Introducing the practices and procedures of phlebotomy, Procedures in Phlebotomy, 4th Edition provides easy-to-read guidelines for both basic and special phlebotomy techniques. It describes proper procedures for venipuncture, special collection procedures, and pediatric and geriatric considerations, and addresses essential topics such as infection control, OSHA guidelines, and anatomy and physiology. It also discusses professional issues such as interpersonal communication, department management, total quality, and medical-legal topics. Written by expert phlebotomy educator John C. Flynn, Jr., this edition includes more in-depth content, a new chapter on medical terminology, new case studies, and a practice exam that prepares you for the phlebotomy certification exam.