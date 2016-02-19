Problems of the Mixed Economy, Volume 189
1st Edition
Cooperation, Efficiency, and Stability
Table of Contents
Cooperation and Economic Organization. Utility, Duty and Fairness: Some Problems in the Theory of Collective Action (J. Elster). How Common is Common Knowledge? Boundedly Sophisticated Players Play the Finitely Repeated Prisoners' Dilemma (H. Carlsson). Rights and Costs in a Model of the Economic System (L. Werin). Costs of Rivalry and Horizontal Mergers (G. Skogh and C. Stuart). Conflicting Objectives and Instability. The Welfare State: Problems and Challenges from a Decision-Theoretical Point of View (A. Hylland). Some Decision Features of a Mixed Economy (B. Höglund). Taxation and Public Policy Evaluation. Efficient Income Taxation and Stability (L.-G. Svensson). Public Policy Evaluation when Taxes Matter: The Importance of Second Best (I. Hansson and C. Stuart). Analyzing Productivity and Efficiency in the Absence of Output Measures (E. Mellander and B.-C. Ysander). The Role of Institutional Design. Demographic Structure and Labor Supply in a Pay-As-You-Go Pension System: Effects on Contributions and Benefits (A. Kruse). Fiscal Federalism, Revenue Sharing and the Size of Government (L. Söderström). Indexes.
Description
The problems of the modern mixed economy are presented in this book, including general theoretical analyses and applications to specific areas. The subject is treated both mathematically and in a non-technical way.
This volume consists of four parts. The papers in Part I are mainly related to the micro-foundations of the mixed economy. The papers in Part II address a number of issues concerning the fundamental properties of the mixed economy. The papers in Part III and IV respectively deal with taxation and public policy evaluation and the role of institutional design. The various articles provide new and stimulating insights in the areas of collective action, economic organization and public sector activities. A few articles contain applications to the Swedish economy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 229
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 14th February 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483297392