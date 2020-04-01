Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series: Chemical Peels - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323653893

Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series: Chemical Peels

3rd Edition

Authors: Suzan Obagi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323653893
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 240
About the Authors

Suzan Obagi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Dermatology, Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Director, UPMC Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Health Center; President, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (2018): Past President, Cosmetic Surgery Foundation; Past Vice-President, American Board of Cosmetic Surgery

