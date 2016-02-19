Problems of Cell Permeability
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Vol. 26
Description
Modern Trends in Physiological Science, Volume 26: Problem of Cell Permeability covers expounded sorptional theory of cell permerbeality. The problem of cell permeability deals with the questions connected with the laws of the entrance of substances from the surrounding medium into cells and the excretion from the latter of the products of intracellular metabolism. This book is composed of 12 chapters and begins with an overview of the chemical composition and structure of cell membrane, as well as the membrane theory of cell permeability. The next chapters treat the issues of cell’s osmometric activity and the physico-chemical properties of protoplasm as a system of coacervates. Considerable chapters are devoted to cell permeability for various substrates, such as non-electrolytes, organic acids, vital dyes, and mineral substances. The concluding chapters discuss the relationship between metabolism and cell permeability; the bioelectric properties of cell; and the protective action of non-electrolytes against live matter damage caused by dilute saline media. This book will be of value to cell biologists, biochemists, and research workers in cell permeability.
Table of Contents
Foreword by the Scientific Editor
Author’s Preface to the English Edition
Preface to the Russian Edition
Introduction
Chapter I. The Membrane Theory of Cell Permeability
1. The Fundamental Propositions of the Classical Membrane Theory
2. The Chemical Composition and Structure of the Cell Membrane
3. Hypotheses of the Formation of Semi-permeable Membranes on the Surface of the Protoplasm
4. Membrane Theories of the Mechanism of the Penetration of Substances into Cells
5. The Role of the Cell Envelope in Permeability Phenomena
6. Conclusions
Chapter II. Do Live Cells have Osmometric Properties?
1. Plant Cells
2. Animal Cells
3. The Permeability of Cells to Water
4. Conclusions
Chapter III. The Protoplasm as a Colloidal System
1. Introductory Remarks
2. Coacervates and their Formation
3. Some Biologically Important Properties of Coacervates
Immiscibility with the Surrounding Medium
Vacuolisation
The Mechanism of the Formation of Structures in Coacervates and in Protoplasm
The Behaviour of Coacervate Drops in an Electric Field
Sensitivity to Neutral Salts, Change in pH, Temperature and Other Factors
Viscosity
Surface Tension
Colloidal Films at the Boundary Between Phases
The Distribution of the Components of a Coacervate in the System: Coacervate-Equilibrating Solution
4. Conclusions
Chapter IV. The Distribution of Substances between a Coacervate and its Surrounding (Equilibrated) Fluid
Chapter V. The Permeability of Cells for Non-electrolytes
A. Animal Cells
1. The Permeability of Cells for Sugars
2. The Permeability of Cells for Urea and its Derivatives
3. The Permeability of Cells for Creatinine
4. The Permeability of Cells for Monohydric Alcohols and Certain Other Non-electrolytes
5. The Permeability of Cells for Surface-active Substances (Monohydric Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, Derivatives of Monohydric Alcohols, etc.)
B. Plant Cells and Micro-organisms
6. The Permeability of Plant Cells and Micro-organisms for Nonelectrolytes
7. Conclusions
Chapter VI. The Permeability of Cells for Certain Organic Acids (Amino Acids, Ascorbic Acid, etc.)
1. The Permeability of Cells for Amino Acids
Formed Elements of the Blood
Muscle and Nerve Fibres, Cells of Other Tissues and Organs, Micro-organisms
2. The Permeability of Cells for Ascorbic Acid
Formed Elements of the Blood
Cells of Other Tissues and Organs
3. The Permeability of Cells for Pyruvic Acid
4. The Permeability of Cells for Uric Acid
5. The Permeability of Cells for Fatty Acids
6. Conclusions
Chapter VII. The Permeability of Cells for Vital Dyes
1. The Distribution of Vital Dyes between Unexcited and Undamaged Cells and the Medium
2. The Distribution of Vital Dyes on Stimulation or Damage of Cells
The Effect of Various Irritants on the Distribution of Vital Dyes
The Distribution of Vital Dyes between Excited Cells and the Medium
3. The Mechanism of the Distribution of Vital Dyes between Cells and their Surrounding Medium
4. Conclusions
Chapter VIII. The Permeability of Cells for Mineral Substances
1. Introductory Remarks
The Mineral Composition of Cells and of their Environment
Extracellular Spaces
2. The Permeability of Animal Cells for Salts
The Permeability of Erythrocytes for Anions
The Permeability of Erythrocytes for Cations
The Permeability of Leucocytes for Ions
The Permeability of Muscle Fibres for Cations
The Permeability of Muscle Fibres for Anions
The Permeability of Smooth Muscle Fibres for Ions
The Permeability of Nerve Fibres for Ions
The Permeability of Epithelial, Nerve and Other Cells of Animal Organisms for Ions
3. The Permeability of Plant Cells for Ions
4. Conclusions
Chapter IX. The Mechanism of the Distribution of Mineral Substances between the Cell and Medium
1. The Membrane Theory of the Distribution of Mineral Substances between the Cell and Medium
The Donnan Principle of the Distribution of Mineral Ions
The Hypothesis of the Active Transport of Ions and the Sodium Pump
Critique of the Hypothesis of Membrane Pumps
2. The State of Mineral Substances in the Protoplasm according to the Sorptional Theory of Cell Permeability
Anion Deficit
Bound and Dissolved Mineral Substances in the Protoplasm
The Redistribution of Ions between Cell and Medium upon Excitation
3. The Role of the Sorptional Factors in the Mechanism of the Distribution of Inorganic Substances between Cells and Medium
4. On the Nature of the Selective Accumulation of Potassium in Cells
5. Conclusions
Chapter X. Metabolism and Cell Permeability
1. The Relation between Metabolism and Cell Permeability
2. The Temperature Dependence of the Absorption of Substances by Cells
3. The Effect of Respiration, Metabolic Inhibitors and Other Factors on the Permeability of Cells
4. Conclusions
Chapter XI. The Bioelectric Properties of Cells
1. On the Nature of Bioelectric Potentials
A. The Membrane Theory
B. The Phase Theory
C. Bioelectric Potentials and Cellular Metabolism
2. The Electrical Conductivity of Cells; Impedance
3. Conclusions
Chapter XII. The Protective Action of Non-electrolytes against Damage of Live Matter Caused by Dilute Saline Media
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Division
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222615