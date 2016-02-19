Proceedings of the International Symposium On: Advanced Structural Materials
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
Table of Contents
Approximately 40 papers sorted into different sessions. Subjects include characterization of interfaces in metal-matrix composites, wettability of silicon carbides by liquid metals, liquid phase sintering of alumina-based cermets, microstructural effects on fracture micromechanisms in lightweight metal matrix composites, high temperature stability of structural ceramics, advanced ceramic materials for metal cutting, an interfacial study on fibre reinforced lithiumaluminosilicate composites, status of the technology for the production of ceramic matrix composites by direct oxidation of molten metals, experience in the design and development of composite structures and passive film breakdown at grain boundary junctions in high purity nickel.
Description
This International Symposium is sponsored by the Materials Engineering Section and the Basic Sciences Section of the Metallurgical Society of CIM and co-sponsored by the Canadian Ceramic Society. Topics covered include metal matrix composites, structural ceramics, polymeric composite materials, powder metallurgical materials and interfaces.
Readership
For mechanical engineers and mineralogists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 11th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286785
