Proceedings of the First International Congress of Parasitology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229133, 9781483282824

Proceedings of the First International Congress of Parasitology

1st Edition

Roma, 21-26 September 1964

Editors: Augusto Corradetti
eBook ISBN: 9781483282824
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 656
Description

Proceedings of the First International Congress of Parasitology, Volume One focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, approaches, and reactions involved in parasitology.

The selection first offers information on the role of molluscan hosts in trematode speciation; ecological analysis of the fluke fauna of birds in the USSR; digenetic trematodes of fishes as indicators of the ecology, phylogeny, and zoogeography of their hosts; and aspects of the biology of a monogenean skin parasite. The text then examines bacterial flora as one of the etiological factors influencing the establishment of parasites in the bowel of their host, responses of helminths to temperature gradients, and reservoir parasitism in helminths.

The publication takes a look at the physical and biochemical characteristics of helminth glycogens; effect of insulin on glucose uptake and glycogen synthesis in the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica L.; regulation of glycogen synthesis in the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica L.; and changes in catalase activity during embryonation of Ascaris eggs and its relationship to respiration and cytochrome oxidase activity.

The selection is a vital reference for researchers interested in parasitology.

Table of Contents


Volume One

Foreword

Congress Program

Honorary Committee and Executive Committee

Proceedings of the Opening Session

Proceedings of the Closing Session

Division A: General Parasitology

Section 1 Parasitism, Ecology and Genetics

» 2 Physiology and Biochemistry

» 3 Pathology

» 4 Immunology

» 5 Zoogeography and Epidemiology

Division B: Parasitic Protozoa

Section 1 Toxoplasma

» 2 Haemosporidia

» 3 Piroplasmidea (Babesia and Theileria)

» 4 Other Sporozoa

» 5 Trypanosoma

» 6 Leishmania

» 7 Other Mastigophora

» 8 Rhizopoda and Ciliata

» 9 Spirochetes

» 10 Rickettsia

» 11 Cnidosporidia, Haplosporidia, Pneumocystis and Related Organisms

Division C: Parasites of Wild Animals

Section 1 Helminths of Animals: a) Nematodes

» 2 Helminths of Animals: b) Cestodes and Trematodes

» 3 Helminths of Birds and Reptiles: a) Nematodes

» 4 Helminths of Birds and Reptiles: b) Cestodes and Trematodes

Section 5 Parasites of Fishes and Amphibians

» 6 Parasites of Invertebrates: a) Helminths

» 7 Parasites of Invertebrates: b) Protozoa

» 8 Parasites of Invertebrates: c) Arthropoda

» 9 Pentastomida

Volume Two

Division D: Helminthiasis of Man and Domestic Animals

Section 1 Filariasis

» 2 Trichinellosis

» 3 Schistosomiasis

» 4 Hydatidosis

» 5 Helminthiasis of Man

» 6 Tissue Helminths of Animals

» 7 Intestinal Helminths of Animals

» 8 Fascioliasis

Division E: Arthropods and Molluscs of Importance in Parasitology

Section 1 Culicidae

» 2 Other Nematocera

» 3 Myiasis

» 4 Non-Biting Flies

» 5 Tsetse Flies

» 6 Tabanidae and Pupipara

» 7 Hemiptera

» 8 Fleas and Lice

» 9 Mites

» 10 Ticks

» 11 Molluscs

» 12 Crustacea

» 13 Immune Response to Arthropod Bites

Proceedings of the General Assembly of the World Federation of Parasitology

Réunion du Comité: Collections d'Helminthes et Coordination des Collections

Authors' Index

