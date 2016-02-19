Problems of the Biochemistry of the Nervous System
1st Edition
Problems of the Biochemistry of the Nervous System is a collection of papers presented at the Second Conference on the “Biochemistry of the Nervous System”, organized by the Institute of Biochemistry of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences on February 12-16, 1957. The contributors consider particularly Soviet’s considerable research works in the field of functional biochemistry and the dynamic aspects of the biochemistry of the central nervous system.
This text is organized into 11 parts encompassing 33 chapters, and begins with reviews on proteins and their metabolism in the brain and peripheral nerves; the effect of functional states such as excitation and inhibition upon them; and the changes occurring in their metabolism during growth. The succeeding parts contain articles about phosphorus-containing substances and methods of their investigation. These topics are followed by discussion of the chemical nature of a brain glycogen and its different fractions; carbohydrate metabolism during excitation and inhibition; and the adrenaline metabolism. Other parts tackle the ammonia metabolism, the developmental biochemistry of the brain, and the histochemical approach to study nucleoproteins of the neurons. The remaining parts deal with hypothermia and the cerebral metabolism in some pathological conditions.
This book will prove useful to biochemists, biologists, and neurologists.
Table of Contents
Editors' Preface
Preface
1. Proteins in the Nervous Sytem and their Changes in Different Fuctional States
Proteins of the Nervous System
The Rate of Incorporation of Aminoacids into Cerebral Proteins During Various Functional States
Protein Turnover and Tissue Respiration in Different Parts of the Brain During and After Drug-induced Sleep
2. Phosphates in Nervous Tissue and their Metabolism
Comparative Studies on the Nucleic Acids and Phospholipids of the Nervous System
Aspects of Lipoprotein Turnover in the Brain
Metabolism of Phosphorylcholine Esters and Ethanolamine Esters in the Brain
Glycolysis and Phosphoprotein Metabolism in Brain Slices
The Metabolism of Different Phospholipids in the Brain
3. Carbohydrate Turnover in the Brain
Utilization of Glucose and Pyruvic Acid by the Brain in Various Functional States
Metabolism and Chemical Structure of Glycogen Fractions in the Brain
The Rate of Turnover of Carbohydrates and Lipids in the Brain and Liver During Excitation and Drug-Induced Sleep
4. Adrenaline Metabolism of Cerebral Tissue
Adrenaline and Noradrenaline in Nervous Tissues and Effector Organs
5. Ammonia in the Brain During Various States
Sources of Ammonia in Brain Homogenates
Formation of Ammonia in Brain Slices
The Relationship Between Different Stages of Conditioning and the Ammonia Content of the Brain
Ammonia During Excitation and Inhibition
6. Biochemistry of the Brain During Development and Growth
Oxidative Phosphorylation in the Brain in vivo
The Influence of Temperature on the Metabolism of Labile Phosphorus Compounds in the Brains of Cold-blooded Animals
7. Histochemistry of the Brain
Lipoprotein Phosphorus in the Brain of Rabbits during Ontogenesis
Enzyme Activity in Different Areas of the Cerebral Cortex of Rabbits and Dogs During Growth
The Histochemistry of toe Nucleoproteins of the Neurones in Relation to their Functional Activity
8. Metabolism of the Brain During Hypothermia
The Effect of Interruption of the Circulation of the Brain During Hypothermia on Cerebral Metabolism
The Effects of Cold, Chlorpromazine and Sodium Barbitone on the Metabolism of Nervous Tissue
The Carbohydrate-Phosphorus Metabolism of the Brain During Suspended Animation Under Typothermia and After Subsequent Restoration of Body Function
Changes in the Content of Energy-rich Phosphates of the Brain During Hypothermia
9. Effects of Radiation on Nervous Tissue
The Effect of X-rays on the Metabolism of Nervous Tissue
The Effect of ß-radiation on the Phosphorus Metabolism of the Brain
The Influence of Ionizing Radiation on the Metabolism of Brain Tissue
10. Changes in Cerebral Tissues During Illness
The Ammonia-Glutamine-Glutamic Acid System and Oxidative Phosphorylation in the Brain During Oxygen Intoxication
Changes in the Cerebrosides of the Brain during Excitation and Inhibition Induced by Toxins and Drugs
Respiration and Glycolysis during Infection with Poliomyelitis Virus
Biochemical Changes During Experimentally Increased Intracranial Pressure
11. Communications to XXth International Congress of Physiology, Brussels, 1956
The Functional Biochemistry of the Brain
Author Index
Subject Index
