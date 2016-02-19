Proceedings of the Fifth International Seaweed Symposium, Halifax, August 25–28, 1965
1st Edition
Editors: E. Gordon Young J. L. McLachlan
eBook ISBN: 9781483165523
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 442
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
List of Active Members
Special Lectures
Some Recent Studies in the Polysaccharides of Agarophytes
Localization and Structure of Alginate Gels
The Physiological Ecology of Some New Zealand Seaweeds
The Seaweed Industry of the Future
Original Communications
I. Biology
In Situ Studies of Spore Production and Dispersal in the Giant Kelp, Macrocystis
The Life Cycle of Acrochaetium Liagorae Borg
Distribution of Marine Algae in the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, Canada
Effect of Tannins Excreted from Phaeophyta on Planktonic Animal Survival in Tide Pools
Juvenile Stages in the Genus Porphyra
Preliminary Report in the Marine Vegetation of the Antarctic Peninsula
Winter Observations on Species of Porphyra from Halifax County, Nova Scotia
Algues De La Côte Atiantique Portuguaise
Observations in the Marine Algal Flora of Barbados
A Two-Stage Sampling Method of Estimating Seaweed Quantities
The Place of Seaweeds in A General Evolutionary Theory For Plants
Algal Colonization After Removal of Echinus
Ecological Relationships Between Giant Kelp and Sea Urchins in Southern California
in the Occurrence of Unilocular Sporangia in the Life-History of Scytosiphon Lomentaria
Connective Tissue Stimulation in Guinea Pigs by Polysaccharides Derived from Marine Algae
Correlated Light and Electron Microscope Studies of the Cell Walls of Fucus
Sublittoral Surveying For Commercial Seaweeds in Northumberland Strait
The Occurrence of Chitan, a ß-(l->4)-Linked 2-Acetamido-2-Deoxy-D-Glucan, in Diatoms
Apical Dominance in Fucus Vesiculosus
Development of Zoospores in Ralfsia-Like Thallus, With Special Reference to the Life Cycle of the Scytosiphonales
The Gametophyte of Padina in the Mediterranean
Persistent, Vertical-Migration Rhythms in Benthic Microflora. V. The Effect of Artificially Imposed Light and Dark Cycles
in the Species and Distribution of Gelidium in Japan
Antifouling in Sargassum Natans: Re-Recognition of Tannin Activity
Variation in the Genus Polysiphonia Greville
The Occurrence of Benthic Marine Algae Under Shore Fast-Ice in the Western Ross Sea, Antarctica
II. - Chemistry
Dimethyl-ß-Propriothetin: Determination by Reactor Gas-Liquid Chromatography Occurrence in Algae, and Implications in Fisheries
The Repeating Structure of Some Polysaccharide Sulphates from Red Seaweeds
The Evaluation of Some Red Marine Algae as a Source of Carrageenan
Aspects of Rhodophycean Photosynthesis
The Constitution of Laminarin
Structural Studies in the Water-Soluble Polysaccharide from the Green Seaweed Viva Lactuca. IV. Smith Degradation
A Study in the Constitution of Alginic Acid by Partial Acid Hydrolysis
A Novel Brominated Phenolic Derivative from Polysiphonia Lanosa
Tocopherol Determination in Seaweeds
Preparation and Structural Investigation of Ascophyllan
Physico-Chemical Studies on Chitan (Pure Crystalline ß-(l->4)-Linked 2-Acetamido-2-Deoxy-D-Glucan)
Studies in the Solubility of Alginic Acid from Ascophyllwn Nodosum at Low pH
The Location of the Sulphate Half-Ester Groups in Furcellaran and λ-Carrageenan
Agarose and Agaropectin in Gelidium and Gracilaria Agar
Polysaccharides from Corallina Officinalis
The Enzymatic Hydrolysis of λ-Carrageenan With λ-Carrageenase from Pseudomonas Carrageenovora
The Purification and Properties of An Agarase from A Marine Bacterium, Pseudomonas Atlantica
The Chemical Nature of the Insoluble Residue After Severe Extraction in Some Rhodophyceae and Phaeophyceae
III. - Applications
Some Properties of Seaweed Manures
Growth of Higher Plants in Response To Feeding With Seaweed Extracts
An Experimental Contribution To The Clinical Use of An Algal Phytocouoid (Algasol T331) in Oncology
Seaweeds As Radioactivity Indicators of Marine Environment
A Report on Alginic Acid As A Tablet Disintegrant
About The Milk Reactivity of Several Red Seaweed Extracts
The Use of Gelled Alginates For Controlling The Flow of Water in Porous Ground
Seaweed Meal As A Source of Minerals and Vitamins in Rations For Dairy Cows and Bacon Pigs
Suppression of Intestinal Absorption of Radiostrontium by Substances Occurring in Phaeophyceae
The Effect of Hydrolyzed Seaweed on Certain Plant Pests and Diseases
Author Index
Subject Index
