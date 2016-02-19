Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
1st Edition
Co-Sponsored by the Non-Ferrous Pyrometallurgy and Hydrometallurgy Sections of the Metallurgical Society of the CIM
Table of Contents
(partial) Oxygen in non-ferrous metallurgical processes - past, present and future, P J Mackey. Oxygen smelting and the Olympic Dam Project, T J A Smith et al. Production of oxygen - keeping pace with the metallurgical demands, D Eyre et al. Bulk oxygen use in the refining of precious metals, J G Cooper et al. Cryogenic oxygen plants - an overview, T S Pawulski. Oxygen utilization in hydrometallurgy - fundamental and practical issues, E Peters. Role of oxygen in dump leaching, B Hiskey & R Bhappu. The benefits of optimizing in separation plant performance, D C King et al.
Description
The symposium brings together papers by industrial users of oxygen, major oxygen producers, engineering firms and leading experts in the field. It covers recent development in oxygen technology - both in application and technology. Both pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical applications are discussed, and O2 production technologies feature the cryogenic process together with several alternative novel methods. Established and new emerging processes are featured, and increased process efficiencies, higher throughputs and reduced energy consumption are among the objectives of the symposium.
Readership
For pyro- and hydrometallurgists interested in application of tonnage oxygen.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 25th November 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286693
About the Editors
G. Kachaniwsky Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Noranda Minerals Inc, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada
C. Newman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Kidd Creek Mines Ltd, Timmins, Ontario, Canada