Proceedings of the 15th International Ship and Offshore Structures Congress
1st Edition
3-volume set
Description
KEY FEATURES:
- Provides researchers in Ocean engineering with a thorough review of the latest research in the field
- Lengthy reports by leading experts
- A valuable resource for all interested in ocean engineering
DESCRIPTION: The International Ship and Offshore Congress (ISSC) is a forum for the exchange of information by experts undertaking and applying marine structural research.
These three volumes contain the eight technical committee reports, six Specialist Committee and 2 Special Task Committee reports which were presented for the 15th International Ship and Offshore Structures Congress (ISSC 2004) in San Diego USA, between 11th and 15th August 2003. Volume III will be published in 2004 and is to contain the discussion of the reports, the chairmen's reply, the text of the invited Lecture and the congress report of ISSC 2003.
Readership
For researchers and industrialists interested in the issues surrounding the structural integrity of ships and offshore structures
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Environment, Loads, Quasi-Static Response, Dynamics Response, Ultimate Strength, Fatigue and Fracture, Design Principles and Criteria, Design Methods.
Volume 2: Risk Assessment, Inspection and Monitoring, Collision and Grounding, Structural Design of High Speed Vessels, Floating Production Systems, Fabrication Technologies, Fatigue Strength Assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 860
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 26th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080440767
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541167
About the Editor
A.E Mansour
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering, Berkeley, Calafornia, USA
R.C Ertekin
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Ocean and Resources, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA