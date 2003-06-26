Proceedings of the 15th International Ship and Offshore Structures Congress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440767, 9780080541167

Proceedings of the 15th International Ship and Offshore Structures Congress

1st Edition

3-volume set

Editors: A.E Mansour R.C Ertekin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440767
eBook ISBN: 9780080541167
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th June 2003
Page Count: 860
Description

KEY FEATURES:

  • Provides researchers in Ocean engineering with a thorough review of the latest research in the field
  • Lengthy reports by leading experts
  • A valuable resource for all interested in ocean engineering

DESCRIPTION: The International Ship and Offshore Congress (ISSC) is a forum for the exchange of information by experts undertaking and applying marine structural research.

These three volumes contain the eight technical committee reports, six Specialist Committee and 2 Special Task Committee reports which were presented for the 15th International Ship and Offshore Structures Congress (ISSC 2004) in San Diego USA, between 11th and 15th August 2003. Volume III will be published in 2004 and is to contain the discussion of the reports, the chairmen's reply, the text of the invited Lecture and the congress report of ISSC 2003.

Readership

For researchers and industrialists interested in the issues surrounding the structural integrity of ships and offshore structures

Table of Contents

Volume 1: Environment, Loads, Quasi-Static Response, Dynamics Response, Ultimate Strength, Fatigue and Fracture, Design Principles and Criteria, Design Methods.

Volume 2: Risk Assessment, Inspection and Monitoring, Collision and Grounding, Structural Design of High Speed Vessels, Floating Production Systems, Fabrication Technologies, Fatigue Strength Assessment

About the Editor

A.E Mansour

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering, Berkeley, Calafornia, USA

R.C Ertekin

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Ocean and Resources, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

