Proceedings of the 2nd Annual Gas Processing Symposium, Volume 2
1st Edition
Qatar, January 10-14, 2010
Table of Contents
Preface
International Technical Committee
Environmental Sustainability
Biogasification of Waste Monoethanolamine Generated in Post Combustion CO2 Capture
Application of Post Combustion Capture to Natural Gas Liquefaction Plants
Activated DEEA Process for CO2 Capture
CO2 capture into aqueous solutions of the mixed solvent Cesar 1
Q-Chem Steam Boilers NOx Emissions Reduction
The experience in using LDAR for monitoring fugitive emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds with special reference to RasGas’ experience
Development of Al Dahkhirah Sewage Treatment Works to Reuse Treated Water for Construction Works, Qatar
Bio-ethanol from Municipal Solid Waste (MSW): the Environmental Impact Assessment
Monoethanolamine biodegradation processes
Environmental Sustainability and the Role of LNG in a Carbon Constrained World
Industrial Water Discharge and Biocide Fate Simulations with Nonlinear Conversion
Sustainable Water Management: A Systems Integration Approach
Overview of Conversion of Greenhouse Gas Carbon dioxide to Hydrocarbons
Sulphur Sustainable Applications: Initial Field Monitoring and Performance of Shell Thiopave Trial Road in Qatar
Utilization of Byproduct Sulfur for Chromium Waste Treatment
Natural Gas Processing Technologies
Removal of Acid gases from Natural Gas Streams by Membrane Technology
Catalytic Dry Reforming of Methane Using Ni/MgO-ZrO2 Catalyst
Smart Leak Detection and Repair at Q-Chem
Gas processing and Integrated Environmental Management
Dehydration of Acid Gas Prior to Injection
Adsorption Thermodynamics of Natural Gas Storage onto Pitch-Based Activated Carbons
Opportunities for Selective Control of Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis Hydrocarbons Product Distribution
Infrared (IR) Thermography for Condition Monitoring at Q-Chem
Industrial Operation of HySWEET®, a New Hybrid Solvent for Improved Mercaptan Removal
FLEXSORB®SE A Proven Reliable Acid Gas Enrichment Solvent
Energy Efficiency in Operations
Computational Study of a Lifted Turbulent Jet Flame in a Cross-flow: Flame Length and Emissions
Towards Novel Hybrid Biomass and Coal Processes for Satisfying Transportation Fuel Demands
The Impact of PHEV Adoption on Natural Gas Demand in Electricity Generation
Design & Safety
Design of Sustainable Processes: Systematic Generation & Evaluation of Alternatives
Steady State Simulation for Optimal Design and Operation of a GTL Process
Techno-Economic Analysis of Gas-To-Liquid process
The Role of Molecular Thermodynamics and Simulation in Natural Gas Sustainable Processes
Efficient Design, Operating and Control Strategies for LNG Plants
Thermodynamic Analysis on Post Combustion Capture of Natural Gas Fired Power Plant
Self-Optimizing and Control Structure Design for a CO2 Capturing Plant
Pilot Plant Study of 3-(methylamino)Propylamine Sarcosine for Post-combustion CO2 Capture
Qatar, LNG, Spill Experiments and Process Safety
Optimization of Flare Header Platform Design in a Liquefied Natural Gas Plant
A Method to Design an Advanced Gas-to-Liquid Technology Reactor for Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
Recent Developments in Identification from Step Response
Multi-Objective Optimization for Operational Excellence
On the PρT, PηT and Phase Envelope Behavior Characterization of Qatari Type Natural Gas Mixtures
Operational Excellence
Studying Influence of Changing Fuel on the Operation and Total Annual Cost of the Total Site Using R-curve
Chemicals in Gas Processing (CHIGP): An industrial project for the thermodynamics of complex petroleum fluids
Hybrid Models for Monitoring & Optimization of Hydrocarbon Separation Equipment
Optimal Unloading Procedure for a Mixed Operation of Above-ground and In-ground LNG Storage Tank using Dynamic Simulation
Inhibition of Gas Hydrate Formation by Low-dosage, Environmentally Benign Inhibitors
Strategies for Mitigating Impacts on LNG Plant Capacity by Variations in Ambient Temperature
Environmental Sustainability: Industry – Academia Perspective
Index
Description
Advances in Gas Processing: Proceedings of the 2nd Annual Gas Processing Symposium 11-1 4 January, 2010, Doha, Qatar, reviews the state of knowledge in gas processing. The contributions are organized around five main themes: (i) environmental sustainability; (ii) natural gas processing technologies; (iii) energy efficiency in operations; (iv) design and safety; and (v) operational excellence.
The papers on environmental sustainability cover topics such as the biogasification of waste monoethanolamine; the role of LNG in a carbon constrained world; and sustainable water management. The papers on natural gas processing technologies include the removal of acid gases from natural gas streams via membrane technology and selective control of Fischer-Tropsch synthesis hydrocarbons product distribution. The papers on energy efficiency in operations cover lifted turbulent jet flame in a cross-flow; novel hybrid biomass and coal processes; and the adoption of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The papers on design and safety include studies on the optimal design and operation of a GTL process and efficient design, operating, and control strategies for LNG plants. The papers on operational excellence deal with topics such as chemicals in gas processing; the monitoring and optimization of hydrocarbon separation equipment; and the inhibition of gas hydrate formation.
Key Features
Provides a state-of-the-art review of gas processing technologies
Covers design, operating tools, and methodologies
* Includes case studies and practical applications
Readership
Process engineers and technology developers in the oil and gas industry; researchers in the areas of energy, chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, and mechanical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 29th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535894
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535887
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Farid Benyahia Editor
Fadwa ElJack Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Gas Processing Center, Dohar, Qatar