Proceedings 2002 VLDB Conference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558608696, 9780080514918

Proceedings 2002 VLDB Conference

1st Edition

28th International Conference on Very Large Databases (VLDB)

Authors: VLDB
eBook ISBN: 9780080514918
Paperback ISBN: 9781558608696
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 15th August 2002
Page Count: 1050
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
47.95
40.76
37.99
32.29
7000.00
5950.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Proceedings of the 28th Annual International Conference on Very Large Data Bases held in Hong Kong, China on August 20-23, 2002. Organized by the VLDB Endowment, VLDB is the premier international conference on database technology.

Details

No. of pages:
1050
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080514918
Paperback ISBN:
9781558608696

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.