade off analysis in power system planning

International interconnections planning: EDF's approach

2 Operations Planning I

Simplified reactive power control for distribution systems

Dynamic generation dispatching considering security and environmental operating constraints

Long-term operation planning for thermal power systems

Scheduling of maintenance and refuelling shutdowns for the pressurized water reactors at Electricite de France

Optimal generation scheduling of large hydrothermal power systems by network programming methods

3 Steady State Stability

Overview of relevant issues and recent considerations in generator stability modeling practises

Generalized self-tuning controller with self/searching pole-shift for the control of power systems

A Method for harmonic stability analysis of AC-DC transmission system

Decomposition and stabilization of large-scale electric power networks

Confirmation of parametric resonance phenomena in laboratory experiments

4 System Security and Optimization I

A new generation of energy management systems

Dynamic security assessment through power flow spectrum time shifting

A comparison of dynamic security indices based on direct methods

The on-line security enhancement system implemented in the power system control center of the Energie-Versorgung Schwaben AG

A framework for integration of network topology optimization and generation rescheduling in power system security applications

5 Reliability of Power Systems I

Inaccuracies in power system reliability evaluation

Reliability model development and data using the Canadian electrical association equipment reliability information system

Dispersion analysis in distribution system reliability evaluation

An analytical method for including operating considerations in reliability modeling of interconnected systems: the OPRINS model

Multi-area capacity expansion model with reliability constraints

6 Hydro Scheduling

Short term optimization of electric power plants production including pumped storage and nuclear modulation

Daily operational planning of the EDF plant mix: the octave model optimizes lake plant discharges

Minimum risk decisions in hydro storage and fuel-stock management

Hydroelectric project sequencing using heuristic techniques and dynamic programming

7 Generation Planning

Estimation of place-differentiated supply cost using linear programming

On the application of stochastic linear programming to computation of reliability index of generating system with multiple assigned-energy units

Expansion and operation planning of combined electric power and heat production systems

EEF approach to power system probabilistic modeling

Optimal operation of reversible pump-storage hydropower plants in long-term system planning studies

Capacity credit and energy value of wind power in hydro-thermal power system

Trellis: a year-round macro power system planning program

The pumped storage hydro plant

The preferred complement to Israel's generating system

8 System Control

Design of discrete-type controller for decentralized AGC through decomposition technique

Total adaptive generation controller (TAGEC) applied multivariable optimal control

Automatic generation control and reserve monitoring. A practical scheme for the Netherlands

PIGI An interactive network controller's interface

KEPCO's new NCC system for power system operation

The development of an integrated system operation computer network

The state estimator in operation at ENEL national control center

9 Protection I

Impact of adaptive protection on power system control

Digital simulation of protection systems under transient conditions

Calculation and consequences of intersystem faults

Calculating suitable impedances as seen from the relay location for the protection of double circuit lines

A method to correct the distorted secondary currents of current transformers

10 Power Flow Computation I

Method of solution of ill-conditioned load flow systems

Compensated network solution extensions for fast accurate solutions even when singularities are present

Automatic nonuniform decomposition of large scale power system for parallel processing

Voltage collapse prevention in interconnected power systems

11 Data Base Systems

Concept of an on-line data base supporting grid data language

Data base model and maintenance system for energy control centers

The application of a database management system in an energy management system

12 Forecasting and Production Costing

A comparison of time series 'forecasting methods for predicting the CEGB demand

Error limits and on-line monitoring of short-term load forecasts

Improvements to probabilistic power system production costing simulation

13 Electro-Magnetic Transients

EMTP line modeling accuracy

Digital representation of circuit breakers for switching transients

A line model for the calculation of lightning induced voltages

Three-time scale modeling of power systems for the effective computation of transients

Approximate transformation matrices for unbalanced transmission lines

14 Load Management

Computational methods for planning power systems which are to be homeostatically controlled

Dynamic pricing in system planning and operation

Long-range power system planning under dynamic tariffs with modeling the customer response

Berthold BitzerandJuergen VoB (Federal Republic ofGermany)

The effect of load management on generation capacity and costs

15 Reliability of Power Systems II

Expansion planning of power transmission network with reliability constraint

Reliability and production cost of interconnected systems

A research on flows in complete stochastic networks

Influences of the elements outages dependencies on the power system reliability analysis

Development of composite customer damage functions for use in power system planning and operation

Estimation of reliability indices for the Austrian high voltage network

Direct probabilistic approach to evaluate reliability of complex electric equipment or of parts of the power transmission system

Calculation of substation reliability indices based on hottest-spot temperature of the power transformer

16 State Estimation and Bad Data Detection

Computational issues in the Hachtel's augmented matrix method for power system state estimation

Fast and robust bad data detection, identification and correction w~th subsequent direct recursive state estimation

Multiple bad data identification techniques for orthogonal row-processing state estimators

Local redundancy and identification of bad measuring data

Tracking, dynamic and hybrid power system state estimators

Aggregation methods for hierarchical static state estimation in large scale power systems: a survey

17 Transient Stability I

Electric load modeling: analysis, identification and validation

An algorithm for coherency recognition via the theory of metric space

Microprocessor-based stabilizing control system based on energy function method

A novel transient stability program for interconnected AC-DC system

18 System Security and Optimization II

A computing method for the country-wide economically optimum management of bivalent use of electricity and fuels

Optimal reactive compensation planning and voltage scheduling

A decomposition approach to security-constrained optimal power flow with post-contingency corrective rescheduling

An adaptive model for improved on-line contingency selection

Automatic adaptation of dynamic boundary between external and estimated networks for security calculations

19 Transient Stability II

Dynamic equivalents for large scale interconnected power systems

Transient stability studies of bulk power systems using the simplified and detailed mathematical models

A decentralized control for large-scale power systems in stability crisis and differential geometric control theory

Stabilizing control for power systems by shunt capacitor switching

A comparative study of fast assessment methods used for multimachine power system transient stability

Fast transient stability assessment by linearized load flow model

20 Operations Planning II

Operation planning of energy systems

CPU-time efficient solution of large-scale MIP-models

The importance of a nominal solution in a heuristic unit commitment program

A fuel management method in power system optimal seasonal operation planning

On-line pricing of pumped storage generation for economic dispatch

Application of probabilistic methods in the operational planning studies in the Brazilian system

Generation scheduling in systems with power and energy interchange costs

Problems related to maintenance scheduling in power systems

21/22 Expert Systems in Power Systems Engineering

Expert systems in power system planning and operation from the viewpoint of a utility engineer

Efficiency of expert systems as on-line operating aids

An expert system for voltage - var scheduling

An intelligent knowledge based system for maintenance scheduling in a power system

Exformer, an expert system for transformer faults diagnosis

23 Protection II

Digital algorithms for differential protection of power transformers

Performance of phase-comparison protection schemes during transient faults on series compensated transmission lines

Digital methods for on-line estimation of the basic components of signals in electrical power systems

A new algorithm for digital distance protection based on the traveling wave principle

Monitoring and back-up protection of a busbar using digital distance relays

Protection coordination for industrial power systems with a consideration of transient conditions on a personal computer

24 System Security and Optimization III

Energy management developments for the CEGB power system

The economic controlling principles of the district heating network when combined production of power and heat is used

The implementation of a state-of-the-art EMS system: an utility view

Linear reactive power dispatch studies for longitudinal power systems

How to supply appropriate var compensation programs to the planning of an electric network by the solution of linear inequality systems

Fast transient security assessment by pattern recognition techniques

A novel loop-based load flow algorithm and its application in on-line security assessment of power systems

Corrective switching by means of optimal strategy

25 Distribution Planning and Operation

Communicating automata in distribution substations

Transformer scheduling with loss minimization in distribution substations

An integrated software system for planning MVdistribution networks

A PC based system for radial distribution network design

26 Simulation Techniques

Microcomputer-based simulations as an aid to power systems teaching

Power system models for a dispatcher training simulator

A training and simulation package for operating of power systems

Production simulation in the Icelandic power system

Performance of analysis and control software under network islanding and other emergency conditions

27 Excitation Systems and Generator Dynamics

Control of multi-modal oscillations in a power system using a multi-channel controller

Development of practical self-tuning regulators for turbogenerators

Coordinated parameter setting of PSS and SVS for power oscillation damping

Eigenvalue control of midterm stability of power system - concept of Eigenvalue control and its algorithms

Eigenvalue analysis of the Scottish and Sudanese electricity supply systems

Dominant mode selection method - A new approach for dynamic steady state stability analysis of power systems

Selective modal analysis of subsynchronous resonance

A model reduction technique for high-order power systems and its application to a notch filter design for a Dynamic Current Compensator for SSR suppression

28 Power Flow Computation II

Real-time emergency dispatch based on second-order methods

Factor analysis of load flow ill-conditions

Parallel load flow algorithm studies in power systems

Solution of sparse linear equations on a reconfigurable multiprocessor

A method for instant identification of line outages causing ill conditions of power systems

Situation control for large fault interconnected power systems

29 Supplement on Generation Planning, Expert Systems and Optimal Power Flow

Application of WASP to the Swedish power system

Electric utility generation expansion planning under uncertainty

A Monte Carlo simulation approach to the reliability modeling of interconnected systems recognizing operating considerations

An expert system in prolog for alarm handling in a substation

A method to determine the best network model for an online optimization calculation

Author Index

