Proceedings of the International Symposium On: Advanced Structural Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080360904, 9781483286785

Proceedings of the International Symposium On: Advanced Structural Materials

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

Editors: D.S. Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483286785
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 11th April 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Approximately 40 papers sorted into different sessions. Subjects include characterization of interfaces in metal-matrix composites, wettability of silicon carbides by liquid metals, liquid phase sintering of alumina-based cermets, microstructural effects on fracture micromechanisms in lightweight metal matrix composites, high temperature stability of structural ceramics, advanced ceramic materials for metal cutting, an interfacial study on fibre reinforced lithiumaluminosilicate composites, status of the technology for the production of ceramic matrix composites by direct oxidation of molten metals, experience in the design and development of composite structures and passive film breakdown at grain boundary junctions in high purity nickel.

Description

This International Symposium is sponsored by the Materials Engineering Section and the Basic Sciences Section of the Metallurgical Society of CIM and co-sponsored by the Canadian Ceramic Society. Topics covered include metal matrix composites, structural ceramics, polymeric composite materials, powder metallurgical materials and interfaces.

Readership

For mechanical engineers and mineralogists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286785

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D.S. Wilkinson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.