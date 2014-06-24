Proceedings of the 8th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, Volume 34
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Invited Papers
Perspectives on Systems Engineering Advances in Process and Product Design
Challenges and Opportunities in the Design of New Energy Conversion Systems
Multum in Parvo: A Process Intensification Retrospective and Outlook
Challenges and Opportunities in Computer Aided Molecular Design
A Perspective on Process Synthesis: Challenges and Prospects
Developing a Taxonomy for the Key Principles of Design and Education for Sustainability
Molecules Matter: The Expanding Envelope of Process Design
Design of Microbial Consortia for Industrial Biotechnology
MPCCs and ROMS: New Paradigms for Multi-scale Process Optimization
The Future of Chemical Engineering Design: Impact of Faculty Makeup and Industrial Needs
A Novel Framework for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration, CCUS
Product Design - From Molecules to Formulations to Devices
Optimization Models for Optimal Investment, Drilling, and Water Management in Shale Gas Supply Chains
Addressing a Design Defect: Process Targets and Flowsheets
Challenges and Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Modeling and Optimization
Viable Alternatives for Biofuels using Biochemical Pathways
Perspectives on the Design and Planning of Oil Field Infrastructure
Design of Integrated Biorefineries
Transformation of Process Engineering - A Software Perspective
On the Development of Strategies for Water and Energy Management in the Context of the Water-Energy-Food Nexus
Advanced Computational Tools for Optimization and Uncertainty Quantification of Carbon Capture Processes
Industrial Reflections on Modelling of Fine Chemicals and Seeds Process/Product Design
A Framework for the Design, Modeling and Optimization of Biomedical Systems
Contributed Papers
Process and Product Design (39 papers)
Design for Energy and Sustainability (33 papers)
Enabling Tools and Technologies for Design (14 papers)
Interfaces of Design with Control, Operations, and Safety (10 papers)
Description
This volume collects together the presentations at the Eighth International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, FOCAPD-2014, an event that brings together researchers, educators, and practitioners to identify new challenges and opportunities for process and product design.
The chemical industry is currently entering a new phase of rapid evolution. The availability of low-cost feedstocks from natural gas is causing renewed investment in basic chemicals in the OECD, while societal pressures for sustainability and energy security continue to be key drivers in technology development and product selection. This dynamic environment creates opportunities to launch new products and processes and to demonstrate new methodologies for innovation, synthesis and design. FOCAPD-2014 fosters constructive interaction among thought leaders from academia, industry, and government and provides a showcase for the latest research in product and process design.
Key Features
- Focuses exclusively on the fundamentals and applications of computer-aided design for the process industries.
- Provides a fully archival and indexed record of the FOCAPD14 conference
- Aligns the FOCAPD series with the ESCAPE and PSE series
Readership
Chemical engineers, and researchers in academia, industry, and government working in product and process design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 24th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634429
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634337
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Mario Eden Series Volume Editor
Dr. Mario Eden is the Department Chair and Joe T. & Billie Carole McMillan Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Auburn University. Dr. Eden is also the Director of an NSF-IGERT Program on Integrated Biorefining. His main areas of expertise include process design, integration and optimization, as well as molecular synthesis and product design. His group focuses on the development of systematic methodologies for process and product synthesis, design, integration, and optimization.
Dr. Eden’s research has generated 90 refereed papers/book chapters and resulted in over 275 presentations at national and international meetings, including invited keynote lectures at the 2006 Danish Chemical Engineering Conference, the 2006 and 2012 AIChE Annual Meetings, the 2009 Process Systems Engineering Conference, the 2010 Mississippi State University Biofuels Conference, the 2013 International Symposium on Sustainable Chemical Product and Process Engineering, the 2013 World Congress of Chemical Engineering, and the 24th European Symposium on Computer Aided Chemical Engineering. To support his research and educational activities, Dr. Eden has successfully secured over $6.6M in extramural funding as PI, and an additional $10.6M as co-PI from federal and corporate sponsors.
Dr. Eden is the recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER award (2006), the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council Junior Faculty Research Award (2006), the William F. Walker Superior Teaching Award (2007), the Fred H. Pumphrey Teaching Award for Excellence (2009 and 2011), the SGA Award for Outstanding Faculty Member in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering (2009 and 2011), the Outstanding Faculty Member in the Department of Chemical Engineering (2009, 2011, 2013, and 2014), the Auburn Engineering Alumni Council Senior Faculty Research Award (2012), and the William F. Walker Merit Teaching Award (2014). As one of the founding members of Auburn University’s Center for Bioenergy and Bioproducts, Dr. Eden and his collaborators received the AU President’s Outstanding Collaborative Units Award (2012). At the 2009 Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD), he was honored with the Best Faculty Contribution Award. Dr. Eden was selected to participate in the 2010 National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering Education Symposium. Dr. Eden received his M.Sc. (1999) and Ph.D. (2003) degrees from the Technical University of Denmark, both in Chemical Engineering. Dr. Eden was recently elected Director of the Computing and Systems Technology (CAST) Division of AIChE. Dr. Eden was also selected to co-chair the Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD) conference in 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Auburn University, AL, USA
John Siirola Series Volume Editor
Dr. John D. Siirola is a Principal R&D Member of Technical Staff in the Analytics Department at Sandia National Laboratories. His main areas of expertise are systems design, operations research, optimization modeling, and optimization algorithms. John’s research focuses on the intersection of computational tools with systems design and analysis; in particular, developing approaches for modeling highly structured systems, optimization algorithms that can exploit the expressed structure, and the application of these techniques to national security problems.
Much of John’s research is disseminated through open-source software projects. He leads the Acro project (optimization algorithms) and co-leads the Coopr project (optimization modeling). He is a core contributor to the Water Security Toolkit (modeling and analysis tools for drinking water distribution systems) and Dakota (optimization and uncertainty quantification), and contributes to numerous tools, including Utilib, PyUtilib, gcovr, and cxxtest.
John has a B.S. from Purdue University (2000) and Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University (2005), both in Chemical Engineering. He is a senior member of the AIChE, member of INFORMS, and member of the COIN-OR Foundation. John currently serves on the COIN-OR Technical Leadership Council. He was also selected to co-chair the 2014 Foundations of Computer Aided Process Design (FOCAPD) conference.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Gavin Towler Series Volume Editor
Gavin Towler is the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of UOP LLC, a Honeywell company. UOP is a leading supplier of catalysts, process technology, proprietary equipment and services to the oil, gas and petrochemical industries. In this capacity he is responsible for delivering process, catalyst and equipment innovations for UOP’s four businesses.
Gavin has 20 years of broad experience of process and product design and has 65 US patents. He is co-author of “Chemical Engineering Design”, a textbook on process design, and is an Adjunct Professor at Northwestern University, where he teaches the senior design classes.
Gavin has a B.A. and M.Eng. in chemical engineering from Cambridge University and a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers, and is a Fellow of the AIChE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honeywell/UOP, Des Plaines, IL, USA