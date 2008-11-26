Proceedings of the 1st Annual Gas Processing Symposium, Volume 1
1st Edition
10-12 January, 2009 - Qatar
Table of Contents
Liquefied Energy Chain
- A Multi-Paradigm Energy Model for Liquid Natural Gas Analysis, Bri-Mathias S. Hodge, J.F. Pekny, and G.V. Reklaitis
- Dynamic Optimization of the LNG Value Chain, B.A. Foss, and I.J. Halvorsen
- Liquifaction Technology Developments through History, P. Bosma, and R. Klein Nagelvoort
- The Globalization of LNG Markets: Historical Context, Current Trends, and Prospects for the Future, S.L. Sakmar, JD., LL.M., and D.R. Kendall, Jr.
- The Liquefied Energy Chain, A. Aspelund, and T. Gundersen
Natural Gas Process Equipement Design
- A Universal Methodology Based on SIMAR for Composing and Evaluating Expander Based Processes, C. Yengle, and S. Huang
- Application of Hybrid Coolers for Base Load LNG Liquefaction Plants, J.C. Kuo, and P.G. Demakos
- Cost Estimation and Optimization of the Topping Unit Products at the Steady State Condition, N. Saghatoleslami, F. Shikholeslami, F. Shahraki, and Y. Dadmohamadi
- Minimum Energy Operation of Petlyuk Distillation Columns - Nonsharp Product Specifications, I.J. Halvorsena, and S. Skogestad
- The Engineering of Compact Exchangers to Required Dimensions, M.Picon Nunez, C.E. Carreon, and G.T. Polley
- Towards the Dynamic Initialisation of C4 Splitter Models, I. Dones, H.A. Preisig, and S. de Graaf
Process Design
- An Overview of New Methodologies for the Design of Cryogenic Processes with an emphasis on LNG, T. Gundersen, P.I. Batron, and A. Aspelund
- A Shortcut Thermodynamic Model for Simulating LNG Liquefaction Facilities, S. Huang, N. Tsai, and P. Shah
- Phase Behavior Concerns for Multicomponent Natural Gas-Like Mixtures, M. Atilhan, J. Zhou, S. Ejaz, D. Cristancho, J. Holste, and K.R. Hall
- Simulation and Energy Integration of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plant, S.A. Al-Sobhi, H.E. Alfadala, and M.M. El-Halwagi
- Wide Range, High Accuracy P&ro;T Measurements by Single Sinker Magnetic Suspension Densimeter for Natural Gas-Like Mixtures, M. Atilhan, P.V. Patil, S. Ejaz, D. Cristancho, J. Holste, and K.R. Hall
Process Synthesis and Optimization
- A Short-term Operational Planning Model for a LNG Production System, A. Selot, Loi Kwong-Kuok, M. Robinson, Th.L. Mason, and P.I. Barton
- Development in Mixed Refrigerant Cycles Used in Olefin Plants, M. Mafi, M. Amidpour, and S.M.M. Naeynian
- Nuclear Technology for Frontier Advances in the Natural Gas Industry, R.P. Taleyarkhan
- A Method for Optimal Operation of BOG Compression in a LNG Gasification Plant, Myung Wook Shin, Namjin Jang, Soo Hyoung Choi, Dongil Shin, Chonghun Han, and En Sup Yoon
- Optimizing Compressor Operations in an LNG Plant, M.M. Faruque Hasan, I.A. Karimi, and H.E. Alfadala
- Synthesis of Heat Exchanger Networks Involving Phase Changes, M.M. Faruque Hasan, I.A. Karimi, and H.E. Alfadala
- Towards a Framework for Systematic Innovation of Catalytic Gas Conversion Processes, P. Linke, D. Linke, and D. Montolio-Rodriguez
Process Control
- Maintenance Issues in Oil and Gas Processes: Detection of Valve Stiction, S. Ahmed, S.L. Shaha, and Biao Huang
- Simple LNG Process - Part I: Optimal Design, J.B. Jensen, and S. Skogestad
- Simple LNG Process - Part II: Optimal Operation, J.B. Jensen, and S. Skogestad
- Unlocking the Potential of Modern Control and Optimization Strategies in LNG Productio, W. Sturm, M. Parra-Calvache, F. Chantant, and J. van Opstal
Acid Gas Removal
- CO_2 Capture by Novel Amine Blends, P.D. Vaidya, and E.Y. Kenig
- PVA/PVAm Blend FSC Membrane for Natural Gas Sweetening, Liyuan Deng, Taek-Joong Kim, M. Sandru, and M.-B. Hägg
- Simulation of an Acid Gas Removal Process Using Methyldiethanolamine; an Equilibrium Approach, H.E. Alfadala, and E. Al-Musleh
- Simulation of the Process of Biological Removal of Hydrogen Sulfide from Gas, E.M. Elkanzi
- Solubility of Sulfur in Sour Gas Mixtures, J.J. Carroll
Sustainability, Safety and Asset Management in LNG Industry
- Asset Management Practices at Qatargas, A.K. Attou, and Q. Ahmed
- Risk Based Integrity Modeling of Gas Processing Facilities using Bayesian Analysis, P. Thodi, F. Khan, and M. Haddara
- Safety of Buried Pressurized Gas Pipelines near Explosion Sources, F. Rigas
- Shipboard Reliquefaction for Large LNG Carriers, T.N. Anderson, M.E. Ehrhardt, R.E. Foglesong, T. Bolton, D. Jones, and A. Richardson
- Safety Assessment of LNG Terminal Focused on the Consequence Analysis of LNG Spills, Ku Hwoi Kim, Jamin Koo, Ho Soo Kim, Hwayong Kim, and En Sup Yoon
- Towards a Holistic Approach to the Sustainable Use of Seawater for Process Cooling, A. Abdel-Wahab, P. Linke, H. Alfadala, M. El-Halwagi, and B. Batchelor
- Transport and Fate of Chlorinated By-Products Associated with Cooling Water Discharges, A.E. Adenekan, V.S. Kolluru, and J.P. Smith
Gas to Liquids
- Comparative Economic Analysis of Gas-to-Liquid Processes for Optimal Product Selection, Chul-Jin Lee, and Chonghun Han
- GTL Feed by Catalytic Oxidation of Methane in Plate Reactor, M.A. Nakoua , and M.H. El-Naas
- Scale-up and Demonstration of Fischer-Tropsch Technology, D. Schanke, M. Wagner, and P. Taylor
- Shell GTL, from Bench Scale to World Scale, R. Overtoom, N. Fabricius, and W. Leenhouts
Gas to Petrochemicals
- Model-based Retrofit Design and Analysis of Petrochemical processes, J. Rashed, and R. Gani
- Natural Gas Conversion to Ethylene: An Experimental and Numerical Study, N. Yaghobi, and Mir Hamid Reza Ghoreishy
- Value Creation through Integration of Downstream Process Technologies, M.J. Hagenson, B. Kreischer, W. Valerioti, and Ch. Nease
- The VCM Process Economics: Global and Raw Material Impacts, F. Benyahia
Gas to Liquids continued
- An Approach to the Design of Advanced Fischer-Tropsch Reactor for Operation in Near-Critical and Supercritical Phase Media, Nimir O. Elbashir, Buping Bao and Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi
Description
As the cleanest source of fossil energy with the most advantageous CO2 footprint, natural gas continues to increase its share in the global energy market. This book provides state-of-the-art contributions in the area of gas processing. Special emphasis is given to Liquified Natural Gas (LNG); the book also covers the following gas processing applications in parallel sessions:
- Natural Gas processing and treatment
- Gas To Power and water
- Gas To Liquid (GTL)
- Gas To Petrochemicals, including olefins, ammonia and methanol
Key Features
- Provides a state-of-the-art review of gas processing technologies
- Covers design, operating tools, and methodologies
- Includes case studies and practical applications
Readership
process engineers and technology developers in the oil and gas industry; researchers in the field of energy, chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering
About the Editors
Hassan Alfadala Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Gas Processing Center and Dean of Engineering, Qatar University, Doha, Qatar
G.V. Rex Reklaitis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Forney Hall of Chemical Engineering, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Affiliations and Expertise
The Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A & M University, College Station, USA