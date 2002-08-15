Proceedings 2002 VLDB Conference
1st Edition
28th International Conference on Very Large Databases (VLDB)
Authors: VLDB
eBook ISBN: 9780080514918
Paperback ISBN: 9781558608696
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 15th August 2002
Page Count: 1050
Description
Proceedings of the 28th Annual International Conference on Very Large Data Bases held in Hong Kong, China on August 20-23, 2002. Organized by the VLDB Endowment, VLDB is the premier international conference on database technology.
