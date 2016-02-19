Problems of Heat Transfer and Hydraulics of Two-Phase Media presents the theory of heat transfer and hydrodynamics. This book discusses the various aspects of heat transfer and the flow of two-phase systems. Organized into two parts encompassing 22 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the laws of similarity for heat transfer to or from a flowing liquid with various physical properties and allowed for variation in viscosity and thermal conductivity. This book then explores the general functional relationship that exists between viscosity and thermal conductivity for thermodynamically similar substances. Other chapters consider the theoretical and experimental work concerning the critical heat flux for the flow of steam–water mixtures via tubes and non-circular ducts. The final chapter deals with the validity of the proposed equation for the variation of drum pressure. This book is a valuable resource for scientific workers, engineers, and technologists who are involved in the development and design of heat exchange equipment, nuclear reactors, and steam generators.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Symbols

Part I Heat Transfer

1. The Conditions of Similarity in Heat Transfer with Variable Properties of the Liquid

2. Application of the Theory of Thermodynamic Similarity to the Prediction of the Critical Heat Flux in Boiling Liquids

3. Correlation of the Effect of Pressure on the Critical Heat Flux and Heat Transfer Rates Using the Theory of Thermodynamic Similarity

4. The Critical Heat Flux for Water Flowing through round Tubes

5. The Critical Heat Flux for the Flow of Steam-Water Mixtures through Pipes

6. The Critical Heat Flux for Natural Convection and Forced Flow of Boiling and Subcooled Dowtherm

7. Heat Transfer from a Tube to Water and to Ethanol in Nucleate Pool Boiling

8. Heat Transfer to Boiling Refrigerants

9. Boiling Heat Transfer to Water-Ammonia Mixtures

10. Heat Transfer to Water and Water-Lithium Salt Solutions in Nucleate Pool Boiling

11. Experimental Investigation of Heat Transfer in Film Boiling on Horizontal and Vertical Tubes

12. Heat Transfer during Filmwise Condensation of Vapor inside a Horizontal Tube

13. Experimental Investigation of Heat Transfer in the Condensation of Mercury Vapor

14. Liquid Organic Coolants and their Potentialities in Reactor Applications

Part II Flow of Two-Phase Media

15. Investigation of the Effective Pressure Head in Boiler Tubes

16. Experimental Investigations of the Effective Pressure Head in Tubes for Zero and Low Water Velocities

17. Local Resistances in the Flow of Two-Phase Mixtures

18. The Hydrodynamic Stability of Vapor-Liquid Systems

19. The Effect of Geometrical Factors on the Bubbling of One Liquid through Another

20. The Effect of the Viscosity of the Bubbling Liquid on the Density of a Liquid-Liquid Mixture

21. Calculation of the Continuous Length of a Disintegrating Liquid Jet

22. The Variation of the Major Parameters in Drum Boilers in Transient Conditions

Index