Proceedings of the 1st Annual Gas Processing Symposium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444532923, 9780080932972

Proceedings of the 1st Annual Gas Processing Symposium, Volume 1

1st Edition

10-12 January, 2009 - Qatar

Editors: Hassan Alfadala G.V. Rex Reklaitis Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi
eBook ISBN: 9780080932972
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444532923
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th November 2008
Page Count: 456
Table of Contents

Liquefied Energy Chain

  1. A Multi-Paradigm Energy Model for Liquid Natural Gas Analysis, Bri-Mathias S. Hodge, J.F. Pekny, and G.V. Reklaitis
  2. Dynamic Optimization of the LNG Value Chain, B.A. Foss, and I.J. Halvorsen
  3. Liquifaction Technology Developments through History, P. Bosma, and R. Klein Nagelvoort
  4. The Globalization of LNG Markets: Historical Context, Current Trends, and Prospects for the Future, S.L. Sakmar, JD., LL.M., and D.R. Kendall, Jr.
  5. The Liquefied Energy Chain, A. Aspelund, and T. Gundersen

Natural Gas Process Equipement Design

  1. A Universal Methodology Based on SIMAR for Composing and Evaluating Expander Based Processes, C. Yengle, and S. Huang
  2. Application of Hybrid Coolers for Base Load LNG Liquefaction Plants, J.C. Kuo, and P.G. Demakos
  3. Cost Estimation and Optimization of the Topping Unit Products at the Steady State Condition, N. Saghatoleslami, F. Shikholeslami, F. Shahraki, and Y. Dadmohamadi
  4. Minimum Energy Operation of Petlyuk Distillation Columns - Nonsharp Product Specifications, I.J. Halvorsena, and S. Skogestad
  5. The Engineering of Compact Exchangers to Required Dimensions, M.Picon Nunez, C.E. Carreon, and G.T. Polley
  6. Towards the Dynamic Initialisation of C4 Splitter Models, I. Dones, H.A. Preisig, and S. de Graaf

Process Design

  1. An Overview of New Methodologies for the Design of Cryogenic Processes with an emphasis on LNG, T. Gundersen, P.I. Batron, and A. Aspelund
  2. A Shortcut Thermodynamic Model for Simulating LNG Liquefaction Facilities, S. Huang, N. Tsai, and P. Shah
  3. Phase Behavior Concerns for Multicomponent Natural Gas-Like Mixtures, M. Atilhan, J. Zhou, S. Ejaz, D. Cristancho, J. Holste, and K.R. Hall
  4. Simulation and Energy Integration of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plant, S.A. Al-Sobhi, H.E. Alfadala, and M.M. El-Halwagi
  5. Wide Range, High Accuracy P&ro;T Measurements by Single Sinker Magnetic Suspension Densimeter for Natural Gas-Like Mixtures, M. Atilhan, P.V. Patil, S. Ejaz, D. Cristancho, J. Holste, and K.R. Hall

Process Synthesis and Optimization

  1. A Short-term Operational Planning Model for a LNG Production System, A. Selot, Loi Kwong-Kuok, M. Robinson, Th.L. Mason, and P.I. Barton
  2. Development in Mixed Refrigerant Cycles Used in Olefin Plants, M. Mafi, M. Amidpour, and S.M.M. Naeynian
  3. Nuclear Technology for Frontier Advances in the Natural Gas Industry, R.P. Taleyarkhan
  4. A Method for Optimal Operation of BOG Compression in a LNG Gasification Plant, Myung Wook Shin, Namjin Jang, Soo Hyoung Choi, Dongil Shin, Chonghun Han, and En Sup Yoon
  5. Optimizing Compressor Operations in an LNG Plant, M.M. Faruque Hasan, I.A. Karimi, and H.E. Alfadala
  6. Synthesis of Heat Exchanger Networks Involving Phase Changes, M.M. Faruque Hasan, I.A. Karimi, and H.E. Alfadala
  7. Towards a Framework for Systematic Innovation of Catalytic Gas Conversion Processes, P. Linke, D. Linke, and D. Montolio-Rodriguez

Process Control

  1. Maintenance Issues in Oil and Gas Processes: Detection of Valve Stiction, S. Ahmed, S.L. Shaha, and Biao Huang
  2. Simple LNG Process - Part I: Optimal Design, J.B. Jensen, and S. Skogestad
  3. Simple LNG Process - Part II: Optimal Operation, J.B. Jensen, and S. Skogestad
  4. Unlocking the Potential of Modern Control and Optimization Strategies in LNG Productio, W. Sturm, M. Parra-Calvache, F. Chantant, and J. van Opstal

Acid Gas Removal

  1. CO_2 Capture by Novel Amine Blends, P.D. Vaidya, and E.Y. Kenig
  2. PVA/PVAm Blend FSC Membrane for Natural Gas Sweetening, Liyuan Deng, Taek-Joong Kim, M. Sandru, and M.-B. Hägg
  3. Simulation of an Acid Gas Removal Process Using Methyldiethanolamine; an Equilibrium Approach, H.E. Alfadala, and E. Al-Musleh
  4. Simulation of the Process of Biological Removal of Hydrogen Sulfide from Gas, E.M. Elkanzi
  5. Solubility of Sulfur in Sour Gas Mixtures, J.J. Carroll

Sustainability, Safety and Asset Management in LNG Industry

  1. Asset Management Practices at Qatargas, A.K. Attou, and Q. Ahmed
  2. Risk Based Integrity Modeling of Gas Processing Facilities using Bayesian Analysis, P. Thodi, F. Khan, and M. Haddara
  3. Safety of Buried Pressurized Gas Pipelines near Explosion Sources, F. Rigas
  4. Shipboard Reliquefaction for Large LNG Carriers, T.N. Anderson, M.E. Ehrhardt, R.E. Foglesong, T. Bolton, D. Jones, and A. Richardson
  5. Safety Assessment of LNG Terminal Focused on the Consequence Analysis of LNG Spills, Ku Hwoi Kim, Jamin Koo, Ho Soo Kim, Hwayong Kim, and En Sup Yoon
  6. Towards a Holistic Approach to the Sustainable Use of Seawater for Process Cooling, A. Abdel-Wahab, P. Linke, H. Alfadala, M. El-Halwagi, and B. Batchelor
  7. Transport and Fate of Chlorinated By-Products Associated with Cooling Water Discharges, A.E. Adenekan, V.S. Kolluru, and J.P. Smith

Gas to Liquids

  1. Comparative Economic Analysis of Gas-to-Liquid Processes for Optimal Product Selection, Chul-Jin Lee, and Chonghun Han
  2. GTL Feed by Catalytic Oxidation of Methane in Plate Reactor, M.A. Nakoua , and M.H. El-Naas
  3. Scale-up and Demonstration of Fischer-Tropsch Technology, D. Schanke, M. Wagner, and P. Taylor
  4. Shell GTL, from Bench Scale to World Scale, R. Overtoom, N. Fabricius, and W. Leenhouts

Gas to Petrochemicals

  1. Model-based Retrofit Design and Analysis of Petrochemical processes, J. Rashed, and R. Gani
  2. Natural Gas Conversion to Ethylene: An Experimental and Numerical Study, N. Yaghobi, and Mir Hamid Reza Ghoreishy
  3. Value Creation through Integration of Downstream Process Technologies, M.J. Hagenson, B. Kreischer, W. Valerioti, and Ch. Nease
  4. The VCM Process Economics: Global and Raw Material Impacts, F. Benyahia

Gas to Liquids continued

  1. An Approach to the Design of Advanced Fischer-Tropsch Reactor for Operation in Near-Critical and Supercritical Phase Media, Nimir O. Elbashir, Buping Bao and Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi

Description

As the cleanest source of fossil energy with the most advantageous CO2 footprint, natural gas continues to increase its share in the global energy market. This book provides state-of-the-art contributions in the area of gas processing. Special emphasis is given to Liquified Natural Gas (LNG); the book also covers the following gas processing applications in parallel sessions:

  • Natural Gas processing and treatment
  • Gas To Power and water
  • Gas To Liquid (GTL)
  • Gas To Petrochemicals, including olefins, ammonia and methanol

Key Features

  • Provides a state-of-the-art review of gas processing technologies
  • Covers design, operating tools, and methodologies
  • Includes case studies and practical applications

Readership

process engineers and technology developers in the oil and gas industry; researchers in the field of energy, chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering

About the Editors

Hassan Alfadala Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Gas Processing Center and Dean of Engineering, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar

G.V. Rex Reklaitis Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Forney Hall of Chemical Engineering, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi Editor

Dr. Mahmoud El-Halwagi is professor and holder of the McFerrin Professorship at the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University. He is internationally recognized for pioneering contributions in the principles and applications of process integration and sustainable design. He has served as a consultant to a wide variety of processing industries. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and is the recipient of prestigious research and educational awards including the American AIChE Sustainable Engineering Forum Research Excellence Award, the Celanese and the Fluor Distinguished Teaching Awards, and the US National Science Foundation's National Young Investigator Award.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A & M University, College Station, USA

