Proceedings of the Fourth International Workshop on Machine Learning provides careful theoretical analyses that make clear contact with traditional problems in machine learning. This book discusses the key role of learning in cognition.

Organized into 39 chapters, this book begins with an overview of pattern recognition systems of necessity that incorporate an approximate-matching process to determine the degree of similarity between an unknown input and all stored references. This text then describes the rationale in the Protos system for relegating inductive learning and deductive problem solving to minor roles in support of retaining, indexing and matching exemplars. Other chapters consider the power as well as the appropriateness of exemplar-based representations and their associated acquisition methods. This book discusses as well the extensions to the way a case is classified by a decision tree that address shortcomings. The final chapter deals with the advances in machine learning research.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, scientists, theorists, and research workers.