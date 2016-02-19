Proceedings of the First International Congress of Parasitology
1st Edition
Roma, 21-26 September 1964
Description
Proceedings of the First International Congress of Parasitology, Volume One focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, approaches, and reactions involved in parasitology.
The selection first offers information on the role of molluscan hosts in trematode speciation; ecological analysis of the fluke fauna of birds in the USSR; digenetic trematodes of fishes as indicators of the ecology, phylogeny, and zoogeography of their hosts; and aspects of the biology of a monogenean skin parasite. The text then examines bacterial flora as one of the etiological factors influencing the establishment of parasites in the bowel of their host, responses of helminths to temperature gradients, and reservoir parasitism in helminths.
The publication takes a look at the physical and biochemical characteristics of helminth glycogens; effect of insulin on glucose uptake and glycogen synthesis in the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica L.; regulation of glycogen synthesis in the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica L.; and changes in catalase activity during embryonation of Ascaris eggs and its relationship to respiration and cytochrome oxidase activity.
The selection is a vital reference for researchers interested in parasitology.
Table of Contents
Volume One
Foreword
Congress Program
Honorary Committee and Executive Committee
Proceedings of the Opening Session
Proceedings of the Closing Session
Division A: General Parasitology
Section 1 Parasitism, Ecology and Genetics
» 2 Physiology and Biochemistry
» 3 Pathology
» 4 Immunology
» 5 Zoogeography and Epidemiology
Division B: Parasitic Protozoa
Section 1 Toxoplasma
» 2 Haemosporidia
» 3 Piroplasmidea (Babesia and Theileria)
» 4 Other Sporozoa
» 5 Trypanosoma
» 6 Leishmania
» 7 Other Mastigophora
» 8 Rhizopoda and Ciliata
» 9 Spirochetes
» 10 Rickettsia
» 11 Cnidosporidia, Haplosporidia, Pneumocystis and Related Organisms
Division C: Parasites of Wild Animals
Section 1 Helminths of Animals: a) Nematodes
» 2 Helminths of Animals: b) Cestodes and Trematodes
» 3 Helminths of Birds and Reptiles: a) Nematodes
» 4 Helminths of Birds and Reptiles: b) Cestodes and Trematodes
Section 5 Parasites of Fishes and Amphibians
» 6 Parasites of Invertebrates: a) Helminths
» 7 Parasites of Invertebrates: b) Protozoa
» 8 Parasites of Invertebrates: c) Arthropoda
» 9 Pentastomida
Volume Two
Division D: Helminthiasis of Man and Domestic Animals
Section 1 Filariasis
» 2 Trichinellosis
» 3 Schistosomiasis
» 4 Hydatidosis
» 5 Helminthiasis of Man
» 6 Tissue Helminths of Animals
» 7 Intestinal Helminths of Animals
» 8 Fascioliasis
Division E: Arthropods and Molluscs of Importance in Parasitology
Section 1 Culicidae
» 2 Other Nematocera
» 3 Myiasis
» 4 Non-Biting Flies
» 5 Tsetse Flies
» 6 Tabanidae and Pupipara
» 7 Hemiptera
» 8 Fleas and Lice
» 9 Mites
» 10 Ticks
» 11 Molluscs
» 12 Crustacea
» 13 Immune Response to Arthropod Bites
Proceedings of the General Assembly of the World Federation of Parasitology
Réunion du Comité: Collections d'Helminthes et Coordination des Collections
Authors' Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282824