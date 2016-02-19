Proceedings of the Ninth Power Systems Computation Conference
1st Edition
Authors: Cascais Portugal
eBook ISBN: 9781483101057
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th July 1987
Page Count: 1004
Table of Contents
Foreword
Organizing Committee
1 Network Planning
Maximum power system load supply capability with the constraints of transient stability
PG&E's planning support system
Multiple objective trade off analysis in power system planning
International interconnections planning: EDF's approach
2 Operations Planning I
Simplified reactive power control for distribution systems
Dynamic generation dispatching considering security and environmental operating constraints
Long-term operation planning for thermal power systems
Scheduling of maintenance and refuelling shutdowns for the pressurized water reactors at Electricite de France
Optimal generation scheduling of large hydrothermal power systems by network programming methods
3 Steady State Stability
Overview of relevant issues and recent considerations in generator stability modeling practises
Generalized self-tuning controller with self/searching pole-shift for the control of power systems
A Method for harmonic stability analysis of AC-DC transmission system
Decomposition and stabilization of large-scale electric power networks
Confirmation of parametric resonance phenomena in laboratory experiments
4 System Security and Optimization I
A new generation of energy management systems
Dynamic security assessment through power flow spectrum time shifting
A comparison of dynamic security indices based on direct methods
The on-line security enhancement system implemented in the power system control center of the Energie-Versorgung Schwaben AG
A framework for integration of network topology optimization and generation rescheduling in power system security applications
5 Reliability of Power Systems I
Inaccuracies in power system reliability evaluation
Reliability model development and data using the Canadian electrical association equipment reliability information system
Dispersion analysis in distribution system reliability evaluation
An analytical method for including operating considerations in reliability modeling of interconnected systems: the OPRINS model
Multi-area capacity expansion model with reliability constraints
6 Hydro Scheduling
Short term optimization of electric power plants production including pumped storage and nuclear modulation
Daily operational planning of the EDF plant mix: the octave model optimizes lake plant discharges
Minimum risk decisions in hydro storage and fuel-stock management
Hydroelectric project sequencing using heuristic techniques and dynamic programming
7 Generation Planning
Estimation of place-differentiated supply cost using linear programming
On the application of stochastic linear programming to computation of reliability index of generating system with multiple assigned-energy units
Expansion and operation planning of combined electric power and heat production systems
EEF approach to power system probabilistic modeling
Optimal operation of reversible pump-storage hydropower plants in long-term system planning studies
Capacity credit and energy value of wind power in hydro-thermal power system
Trellis: a year-round macro power system planning program
The pumped storage hydro plant
The preferred complement to Israel's generating system
8 System Control
Design of discrete-type controller for decentralized AGC through decomposition technique
Total adaptive generation controller (TAGEC) applied multivariable optimal control
Automatic generation control and reserve monitoring. A practical scheme for the Netherlands
PIGI An interactive network controller's interface
KEPCO's new NCC system for power system operation
The development of an integrated system operation computer network
The state estimator in operation at ENEL national control center
9 Protection I
Impact of adaptive protection on power system control
Digital simulation of protection systems under transient conditions
Calculation and consequences of intersystem faults
Calculating suitable impedances as seen from the relay location for the protection of double circuit lines
A method to correct the distorted secondary currents of current transformers
10 Power Flow Computation I
Method of solution of ill-conditioned load flow systems
Compensated network solution extensions for fast accurate solutions even when singularities are present
Automatic nonuniform decomposition of large scale power system for parallel processing
Voltage collapse prevention in interconnected power systems
11 Data Base Systems
Concept of an on-line data base supporting grid data language
Data base model and maintenance system for energy control centers
The application of a database management system in an energy management system
12 Forecasting and Production Costing
A comparison of time series 'forecasting methods for predicting the CEGB demand
Error limits and on-line monitoring of short-term load forecasts
Improvements to probabilistic power system production costing simulation
13 Electro-Magnetic Transients
EMTP line modeling accuracy
Digital representation of circuit breakers for switching transients
A line model for the calculation of lightning induced voltages
Three-time scale modeling of power systems for the effective computation of transients
Approximate transformation matrices for unbalanced transmission lines
14 Load Management
Computational methods for planning power systems which are to be homeostatically controlled
Dynamic pricing in system planning and operation
Long-range power system planning under dynamic tariffs with modeling the customer response
Berthold BitzerandJuergen VoB (Federal Republic ofGermany)
The effect of load management on generation capacity and costs
15 Reliability of Power Systems II
Expansion planning of power transmission network with reliability constraint
Reliability and production cost of interconnected systems
A research on flows in complete stochastic networks
Influences of the elements outages dependencies on the power system reliability analysis
Development of composite customer damage functions for use in power system planning and operation
Estimation of reliability indices for the Austrian high voltage network
Direct probabilistic approach to evaluate reliability of complex electric equipment or of parts of the power transmission system
Calculation of substation reliability indices based on hottest-spot temperature of the power transformer
16 State Estimation and Bad Data Detection
Computational issues in the Hachtel's augmented matrix method for power system state estimation
Fast and robust bad data detection, identification and correction w~th subsequent direct recursive state estimation
Multiple bad data identification techniques for orthogonal row-processing state estimators
Local redundancy and identification of bad measuring data
Tracking, dynamic and hybrid power system state estimators
Aggregation methods for hierarchical static state estimation in large scale power systems: a survey
17 Transient Stability I
Electric load modeling: analysis, identification and validation
An algorithm for coherency recognition via the theory of metric space
Microprocessor-based stabilizing control system based on energy function method
A novel transient stability program for interconnected AC-DC system
18 System Security and Optimization II
A computing method for the country-wide economically optimum management of bivalent use of electricity and fuels
Optimal reactive compensation planning and voltage scheduling
A decomposition approach to security-constrained optimal power flow with post-contingency corrective rescheduling
An adaptive model for improved on-line contingency selection
Automatic adaptation of dynamic boundary between external and estimated networks for security calculations
19 Transient Stability II
Dynamic equivalents for large scale interconnected power systems
Transient stability studies of bulk power systems using the simplified and detailed mathematical models
A decentralized control for large-scale power systems in stability crisis and differential geometric control theory
Stabilizing control for power systems by shunt capacitor switching
A comparative study of fast assessment methods used for multimachine power system transient stability
Fast transient stability assessment by linearized load flow model
20 Operations Planning II
Operation planning of energy systems
CPU-time efficient solution of large-scale MIP-models
The importance of a nominal solution in a heuristic unit commitment program
A fuel management method in power system optimal seasonal operation planning
On-line pricing of pumped storage generation for economic dispatch
Application of probabilistic methods in the operational planning studies in the Brazilian system
Generation scheduling in systems with power and energy interchange costs
Problems related to maintenance scheduling in power systems
21/22 Expert Systems in Power Systems Engineering
Expert systems in power system planning and operation from the viewpoint of a utility engineer
Efficiency of expert systems as on-line operating aids
An expert system for voltage - var scheduling
An intelligent knowledge based system for maintenance scheduling in a power system
Exformer, an expert system for transformer faults diagnosis
23 Protection II
Digital algorithms for differential protection of power transformers
Performance of phase-comparison protection schemes during transient faults on series compensated transmission lines
Digital methods for on-line estimation of the basic components of signals in electrical power systems
A new algorithm for digital distance protection based on the traveling wave principle
Monitoring and back-up protection of a busbar using digital distance relays
Protection coordination for industrial power systems with a consideration of transient conditions on a personal computer
24 System Security and Optimization III
Energy management developments for the CEGB power system
The economic controlling principles of the district heating network when combined production of power and heat is used
The implementation of a state-of-the-art EMS system: an utility view
Linear reactive power dispatch studies for longitudinal power systems
How to supply appropriate var compensation programs to the planning of an electric network by the solution of linear inequality systems
Fast transient security assessment by pattern recognition techniques
A novel loop-based load flow algorithm and its application in on-line security assessment of power systems
Corrective switching by means of optimal strategy
25 Distribution Planning and Operation
Communicating automata in distribution substations
Transformer scheduling with loss minimization in distribution substations
An integrated software system for planning MVdistribution networks
A PC based system for radial distribution network design
26 Simulation Techniques
Microcomputer-based simulations as an aid to power systems teaching
Power system models for a dispatcher training simulator
A training and simulation package for operating of power systems
Production simulation in the Icelandic power system
Performance of analysis and control software under network islanding and other emergency conditions
27 Excitation Systems and Generator Dynamics
Control of multi-modal oscillations in a power system using a multi-channel controller
Development of practical self-tuning regulators for turbogenerators
Coordinated parameter setting of PSS and SVS for power oscillation damping
Eigenvalue control of midterm stability of power system - concept of Eigenvalue control and its algorithms
Eigenvalue analysis of the Scottish and Sudanese electricity supply systems
Dominant mode selection method - A new approach for dynamic steady state stability analysis of power systems
Selective modal analysis of subsynchronous resonance
A model reduction technique for high-order power systems and its application to a notch filter design for a Dynamic Current Compensator for SSR suppression
28 Power Flow Computation II
Real-time emergency dispatch based on second-order methods
Factor analysis of load flow ill-conditions
Parallel load flow algorithm studies in power systems
Solution of sparse linear equations on a reconfigurable multiprocessor
A method for instant identification of line outages causing ill conditions of power systems
Situation control for large fault interconnected power systems
29 Supplement on Generation Planning, Expert Systems and Optimal Power Flow
Application of WASP to the Swedish power system
Electric utility generation expansion planning under uncertainty
A Monte Carlo simulation approach to the reliability modeling of interconnected systems recognizing operating considerations
An expert system in prolog for alarm handling in a substation
A method to determine the best network model for an online optimization calculation
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1004
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 9th July 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101057
About the Author
Cascais Portugal
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.