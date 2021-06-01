Problems of Living
1st Edition
Perspectives from Philosophy, Psychiatry, and Cognitive-Affective Science
Description
Problems of Living: Perspectives from Philosophy, Psychiatry, and Cognitive-Affective Science examines ongoing philosophical debates on the nature of what a mental disorder is and how it should be approached and treated. Chapters outline each debate from a perspective within psychiatry/psychology, then from philosophy, and then address emergent findings in cognitive-affective neuroscience and how that new information addresses or resolves the debate. Topics include the mind-body problem, reward, pain and suffering in the context of mental disorders, and the relationship between cognition and emotion. This multidisciplinary, integrated approach applies not only to the nature of mental disorders, but also to broader issues on mental health, such as finding the meaning in life.
Key Features
- Explores long standing debates on the nature of mental disorders and how and when to treat them
- Includes perspectives from psychiatry and philosophy
- Applies neuroscience research to better understanding and resolving these debates
- Examines questions concerning happiness, pain, and reward
Readership
Cognitive neuroscientists, biological and biomedical scientists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, psychologists, post-doctoral fellows, researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Perspectives of Philosophy
1.2 Perspectives of Psychiatry
1.3 The Big Questions
2. Brain-Minds: What is the Best Metaphor?
2.1 The Mind-Body Problem in Philosophy
2.2 The Mind-Body Problem in Psychology
2.3 Two Key Mind-Body Metaphors
2.4 Brain-Mind as Wetware
2.5 Conclusion
3. Reason and Passion
3.1 Philosophy of Reason and Passion
3.2 Psychiatry of Reason and Passion
3.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
3.4 Schemas and Cognitive-Affective Processing
3.5 Conclusion
4. The Pleasures of Life
4.1 Philosophy and Happiness
4.2 Psychiatry and Happiness
4.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
4.4 Sharpening Ideas on Happiness
4.5 Conclusion
5. Pain and Suffering
5.1 Philosophy and Pain/Suffering
5.2 Psychiatry and Pain/Suffering
5.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
5.4 Sharpening our Views of Suffering
5.5 Conclusion
6. The Good and the Bad
6.1 Philosophy and Morality
6.2 Psychiatry and Morality
6.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
6.4 Sharpening our Thinking about Morality
6.5 Conclusion
7. How Can We Know What is True, Then?
7.1 Philosophy and the Truth
7.2 Psychiatry and Truth
7.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
7.4 Sharpening our Thinking about Scientific Progress
7.5 Conclusion
8. The Meaning of Life
8.1 Philosophy and the Meaning of Life
8.2 Psychiatry and Meaning in Life
8.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
8.4 Sharpening our View of the Meaning of Life
8.5 Conclusion
9. Conclusion: Metaphors of Life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323902397
About the Author
Dan Stein
Dr. Stein is Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry & Mental Health and Scientific Director of the Neuroscience Institute at the University of Cape Town. He is trained in psychiatry (FRCPC), philosophy (DPhil), and neuroscience (PhD). His main research focus is on anxiety and related disorders, though he has worked in many other areas of psychiatry. His research spans basic neuroscience, clinical research, and public mental health, and has had significant impact – his h-index is the highest of any African author. He has published extensively (>40 authored or edited volumes), >1000 papers, and >250 chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry, University of Cape Town, South Africa
