Procedures in Phlebotomy
4th Edition
Description
Introducing the practices and procedures of phlebotomy, Procedures in Phlebotomy, 4th Edition provides easy-to-read guidelines for both basic and special phlebotomy techniques. It describes proper procedures for venipuncture, special collection procedures, and pediatric and geriatric considerations, and addresses essential topics such as infection control, OSHA guidelines, and anatomy and physiology. It also discusses professional issues such as interpersonal communication, department management, total quality, and medical-legal topics. Written by expert phlebotomy educator John C. Flynn, Jr., this edition includes more in-depth content, a new chapter on medical terminology, new case studies, and a practice exam that prepares you for the phlebotomy certification exam.
Key Features
- A 150-question practice exam provides a comprehensive review of content and prepares you for the phlebotomy certification examination with questions that mirror the exam's multiple-choice format.
- Competency score sheets allow you to evaluate your mastery of newly acquired skills related to the most critical and important steps in phlebotomy procedures.
- A color Tube Guide provides a quick reference for determining the type of tube to use for blood collection of common tests.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter reinforce your understanding and provide a self-assessment tool.
- A glossary provides a quick reference to definitions for all of the book's terms.
- A companion Evolve website enhances learning with interactive quizzes and WebLinks for further reading and research.
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Practice of Phlebotomy
1. Introduction to Phlebotomy
2. Anatomy and Physiology
3. Infectious Diseases and Their Prevention
4. Medical Terminology NEW!
5. Equipment
6. Proper Procedures for Venipuncture
7. Special Collection Procedures
8. Pediatric and Geriatric Procedures
9. Complications of Phlebotomy
10. Point-of Care for Phlebotomists
Part 2: Professional Issues
11. Interpersonal Communication and Professionalism
12. Phlebotomy Department Management
13. Total Quality in Phlebotomy Service
14. Medical-Legal Issues and Health Law Procedures
Appendix A: Answers to Chapter Review Questions
Appendix B: Practice Examination for Certification
Appendix C: Helpful Spanish Phrases
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 21st October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437725551
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709625
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277099
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777433
About the Author
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician, Dean for Clinical Affairs, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, Illinois