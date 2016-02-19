Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080357676, 9781483286693

Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

1st Edition

Co-Sponsored by the Non-Ferrous Pyrometallurgy and Hydrometallurgy Sections of the Metallurgical Society of the CIM

Editors: G. Kachaniwsky C. Newman
eBook ISBN: 9781483286693
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 25th November 1987
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Oxygen in non-ferrous metallurgical processes - past, present and future, P J Mackey. Oxygen smelting and the Olympic Dam Project, T J A Smith et al. Production of oxygen - keeping pace with the metallurgical demands, D Eyre et al. Bulk oxygen use in the refining of precious metals, J G Cooper et al. Cryogenic oxygen plants - an overview, T S Pawulski. Oxygen utilization in hydrometallurgy - fundamental and practical issues, E Peters. Role of oxygen in dump leaching, B Hiskey & R Bhappu. The benefits of optimizing in separation plant performance, D C King et al.

Description

The symposium brings together papers by industrial users of oxygen, major oxygen producers, engineering firms and leading experts in the field. It covers recent development in oxygen technology - both in application and technology. Both pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical applications are discussed, and O2 production technologies feature the cryogenic process together with several alternative novel methods. Established and new emerging processes are featured, and increased process efficiencies, higher throughputs and reduced energy consumption are among the objectives of the symposium.

Readership

For pyro- and hydrometallurgists interested in application of tonnage oxygen.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286693

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Kachaniwsky Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Noranda Minerals Inc, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada

C. Newman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kidd Creek Mines Ltd, Timmins, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.