Proceedings of the International Symposium on Reduction and Casting of Aluminum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080360935, 9781483286792

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Reduction and Casting of Aluminum

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

Editors: Christian Bickert
eBook ISBN: 9781483286792
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st September 1988
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers. Casthouse Structure and Grain Refining. Influence of base metal grain size on the aluminum weld bead structure, P M Toledo & R E Trevisan. Injection of non-wetting particles into melts, T A Engh & A Johnston. The utilization of niobium as aluminum grain refiner, M H Robert. Carbon. Performance of a paste with a high softening point pitch for Soderberg anodes, M Barber & A Proulx. Modelling of the coke calcining kiln, J Perron et al. Casthouse Process Control and Operations. Mathematical modelling of flows in holding furnaces containing molten aluminum, D Frayce et al. Aluminum and lithium recovery from scraps of aluminum lithium alloys, P H Galvin & M Demange. Computer assisted process analysis of the casting furnace, R T Bui et al. Alumina and Aluminum: Controls and Measurements. The automated control of bath composition on high amperage cells, J M Peyneau. Gas induced waves at the bath-metal interface in Hall-Heroult cells, S Rolseth et al. Cast Alloy Modification. Quality improvement by strontium modification of low pressure aluminum castings, B Closset. Modification of aluminum silicon cast alloys by rare earth addition, E Selcuk. Porosity in aluminum foundry alloys - the effect of modification, D Argo & J E Gruzleski. Alumina and Aluminum: Process and Operations. Start-up of vertical Soderberg potlines at Reynolds Baie-Comeau plant, N Dube. Hydrolysis treatment of cyanides in spent potliner leachate, F Kimmerle et al. Modernization of venalum pots, H Medina et al.

Description

The International Symposium on Reduction and Casting of Aluminum is sponsored by the newly founded Light Metals Section. The Symposium will feature casthouse process control, operations, structure and grain refining, carbon, cast alloy modifications, alumina and aluminum - controls and measurements, process and operations.

Readership

For metallurgical engineers and researchers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286792

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Christian Bickert Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pechiney Corporation, Greenwich, Connecticut

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.