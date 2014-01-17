Proceedings of MEST 2012: Electronic Structure Methods with Applications to Experimental Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Part 1: Mathematical methods
Chapter 1. On the Convergence of the Interpenetrating Bipolar Expansion for the Coulomb Potential
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Formulas for the bipolar expansion in the overlapping region
3 Numerical explorations
4 Laplace’s equation
5 Remark about computations
6 Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 2. Behavior Preserving Extension of Univariate and Bivariate Functions
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Univariate case—from a linear model to extension
3 Approximation and extension algorithms
4 The bivariate case—from a linear model to a smooth extension
5 Efficient approximation-extension using model-spline basis functions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 3. Asymptotic Expansions of Barnett–Coulson–Löwdin Functions of High Order
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Review of BCLFs
3 Asymptotics of BCLFs
4 Numerical computation of BCLFs
5 Computational details: scaled modified spherical Bessel functions and BCLFs
Appendix A. Asymptotic expansions for lν (Z), Kν (Z), and lν (Z) Kν(Z) as ν → ∞
Appendix B. Computation of scaled ln+1/2(X) and Kn+1/2(X)
Appendix C. Error analysis
References
Chapter 4. Self-Consistent Field using Direct Inversion in Iterative Subspace Method and Quasi-Newton Vectors
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Benchmarks and discussion
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Part 2: Electron Correlation
Chapter 5. Relative Advantages of Quantum Monte Carlo Simulation for Changing Electron Correlation: CO Reactions on Copper and Platinum Catalysts
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Setting up the model system
3 Trial wave function and choice of pseudo-potential
4 Finite size effects
5 Application
6 Techniques
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6. OEP Orbitals as a Reference for Ab Initio Many-Body Calculations
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Theory
3 Computational details
4 Numerical results and discussion
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 7. Density-Dependent Exchange–Correlation Potentials Derived From highly Accurate Ab initio Calculations
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Theory
3 Analytical Construction of Density–Dependent Exchange and Exchange–Correlation Potentials
4 Practical Calculation Scheme
5 Computational Details
6 Results and Discussion
7 Final Remarks And Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 8. Potential Energy Curves via Double Ionization Potential Calculations: Example of HF Molecule
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Synopsis of the theory
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Part 3: Electronic Structure theory Applied to Experimental Chemistry
Chapter 9. A Density Functional Theory Study of the Adsorption of 2-Cyclohexenone on Rh(111)
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 A brief overview of the computational apparatus
3 Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. The (SiH)3+ Quasi-Molecule in the Adiabatic Representation
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical method
3 Electronic structure detail
4 Electronic structure results
5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Systematic Study of the Electronic Properties and Trends in the LiX (X = Na, K, Rb, Cs and Fr) Molecules
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Method of calculation
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Isotopic Effects in the Li+–Li Collisions at Lower and Higher Temperatures
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Theory
3 Interaction potentials
4 Elastic cross section
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Theoretical Investigation of the Intramolecular H-Bonding on Tautomerism
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Computational details
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 14. β-Cyclodextrin Interaction with Edaravone: Molecular Modeling Study
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Computational details
3 Results and discussions
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 15. Molecular Modeling Study of Neutral and Cationic Species of Ortho-Anisidine by β-Cyclodextrin
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Calculation procedure
3 Results and discussions
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. First-Principles Calculations of Electronic and Optical Properties of LiAlH4 in its Monoclinic and Tetragonal Phases
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Computational DETAILS
3 Results and discussion
3.3 Optical properties
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Index
