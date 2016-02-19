Proceedings of the First International Congress of Parasitology, Volume One focuses on the advancements of processes, methodologies, approaches, and reactions involved in parasitology.

The selection first offers information on the role of molluscan hosts in trematode speciation; ecological analysis of the fluke fauna of birds in the USSR; digenetic trematodes of fishes as indicators of the ecology, phylogeny, and zoogeography of their hosts; and aspects of the biology of a monogenean skin parasite. The text then examines bacterial flora as one of the etiological factors influencing the establishment of parasites in the bowel of their host, responses of helminths to temperature gradients, and reservoir parasitism in helminths.

The publication takes a look at the physical and biochemical characteristics of helminth glycogens; effect of insulin on glucose uptake and glycogen synthesis in the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica L.; regulation of glycogen synthesis in the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica L.; and changes in catalase activity during embryonation of Ascaris eggs and its relationship to respiration and cytochrome oxidase activity.

