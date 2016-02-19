Proceedings of the Conference on Assessing the Effects of Power-Plant-Induced Mortality on Fish Populations

Table of Contents



Contents

List of Contributors

Acknowledgments

Foreword

Welcoming Remarks

Introductory Remarks

Part I Case Histories

Density Dependence, Density Independence, and Recruitment in the American Shad (Alosa sapidissima) Population of the Connecticut River

Introduction

Density-Dependent Factors

Density-Independent Factors

Discussion

Literature Cited

Some Factors Regulating the Striped Bass Population in the Sacramento—San Joaquin Estuary, California

Introduction

Environmental Setting

Striped Bass Survival

Factors Influencing Survival of Young

Discussion

Literature Cited

Man's Impact on the Columbia River Stocks of Salmon

Introduction

History of the Columbia River Salmon Runs

Limitations of Impact Assessment and Mitigative Efforts

Literature Cited

Population Dynamics of Young-of-the-Year Fish in a Reservoir Receiving Heated Effluent

Introduction

Description of Study Area

Materials and Methods

Results

Discussion

Summary

Literature Cited

Part II Estimating Abundance, Production, and Mortality rates of Young Fish

Estimating the Size of Juvenile Fish Populations in Southeastern Coastal-Plain Estuaries

Introduction

Southeastern Estuarine Nursery Areas and Dominant Fish Species

Estimation of Absolute Fish Abundance

Quantitative Sampling Apparatus

Recommendations for Improving Abundance Estimates by Trawls and Seines

Literature Cited

Striped Bass (Morone saxatilis) Monitoring Techniques in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Estuary

Introduction

Study Area

Monitoring Techniques

Summary

Literature Cited

Striped Bass Ichthyoplankton Abundance, Mortality, and Production Estimation for the Potomac River Population

Introduction

Ichthyoplankton Sampling

Estimation of Abundances

A Model with Uniform Age Distribution within Each Stage

A Model with Exponential Age Distribution within Each Stage

Discussion of Model Results

Literature Cited

Methods for Calculating Natural Mortality Rate, Biomass Production, and Proportion Entrained of Lacusterine Ichthyoplankton (Abstract)

Confidence Intervals on Mortality Rates Based on the Leslie Matrix

Introduction

Methodology

Empirical Results

Normal Approximation

Summary

Literature Cited

Part III Compensation and Stock-Recruitment Relationships

An Argument Supporting the Reality of Compensation in Fish Populations and a Plea to Let Them Exercise It

Introduction

Historical Development of General Concept

A General Case Argument

Compensation in Fish Populations

Applicability of Fishery Exploitation Principles to Power Plant Impacts

Literature Cited

Impacts of Recent Power Plants on the Hudson River Striped Bass (Morone saxatilis) Population (Abstract)

Modeling of Compensatory Response to Power Plant Impact (Abstract)

Assessing the Impact of Power Plant Mortality on the Compensatory Reserve of Fish Populations

Introduction

Compensation

Compensation Ratio

Compensation Ratio and Power Plant Mortality

Literature Cited

Development of a Stock-Progeny Model for Assessing Power-Plant Effects on Fish Populations

Introduction

Development of the Mathematical Model

Application of the Model

Results

Discussion

Literature Cited

Part IV Monitoring Programs and Data Analysis

The Quality of Inferences Concerning the Effects of Nuclear Power Plants on the Environment

Introduction

Minimum Detectable Differences

Application to Impact Studies

Literature Cited

Factors to Consider in Monitoring Programs Suggested by Statistical Analysis of Available Data

Introduction

Some Changes in Current Practice

Designing and Conducting the Field Program

Some Aspects of the Statistical Analysis of Data

Sample Sizes

Literature Cited

Estimation of Age Structure of Fish Populations from Length-Frequency Data

Introduction

Models for Fish Length

Estimation of the Parameters of the Model

Empirical Evaluation of the Estimation Technique

Simulation Results

Applications of the Model

Conclusion

Literature Cited

Prediction of Fish Biomass, Harvest, and Prey-Predator Relations in Reservoirs

Introduction

Prediction of Fish Standing Crop

Prey-Predator Relationships

Sport Fish Harvest and Angler Use Predictions

Conclusion

Literature Cited

Part V Use of Population Models

Effects of Power Station Mortality on Fish Population Stability in Relationship to Life History Strategy

Introduction

Impact Assessment and Mathematical Modeling

Life History Strategy

Population Model

Population Projection Matrices

Effects of Power Plant Impact

Population Simulation

Literature Cited

Sensitivity Analysis Applied to a Matrix Model of the Hudson River Striped Bass Population

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Sensitivity Analysis

Results and Discussion

Literature Cited

Comparison of Simulation Models Used in Assessing the Effects of Power-Plant-Induced Mortality on Fish Populations

Introduction

Models Reviewed

Approach Used in This Review

Systems Modeled

Young-of-the-Year Models

General Life Cycle Model Comparison

Conclusions

Literature Cited

Part VI Conclusions and Recommendations

Conclusions and Recommendations for Assessing the Population-Level Effects of Power Plant Exploitation: The Optimist, the Pessimist, and the Realist

Introduction

The Optimist

The Pessimist

The Realist

Literature Cited

Subject Index

