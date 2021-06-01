COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Problems of Living - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323902397

Problems of Living

1st Edition

Perspectives from Philosophy, Psychiatry, and Cognitive-Affective Science

Author: Dan Stein
Paperback ISBN: 9780323902397
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
240.86
131.00
115.00
150.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Problems of Living: Perspectives from Philosophy, Psychiatry, and Cognitive-Affective Science examines ongoing philosophical debates on the nature of what a mental disorder is and how it should be approached and treated. Chapters outline each debate from a perspective within psychiatry/psychology, then from philosophy, and then address emergent findings in cognitive-affective neuroscience and how that new information addresses or resolves the debate. Topics include the mind-body problem, reward, pain and suffering in the context of mental disorders, and the relationship between cognition and emotion. This multidisciplinary, integrated approach applies not only to the nature of mental disorders, but also to broader issues on mental health, such as finding the meaning in life.

Key Features

  • Explores long standing debates on the nature of mental disorders and how and when to treat them
  • Includes perspectives from psychiatry and philosophy
  • Applies neuroscience research to better understanding and resolving these debates
  • Examines questions concerning happiness, pain, and reward

Readership

Cognitive neuroscientists, biological and biomedical scientists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, psychologists, post-doctoral fellows, researchers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
1.1 Perspectives of Philosophy
1.2 Perspectives of Psychiatry
1.3 The Big Questions

2. Brain-Minds:  What is the Best Metaphor?
2.1 The Mind-Body Problem in Philosophy
2.2 The Mind-Body Problem in Psychology
2.3 Two Key Mind-Body Metaphors
2.4 Brain-Mind as Wetware
2.5 Conclusion

3. Reason and Passion
3.1 Philosophy of Reason and Passion
3.2 Psychiatry of Reason and Passion
3.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
3.4 Schemas and Cognitive-Affective Processing
3.5 Conclusion

4. The Pleasures of Life
4.1 Philosophy and Happiness
4.2 Psychiatry and Happiness
4.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
4.4 Sharpening Ideas on Happiness
4.5 Conclusion

5. Pain and Suffering
5.1 Philosophy and Pain/Suffering
5.2 Psychiatry and Pain/Suffering
5.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
5.4 Sharpening our Views of Suffering
5.5 Conclusion

6. The Good and the Bad
6.1 Philosophy and Morality
6.2 Psychiatry and Morality
6.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
6.4 Sharpening our Thinking about Morality
6.5 Conclusion

7. How Can We Know What is True, Then?
7.1 Philosophy and the Truth
7.2 Psychiatry and Truth
7.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
7.4 Sharpening our Thinking about Scientific Progress
7.5 Conclusion

8. The Meaning of Life
8.1 Philosophy and the Meaning of Life
8.2 Psychiatry and Meaning in Life
8.3 Neurophilosophy and Neuropsychiatry
8.4 Sharpening our View of the Meaning of Life
8.5 Conclusion

9. Conclusion: Metaphors of Life 

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780323902397

About the Author

Dan Stein

Dr. Stein is Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry & Mental Health and Scientific Director of the Neuroscience Institute at the University of Cape Town. He is trained in psychiatry (FRCPC), philosophy (DPhil), and neuroscience (PhD). His main research focus is on anxiety and related disorders, though he has worked in many other areas of psychiatry. His research spans basic neuroscience, clinical research, and public mental health, and has had significant impact – his h-index is the highest of any African author. He has published extensively (>40 authored or edited volumes), >1000 papers, and >250 chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Psychiatry, University of Cape Town, South Africa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.