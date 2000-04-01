Proceedings of the Analysis Conference, Singapore 1986, Volume 150

Marcel Riesz's Theorem on Conjugate Fourier Series and its Descendants (N. Asmar and E. Hewitt). On Nonlinear Integrals (Chew Tuan Seng). The Controlled Convergence Theorem for the Approximately Continuous Integral of Burkill (S. Darmawijaya and Lee Peng Yee). Harmonic Analysis on Classical Groups (Gong Sheng, Li Shi Xiang and Zheng Xue An). Interpolation of Operators in Lebesgue Spaces with Mixed Norm and Its Applications to Fourier Analysis (S. Igari). Shift Invariant Markov Measures and the Entropy Map of the Shift (Choo-Whan Kim). Translation Invariant Operators and Multipliers of Banach-Valued Function Spaces (Hang-Chin Lai and Tsu-Kung Chang). A Proof of the Generalized Dominated Convergence Theorem for the Denjoy Integral (Lee Peng Yee). A Factorization Theorem for the Real Hardy Spaces (A. Miyachi). Estimates for Pseudo-Differential Operators of the Class Sm&rgr;,&dgr; in Lp, hp and bmo (A. Miyachi). A Note on a Lifting Property for Convex Processes (K.F. Ng and L.S. Liu). Weak Lp-Spaces and Weighted Norm Inequalities for the Fourier Transform on Locally Compact Vilenkin Groups (C.W. Onneweer). Multipliers of Segal Algebras (Ouyang Guangzhong). Differentiation in Banach Spaces (M. Petrakis and J.J. Uhl, Jr.). Spectral Subsets'' of Rm associated with Commuting Families of Linear Operators (W. Ricker). The Class of Möbius Transformations of Convex Mappings (Rosihan Mohamed Ali). Uniform Ergodic Theorems for Operator Semigroups (Sen-Yen Shaw). Weighted Norm Inequalities for Some Maximal Functions (Wang Silei). The Second Duals of the Nonabsolute Cesaro Sequence Spaces (Wu Bo-er, Liu Yu-Qiang and Lee Peng Yee). Banach Reducibility of Decomposable Operators (Xu Feng and Zou Chenzu). There Can Be No Lipschitz Version of Michael's Selection Theorem (D. Yost). A New Smoothness of Banach Spaces (Zhang Wenyao).