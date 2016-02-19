Proceedings of the International Symposium on Plasma Wall Interaction
1st Edition
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483136202
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 764
Table of Contents
Foreword
Opening of the Conference
Welcome Address
Session A - Plasma in Interaction with the Wall
Recent Results on Plasma-Wall Interaction in the T.F.R. Tokamak
Divertors for Impurity Control and Review of Impurity Effects in PPL Tokamaks
A Review of Work on Plasma-Wall Interactions and Divertor Experiments on DITE
Energy Flux and Surface Temperature Measurements at Surfaces in the DITE Tokamak
Wall Analysis in T.F.R. Performed by QWAASS
Plasma-Wall Charge-Exchange Interactions in the 2XIIB Magnetic Mirror Experiment
Effect of Neutral Injection Heating on the Impurity Level in the W VII A Stellarator
Review of the Work on Plasma-Wall Interaction in Tokamak Plasma Confinement at JAERI
Surface and Impurity Studies in ORMAK and ISX
Alumina-Plasma Interaction in the PETULA Tokamak
Modeling in the Edge of a Tokamak Plasma
Kinetic Theory of Plasma in the Limiter-Shadow Region
Screening Property of the Limiter Shadow Region for Heavy Wall Impurities
Protection of Walls from Hard Disruptions in Large Tokamaks
The Effect of Electric Field in the Divertor Scrape-Off Layer
Review of the Work on Impurities and Plasma-Wall Interaction on the Pulsator Tokamak
Neutral Particle Emission of the Pulsator Plasma During High-Density Discharges
Models for Impurity Production and Transport in Tokamaks
Investigation of Plasma-Wall Interaction by the Aid of a Plasma Accelerator
Session B - Impurity Content, Transport and Effects
Impurity Transport in Tokamaks
Atomic Rate Coefficients for Tokamak Plasmas
Numerical Investigation of the Radial Impurity Transport in Tokamak Plasmas
Collision-Dominated Multi-Ion Diffusion
Relative Importance of Different Impurity Sources in Tokamak Reactors as Estimated from Particle Balance Equations
Suppression of the Internal Disruption in a Tokamak by Neutral Injection Heating
Sputtering and Neutral Injection Heating
The Plasma Instabilities due to Impurity Ions
Energy and Angular Distribution of Bremsstrahlung Flux from Tokamak Plasmas
Session C - Surface Effects
Arcing Surface Phenomena
Methane Formation During Hydrogen Ion Irradiations of Silicon and Boron Carbides
Interaction of Boron Materials with a Hydrogen Plasma
Laser Induced Desorption as a Method to Study the Interaction of Gases with Metal Surfaces
Thermochemie von Reaktionen der Metalle Nb, V und Mo mit Restgasen des Vakuums
Interaction of Thermal Hydrogen Atoms with Stainless Steel and Graphite
Induced Desorption from 316 L Stainless Steel
Desorption of Surface Contaminants by Low-Energy Particle Impact
Erosion and Changes in Surface Composition of Stainless Steel 316 after Low Energy Light Ion Bombardment at Temperatures Between 50 and 660°C
Sputtering Yields of Graphite Using Microbalance Technique with keV Region He+, H+
Sputtering Yields for 0.1-6 keV Protons Incident onto Molybdenum and Graphite Targets
Plasma Generation by Gas Ionization in Radial Electric and Axial Magnetic Fields
The Role of Trapping Reflection and Diffusive Re-emission in the Recycling of Plasmas at Surfaces
Wall Erosion by Physical and Chemical Sputtering and Blistering
Plasma Wall Interactions, Glow Discharge Experiences for Fusion Reactor Studies
Outgassing of Inconel and Some Low-Z Materials
Semiempirical Theory on the Dependence of Blistering and Exfoliation on Radiation Swelling and Gas Pressure
Blister Formation in Multiple Energy He Implanted Stainless Steel
Blistering of Monocrystalline Vanadium by 10 keV Helium Ions
Surface Erosion of Stainless Steel and Molybdenum by Low Energy High Dose He+ Bombardment
Helium Profiles in Niobium and Molybdenum
Crystal Lattice Stress in Pyrolytic Graphite Irradiated with 4 MeV Helium Ions
Energy Reflections from Nb, Ag, and Au Bombarded with 1 - 10 keV Protons
Optical Radiation from Hydrogen and Helium Scattered from Solid Surfaces
Cleaning of Large Metallic Vessels for Plasma Confinement Devices
Session D - Diagnostic Methods
Mass Spectrometric Measurements of Gas Release due to Plasma Wall Interactions in the DITE Tokamak
Mass Spectroscopy in the TFR Machine
The Role of Wall-Adsorbed Hydrogen in Tokamak Discharges
Detection of Low Densities of Metal Atoms by Pulsed, Dye Laser Excited Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Possible Applications of Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy in CTR Using CW Dye Lasers
Special Problems in the Density Measurements of Sputtered Iron by Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Detection of Neutral Hydrogen and Light Impurities by Resonance Scattering in the Vacuum Ultraviolet
Low Energy Ion Scattering Study of Adsorbed Layers on Stainless Steel Surface
Rauheitsuntersuchungen an Oberflachen mit dem Raster-Elektronenmikroskop (REM)
Session E - Control of Plasma Wall Interaction
The Effect of Cleaning and Other Surface Treatments on the Surface Composition of Technological Materials
Plasma Wall Interaction in DIVA
On Toroidal Divertors for Tokamaks
Experimental Studies on the Methods of Surface Cleaning for Tokamak Devices
Wall Conditioning Studies for ORMAK and ISX
First Wall Surface Treating in the Frascati Tokamak FT
Method of Controlling Impurity Transport
Impurity Control in Near-Term Tokamak Reactors
On Mechanical Divertors (Scrape-Off-Limiters)
Disappearance of Hard-Rays from a Tokamak Plasma by ADDUcation of a Fast-Changing Magnetic Pulse
Plasmas with Cold Blankets
Gas-Blanket Studies in a Toroidal Discharge
Experimental Results on the Penetration of Sputtered Atoms into a Neutral Gas Blanket
Plasma-Wall Interactions
Stationary-State Profiles in a Cylindrical Hydrogen Arc in a Gas Blanket
Numerical Investigation of the Behaviour of Neutrals in the Wall Region of High Temperature Plasmas
Session F - First Wall Problems in Future Large Confinement Devices
On the Choice of the First Wall Material for the J.E.T. Experiment
The PDX Experiment
Control of Plasma Wall Interaction in the ASDEX Divertor Tokamak
JT-4 Program
List of Participants
Subject Index
