Proceedings of the Conference on Assessing the Effects of Power-Plant-Induced Mortality on Fish Populations
1st Edition
Editors: Webster Van Winkle
eBook ISBN: 9781483158761
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 406
Description
Proceedings of the Conference on Assessing the Effects of Power-Plant-Induced Mortality on Fish Populations
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Welcoming Remarks
Introductory Remarks
Part I Case Histories
Density Dependence, Density Independence, and Recruitment in the American Shad (Alosa sapidissima) Population of the Connecticut River
Introduction
Density-Dependent Factors
Density-Independent Factors
Discussion
Literature Cited
Some Factors Regulating the Striped Bass Population in the Sacramento—San Joaquin Estuary, California
Introduction
Environmental Setting
Striped Bass Survival
Factors Influencing Survival of Young
Discussion
Literature Cited
Man's Impact on the Columbia River Stocks of Salmon
Introduction
History of the Columbia River Salmon Runs
Limitations of Impact Assessment and Mitigative Efforts
Literature Cited
Population Dynamics of Young-of-the-Year Fish in a Reservoir Receiving Heated Effluent
Introduction
Description of Study Area
Materials and Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
Literature Cited
Part II Estimating Abundance, Production, and Mortality rates of Young Fish
Estimating the Size of Juvenile Fish Populations in Southeastern Coastal-Plain Estuaries
Introduction
Southeastern Estuarine Nursery Areas and Dominant Fish Species
Estimation of Absolute Fish Abundance
Quantitative Sampling Apparatus
Recommendations for Improving Abundance Estimates by Trawls and Seines
Literature Cited
Striped Bass (Morone saxatilis) Monitoring Techniques in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Estuary
Introduction
Study Area
Monitoring Techniques
Summary
Literature Cited
Striped Bass Ichthyoplankton Abundance, Mortality, and Production Estimation for the Potomac River Population
Introduction
Ichthyoplankton Sampling
Estimation of Abundances
A Model with Uniform Age Distribution within Each Stage
A Model with Exponential Age Distribution within Each Stage
Discussion of Model Results
Literature Cited
Methods for Calculating Natural Mortality Rate, Biomass Production, and Proportion Entrained of Lacusterine Ichthyoplankton (Abstract)
Confidence Intervals on Mortality Rates Based on the Leslie Matrix
Introduction
Methodology
Empirical Results
Normal Approximation
Summary
Literature Cited
Part III Compensation and Stock-Recruitment Relationships
An Argument Supporting the Reality of Compensation in Fish Populations and a Plea to Let Them Exercise It
Introduction
Historical Development of General Concept
A General Case Argument
Compensation in Fish Populations
Applicability of Fishery Exploitation Principles to Power Plant Impacts
Literature Cited
Impacts of Recent Power Plants on the Hudson River Striped Bass (Morone saxatilis) Population (Abstract)
Modeling of Compensatory Response to Power Plant Impact (Abstract)
Assessing the Impact of Power Plant Mortality on the Compensatory Reserve of Fish Populations
Introduction
Compensation
Compensation Ratio
Compensation Ratio and Power Plant Mortality
Literature Cited
Development of a Stock-Progeny Model for Assessing Power-Plant Effects on Fish Populations
Introduction
Development of the Mathematical Model
Application of the Model
Results
Discussion
Literature Cited
Part IV Monitoring Programs and Data Analysis
The Quality of Inferences Concerning the Effects of Nuclear Power Plants on the Environment
Introduction
Minimum Detectable Differences
Application to Impact Studies
Literature Cited
Factors to Consider in Monitoring Programs Suggested by Statistical Analysis of Available Data
Introduction
Some Changes in Current Practice
Designing and Conducting the Field Program
Some Aspects of the Statistical Analysis of Data
Sample Sizes
Literature Cited
Estimation of Age Structure of Fish Populations from Length-Frequency Data
Introduction
Models for Fish Length
Estimation of the Parameters of the Model
Empirical Evaluation of the Estimation Technique
Simulation Results
Applications of the Model
Conclusion
Literature Cited
Prediction of Fish Biomass, Harvest, and Prey-Predator Relations in Reservoirs
Introduction
Prediction of Fish Standing Crop
Prey-Predator Relationships
Sport Fish Harvest and Angler Use Predictions
Conclusion
Literature Cited
Part V Use of Population Models
Effects of Power Station Mortality on Fish Population Stability in Relationship to Life History Strategy
Introduction
Impact Assessment and Mathematical Modeling
Life History Strategy
Population Model
Population Projection Matrices
Effects of Power Plant Impact
Population Simulation
Literature Cited
Sensitivity Analysis Applied to a Matrix Model of the Hudson River Striped Bass Population
Introduction
Materials and Methods
Sensitivity Analysis
Results and Discussion
Literature Cited
Comparison of Simulation Models Used in Assessing the Effects of Power-Plant-Induced Mortality on Fish Populations
Introduction
Models Reviewed
Approach Used in This Review
Systems Modeled
Young-of-the-Year Models
General Life Cycle Model Comparison
Conclusions
Literature Cited
Part VI Conclusions and Recommendations
Conclusions and Recommendations for Assessing the Population-Level Effects of Power Plant Exploitation: The Optimist, the Pessimist, and the Realist
Introduction
The Optimist
The Pessimist
The Realist
Literature Cited
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158761
About the Editor
Webster Van Winkle
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.