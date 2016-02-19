Proceedings of the Conference on Finite Groups provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of finite group theory. This book presents the problem of characterizing simple groups in terms of the local structure of a group.

Organized into five parts encompassing 43 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characterization of the Chevalley groups over fields of odd order and indicates the role of this characterization in the theory of component type groups. This text then examines the structure as well as the representations of specific simple groups. Other chapters consider the general theory of representations and characters of finite groups. This book discusses as well permutation groups and the connection between group theory and geometry. The final chapter deals with finite solvable groups as well as the theory of formations.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians, graduate students, and research workers.