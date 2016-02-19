Proceedings of the Eighth Power Systems Computation Conference
1st Edition
Helsinki, 19-24 August 1984
eBook ISBN: 9781483101125
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st November 1984
Page Count: 1278
Table of Contents
Foreword
Organizing Committee
Planning
I Generation Planning
Optimization and Simulation of Large Heat Storages in Combined Heat and Power Production Systems
Modeling of Wind Power
Impact of Total Energy Systems in Generation System Planning
Computer-Aided Derivation of the Optimum Autonomous (Solar Cells Array-Energy Storage) Aggregation Powering a Food Project at Aswan, Egypt
Modeling of the Long-Term Development Plan of China's Power System
Optimization in the Exploitation and Utilization of Hydro Power Resources in China
The Computation of Equivalent Load Duration Curves Using Mixture of Normals Distributions
Recent Improvements in WAT Program for Generation Expansion Planning
An Application of Fuzzy Linear Programming to Expansion Planning of Electric Power Generation
Power Plant Load Draw Down
II Network Planning
Combined Analysis of Engineering-Economic Characteristics of Power Transmission Systems
Computing Fuel Savings Resulting from a Reinforcement of the Power Transmission System
Optimal Location of Shunt Capacitors: a MIP Approach
Optimization of Reactive Volt Ampere (VAR) Sources in System Planning
Optimal VAR Planning Procedures in Large Scale Systems Planning of Power Distribution Networks Using Multiobjective Programming
A Methodology for Distribution System Planning
Planning Impact Analysis — Comparison of a Direct Method with Simulation Planning Techniques
An Interactive Software for Optimizing Transmission Network Expansion
The LODEN Program: a Linear Methodology for the Automatic Selection of Long-Term Expansion Alternatives with Security Constraints for a Power Transmission System
Sensitivity Based Line Substitutional Approach to Time-Phased Transmission System Expansion
III Reliability
A Frequency and Duration Evaluation for Looped Interconnected System Reliability
Calculating Reliability Parameters of Parallel Connected Elements with the Same Characteristics
Assessment for Large Electrical Systems Reliability
Application of the Markov Renewal Process on the Generating Units Availability Estimation and Its Influence on System Power Reserve
Operational Parameters in Generation Reliability Evaluation
Transmission System Reliability Assessment by Contingency Enumeration
Unorthodox Reliability Computation
Operation
IV Long-Term Operation
The development of the General Theory of Control of Power System Operation
Dynamic Programming and Simulation as Decision Support for Non-Specialist Decision Makers
Menu Driven Program Package "Operation Planning of Energy Systems"
A Stochastic Production Costing Method Utilizing Cumulants and Time Series Load Data for Production Planning of a Large Hydro System
A Global Feedback for the French System Generation Planning
Successive Linear Cost Planes as Objective in Long-Term Hydrothermal Operation Planning
Characterization of the Optimal Solution of the Hydro-Thermal Deterministic Co-ordination Problem
Operation Planning of Large-Scale Hydroelectrical Systems
A Comprehensive Long-Term Production Scheduling Model for Hydrothermal Power Svstems
Scheduling of the French Nuclear Reactors and Related Problems
A Basis for Co-ordinated Operational Planning of Fuel A, generation Scheduling and Fuel Stocking
Operating Reserve Determination and Its Incidence on the Operating Costs of Interconnected Power Systems
Breakdown by Cause of the Reliability Indices of Generating Units
Transportation Model for Optimal Scheduling of Maintenance Outages in Power Systems
Multi-Area Maintenance Scheduling for Generation System Planning Using the Gram-Charlier Series
Optimal Management of MV/LV Transformer Sets — Presentation of the Method Used by EDF
V Short-Term Operation
Evaluation of Spot Prices
Short-Term Optimization of a Hydro-Thermal System
Optimal Short-Term Planning of Hydro-Thermal Power System
Power System Control in the Presence of Large Stochastic Sources
Determination of Total Error of Mathematical Modeling under Controlling the Power Systems Regimes
Sparsity Directed Mixed Integer Linear Programming Applied for Solving Discrete Decision Problems in Electrical Power Systems
Box-Jenkins Method in Short-Term Forecasting of Grid Load in Finland
Short-Term Load Forecasting: New Developments at the EDF
A Novel Approach to On-Line Short- and Intermediate-Term Load Forecasting
Classification of Daily Load Curves by Cluster Analysis
VI Optimal Load Flow
A Link Between Short-Term Scheduling and Dispatching: "Separability of Dynamic Dispatch"
On-Line Security Constrained Economic Dispatch and Reactive Power Control using Linear-Programming
Power Flow Optimization in Electric Networks by Evolutionary Strategic Search
Hierarchical Optimization of Reactive Power with Linear Programming
A Generalized Reduced Gradient Methodology for Optimal Reactive Power Flows
New Developments of the Reactive Power Flow Optimization Model Used at EDF
A New Efficient Method for Integrated Control of Voltage and Reactive Power in Power Systems
Power System Security Analysis and Enhancement Using Fletcher's Quadratic Programming Method
Corrective Generation/Load Rescheduling by Multi-Stage Non-Linear Programming
Information Processing
VII Data and Information Systems
Integrated Microprocessor-Based Systems for Data Acquisition, Control and Protection of Electric Power Substations
Automatic Load Data Processing System
Measurement of Active and Reactive Power for Real-Time Power Systems Control
Graph Theory Approach to Power System Modeling and Analysis
On-Line Power Network Topology Update
Dynamic Network Colouring
Intertask Communication Techniques on a Multiprocessor System for Real Time Simulation
An Integrated Approach to a Generalised Computer Mail in a Distributed System
VIII Parallel Processing
Parallel Algorithms Based on Functional Modeling for Solution of Power Systems Problems
Multiple Factoring for the Parallel Solution of Power System Problems
A New Load Flow Calculation Method Suited for Parallel Processing
The Solution of Sparse Linear Equations Using a Multiprocessor
Transient Stability Analysis Using Parallel Processing
IX Training Simulators
Real Time Network Simulation for Dispatcher Training
Training Simulator for Power System Dispatch
Use of the Loviisa NPS Training Simulator for Training and Research
Network Analysis
X State and Parameter Estimation
Experiences from Implementation, Commissioning and On-Line Operation of a State Estimator Function
A Practical Approach to Network Unobservability
An Algorithm for Determination of Pseudo Measurement Placement in the Observable Power System in State Estimation
On the Optimal Allocation of Measurements in Power System State Estimation Considering Loss-of-Measurements Conditions
A New Method for Bad Data Processing in Power System State Estimation
Application of Sparse Matrix Linear Least Squares Methods in Static Power System State Estimation
Multi-Level Dynamic State Estimation for Electric Power Systems
Power System State Estimation as Applied to the Computerized Anti-Fault Automation System
State Estimation for Co-ordination of Power Pools and Regional Power Systems
XI Network Adequacy
Combined Use of Linear Programming and Load Flow Techniques in Determining Optimal Switching Sequences
Contingency Severity Selection Based on Flow Bounds: Numerical Experience
An Iterative A. C. Technique for Power System Contingency Analysis
A Method to Determine the Appropriate Network Model for an On-Line Security Analysis Calculation
Power Flow after Disturbance Considering Frequency, Voltage and Inertia Effects
Conditions for Localized Response in Decoupled Voltage — VAR — Networks
Voltage Collapse Proximity Indicators Computed from an Optimal Power Flow
Maximum Short-Circuit Currents at Pessimal Load Flow in Relation to Calculations Acc.tolEC,TC73
Calculation of Short-Circuit Currents with Impedance Correction
Stochastic Load Flow Using Analytical and Monte Carlo Approach Including Dependency Between Loads
XII Network Theory and Modeling
Equivalent Electrical Networks
New Improved Quadratic Programming Methods for Super-Large Power Systems Analysis
Consistency of Loadflow Equations
Algorithmic Development of the Second Order Loadflow for Real Time Applications
Simple Steady-State Solution Method for Networks with Harmonic Distortion
Space Phasors for Dynamic Minimum-Time Computing and Digital Real-Time Display
Modeling and Analysis of Under-Load Tap-Changing Transformer Control System Applications
XIII Non-Steady State Network Analysis
A Line Model for Transient Programs which Takes into Account Lightning Induced Voltages
Irregular Eigenvalues in the Analysis of Multimodal Propagation
Travelling Wave Model of EHV Crossbonded Cable for Use in Power System Transient Analysis
A Non-Linear Propagation Algorithm for Transmission Lines
Calculation of Network Time Constants and Resonant Frequencies
Digital Program for the Computation of Electromagnetomechanic Transients in Electric Power Systems
Short-Circuit Currents of Asynchronous Motors, Calculation by Laplace Transformation
Dynamics
XIV Dynamic Simulation Programs
Digital Program for the Simulation of Electromechanic Transients in the Medium and Long-Term Range
Dynamic Behavior of Electric Power Systems in Case of Powerful Generators Operating in a Regime of Reduced Reactive Power and Under-Excitation
Digital Simulation of Electric Power Systems of Independent Structure
Overall Dynamic Simulation of Electric Power Systems
Development of a Precise Simulation Program for Dynamic Analysis of Bulk Power System under Faults
XV Small System Dynamics
Predetermination of Current and Torque Requirements of Isolated Power Systems
Analysis and Simulation of Processes in the Networks of Industrial Enterprises with the Help of Digital Computers
AC Harmonics of Power Converter Loads and the Distortion of Power System Voltages
XVI Dynamic Model Identification
Load Models and Simplified Plant Models for Grid Restoration Studies
Dynamic Model for Load Model Parameters Identification Based Upon Measurement in the Field
Identification of Power Plant Dynamics
Once-Through Subcritical Steam Generator Dynamic Analysis by 200 MW Unit Modeling
Simplification of the Mathematical Models of Power Systems in the Dynamic Processes of Different Length
XVII Qualitative Dynamic Analysis
Fast Transient Security Assessment and Enhancement of Electric Power Systems Using Pattern Recognition
Electric Power System Transient Stability Estimation and Control Action Choice
Direct Transient Stability Assessment Using Energy Functions: Status and Prospects
A Method of System Separation for Stabilization of Separated Power Systems Based on Energy Function
Catastrophe Theory Applied to Power System Steady-State Stability — a Comparison with the Energy-Balance Approach
An Approach to Direct Stochastic Analysis of Power System Stability
Rational Location Choice for Electric Power System Elements According to the System Damping Capabilities
XVIII Linear Dynamic Analysis
On the Possibility of Parametric Resonance in Power Systems — a New Concept of Power System Stability
Subsynchronous Resonance of a Divided Winding Rotor Synchronous Machine
Calculation Analysis on Power System Damping and Low-Frequency Analysis on Power System Damping and Low-Frequency Electromechanical Oscillations in Interconnected Power Systems
A Decentralized Method for Oscillatory Stability Evaluation of Multimachine Systems
Steady-State Stability Criteria of Complex Power System Reflecting Influence of Frequency Deviation
Damping of Electromechanical Oscillations in Multi-Machine Automatic Controlled Electric Power Systems
Dynamic Stability Analysis Taking into Account Load Flow Multisolutions and Load Characteristics
Linearized Models of Electric Power Systems for Steady-State Stability Studies in Presence of Multi-Terminal HVDC Connections
Eigenvalue Analysis of the Effects on Dynamic Stability of Plant in the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board Network
Design of Power System Stabilizers Using Eigenvalue Sensitivities and SMA Techniques
Co-ordination Between Automatic Voltage Regulator and Unit for Minimum Excitation Limiting
Control
XIX Control Centres
Experience of Implementation of a Modern Control System at Hubei Power System Control Center
The Open Loop Security Dispatch of the New Process Computer of the National Control Center of EDF
Central Load Dispatching System for Tohoku Electric Power Company of Japan Security System Implementation Experience at Arizona Public Service Company
Bridging the Gap Between Real-Time Control and the Daily Operational Planning of Power Systems — the EDF Approach
On-Line Computer Control of Electric Power Systems
XX Stabilizing Load Control
Stabilizing Control for Power Systems by Means of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage
A Microprocessor Based Optimal Quality Control of Dynamic Braking
Stability Limits for the Bruce LGR Scheme
Mid-term Frequency Behavior of Islanded Power Systems
XXI Switching Control
New Substation Interlocking Scheme Using Microcomputers
Distribution Substation Control and Automation by Microprocessor
Verification of Switching Operations with Temporal Logic
XXII AGC/LFC
An Approach of Automatic Generation Control Using Compensation Method
Discrete-Type Automatic Generation Control of Two-Area Thermal System with Several Types of Interconnection
Application of Variable Structure System Concept to Power System Control Problem
XXIII Digital Protection
Digital Relaying Applied to EHV Transmission Lines, Algorithms and Architecture of Arithmetic and Logic Processors
Digital Impedance Protection Using a Kalman Filter
An Efficiency Estimation Technique for Computer Relaying System
"MORGAT": a Digital Simulator for EHV Relaying Scheme Tests
On-Line Determination of Symmetrical Components by Sampling
XXIV Controller Design
Analysis and Synthesis of a Voltage-Power Control System
Parametrical Controller of an Electric Power Unit
Hierarchical Moving Horizon Controller for Power Systems
Power System Stability Improvement by Optimal Control
Multivariable Optimal Control for Generator Excitation and Governor Systems
Non-Linear Optimal Control of Multi-Machine Systems Using Input Power and/or Excitation Control
Practical Implementation of Discontinuous Control in the Field Regulator Loop
A Computer-Aided Design Method for Power System Control
Late Papers
Sensitivity-Study Concerning the Control Behavior of the Interconnected West European Power System
Topology Oriented Network Description for Power System Control Applications
On the Effect of Asynchronous Machine Loads on the Transient Behavior of a Large Interconnected Network
Planning Generation in the Context of Changing Sources of Energy: a New Iterative Approach
Principle and Full Scope Simulators for Training of Control Center Operators
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 1st November 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101125
