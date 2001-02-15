Proceedings of the International Conference on Colloid and Surface Science, Volume 132

Structure of liquid/liquid interfaces studied by ellipsometry and Brewster angle microscopy (G. H. Findenegg et al.). Assembly of organic and inorganic molecular layers by adsorption from solution (T. Kunitake, I. Ichinose).

Scattering study of the lyotropic lamellar phase in aqueous solutions of nonionic surfactants (T. Kato et al.). Microemulsions composed of metal complex surfactants, bis(octylethylenediamine (=OE)) Zn(II), Cd(II), and Pd(II) chlorides, in water / chloroform and water / benzene systems (M. Iida et al.).

Science and art of fine particles (E. Matijević). Hydrothermal synthesis of nano-size ZrO2 powder, its characterization and colloidal processing (O. Vasylkiv, Y. Sakka).Mechanistic study of model monolayer membranes and their interactions with surfactants: correlation to effects on CHO cell cultures (C. Yang et al.). Nanostructure and dynamics of polymers at the interfaces by neutron and X-ray reflectometry (E. Mouri et al.).

Improved molecular models for porous carbons (J. Pikunic et al.). Condensed phase property of methanol in the mesoporous silica (S. Kittaka et al.).

High performance thin lithium-ion battery using an aluminum-plastic laminated film bag (T. Ohsaki et al.).Surface reactions of carbon negative electrodes of rechargeable lithium batteries (Z. Ogumi et al.).