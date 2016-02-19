Proceedings of the Fifth Conference on Carbon
1st Edition
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483151373
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 652
Table of Contents
Contents
Part I Electronic Properties
Electronic Properties of Graphite and its Crystal Compounds in the Direction of the c-Axis
Further Considerations of the π Electron Properties of Graphite
The Effect of Boron on the Electronic Properties of Graphite
Theory of the g-Factor of the Current Carriers in Graphite Single Crystals
Etude de l'Effet Hall et de la Magnetoresistance de Carbones Pregraphitiques Pulverulents—Techniques et Resultats
Formation of Spin Centers in Carbons by Oxidation and their Thermal Anneal
Formation by Chemical Attack and Nature of Spin Centers in Carbon
Part II Surface Properties, Adsorption and Reactivity
The Catalytic Properties of Amorphous Carbons
Surface Properties of Extremely Thin Graphite Lamellae
Thermal Treatment and Microporous Structure of Carbonaceous Adsorbents
On the Size Distribution of Pores in Charcoal and in other Porous Substances
Adsorption of Surface Active Agents from Non-Aqueous Solutions by Carbon Blacks
Interpretation of Nitrogen Adsorption Isotherms of Oxidized Carbon Blacks
Adsorption of Vapors on High Energy Sites of Carbon Blacks
Adsorption and Desorption of Water Films on Graphite Surfaces
The Adsorption of Iodine by Graphite
The Formation of Methane from Hydrogen and Carbon at High Temperatures and Pressures
Intercalation of Cobalt (II) Chloride in Graphite
Catalyzed Lamellar Reactions of Graphite
Surface Oxides on Graphite Single Crystals
The Kinetics of the Diamond-Oxygen Reaction
Oxidation of Carbon between 1000-2000°C
Surface Oxidation of Charcoal at Ordinary Temperatures
Etude de ΓOxydation des Carbones par l'Air et Γ Anhydride CarboniqueenFonction de leur Texture et de leur Etat de Purete
The Degassing Behavior of Commercial Graphites
The Effect of Gasification by Carbon Dioxide on the Pore Structure of Graphite
The Effect of Air Flow Rate on the C-O2 and CO-O2 Reactions
Thermal Changes with Time and Distance in Air-Cooled Graphite Channels
The Chemical Reactivity of BNL Graphite and its Effect on the Length of Channel Cooled by Air
Combined Effects of Temperature, Flow Rate, Diameter and Chemical Reactivity on the Length of Channel Cooled by Air
Thermal Properties of Air-Cooled Graphite Channels
Part III Irradiation, Nuclear Graphite and Diffusion
Mechanism of Radiation Damage to Graphite at High Temperatures
The Effect of High Flux Neutron Irradiation on the Physical Properties of Graphite
The Irradiation Induced Plasticity of Graphite
Proprietes Mecaniques du Graphite Irradie: Modification de la Durete par Irradiation et Recuit
Effect of Temperature on Radiation-Induced Contraction of Reactor Graphite
Stored Energy and Dimensional Changes in Reactor Graphite
Energie Emmagasinée par le Graphite Irradié: Evolution de l'énergie en Fonction de Recuits Successifs
Post-Irradiation Measurements of Thermal Conductivity between 200 and 600°C for Low Permeability Graphites
Permeabilite aux Gaz des Graphites Nucleaires—Etude de la Structure Poreuse par Porosimetrie au Mercure
Large Graphite Columns in the Core of the Experimental Gas-Cooled Reactor (EGCR)
The Migration of Fission Products in Artificial Graphite
Properties of Fueled Graphite
Thorium Oxide Infiltration of Graphite Spheres
Part IV Carbonization, Graphitization and Structure
An Electron Miscroscope Study of Carbon Formation in the Pyrolysis of Hydrocarbons
Carbon Films from Carbon Suboxide Decomposition. Formation Kinetics
Some Reactions of Aromatic Systems in Chars
Functional Groups and X-ray Diffraction Patterns of Chemically Modified Brown
X-ray Studies on the Coal Maceral Vitrinite and its Extraction Products
Technique for Miscroscopic Studies of Graphite
Direct Observation of Imperfections in Graphite Single Crystals
X-ray Study of the Effects of Heat Treatment on Pyrolytic Graphites
Neutron Diffraction Studies of the Structure of Carbon Blacks
The Determination of the Interlay er Spacings in Carbons at High Temperature
Effect of Rapid Heat Treatment on the Properties of Carbon
Effect of Residence Time on Graphitization at Several Temperatures
Carbonization et Aptitude à la Graphitation
Part V Mechanical and Thermal Properties, Friction and Wear, Carbon Technology
The Strength of Graphite
Determination of the Thermal Diffusivity for Poly crystalline Graphites at High Temperature
Observations of Sparking at a Sliding Carbon-Copper Interface
The Effect of Carbon Structure on Copper Oxidation at a Sliding Electrical Contact
Analytical Determination of Carbon Varieties in Electrographitized Carbon Products by X-ray Diffraction Method
Recent Developments in Graphite Impregnation
The Deposition of Pyrolytic Carbon in the Pores of Bonded and Unbonded Carbon Powders
Low Density Carbon and Graphite Shapes
Unique Properties of Flexible Carbon Fibers
Properties of High Density, Recrystallized Graphite
Preparation de Graphite de Haute Densite
Compaction of Artificial Graphite
Author Index
Subject Index
Errata
