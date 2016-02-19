Problems of Cell Permeability

Table of Contents



Foreword by the Scientific Editor

Author’s Preface to the English Edition

Preface to the Russian Edition

Introduction

Chapter I. The Membrane Theory of Cell Permeability

1. The Fundamental Propositions of the Classical Membrane Theory

2. The Chemical Composition and Structure of the Cell Membrane

3. Hypotheses of the Formation of Semi-permeable Membranes on the Surface of the Protoplasm

4. Membrane Theories of the Mechanism of the Penetration of Substances into Cells

5. The Role of the Cell Envelope in Permeability Phenomena

6. Conclusions

Chapter II. Do Live Cells have Osmometric Properties?

1. Plant Cells

2. Animal Cells

3. The Permeability of Cells to Water

4. Conclusions

Chapter III. The Protoplasm as a Colloidal System

1. Introductory Remarks

2. Coacervates and their Formation

3. Some Biologically Important Properties of Coacervates

Immiscibility with the Surrounding Medium

Vacuolisation

The Mechanism of the Formation of Structures in Coacervates and in Protoplasm

The Behaviour of Coacervate Drops in an Electric Field

Sensitivity to Neutral Salts, Change in pH, Temperature and Other Factors

Viscosity

Surface Tension

Colloidal Films at the Boundary Between Phases

The Distribution of the Components of a Coacervate in the System: Coacervate-Equilibrating Solution

4. Conclusions

Chapter IV. The Distribution of Substances between a Coacervate and its Surrounding (Equilibrated) Fluid

Chapter V. The Permeability of Cells for Non-electrolytes

A. Animal Cells

1. The Permeability of Cells for Sugars

2. The Permeability of Cells for Urea and its Derivatives

3. The Permeability of Cells for Creatinine

4. The Permeability of Cells for Monohydric Alcohols and Certain Other Non-electrolytes

5. The Permeability of Cells for Surface-active Substances (Monohydric Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, Derivatives of Monohydric Alcohols, etc.)

B. Plant Cells and Micro-organisms

6. The Permeability of Plant Cells and Micro-organisms for Nonelectrolytes

7. Conclusions

Chapter VI. The Permeability of Cells for Certain Organic Acids (Amino Acids, Ascorbic Acid, etc.)

1. The Permeability of Cells for Amino Acids

Formed Elements of the Blood

Muscle and Nerve Fibres, Cells of Other Tissues and Organs, Micro-organisms

2. The Permeability of Cells for Ascorbic Acid

Formed Elements of the Blood

Cells of Other Tissues and Organs

3. The Permeability of Cells for Pyruvic Acid

4. The Permeability of Cells for Uric Acid

5. The Permeability of Cells for Fatty Acids

6. Conclusions

Chapter VII. The Permeability of Cells for Vital Dyes

1. The Distribution of Vital Dyes between Unexcited and Undamaged Cells and the Medium

2. The Distribution of Vital Dyes on Stimulation or Damage of Cells

The Effect of Various Irritants on the Distribution of Vital Dyes

The Distribution of Vital Dyes between Excited Cells and the Medium

3. The Mechanism of the Distribution of Vital Dyes between Cells and their Surrounding Medium

4. Conclusions

Chapter VIII. The Permeability of Cells for Mineral Substances

1. Introductory Remarks

The Mineral Composition of Cells and of their Environment

Extracellular Spaces

2. The Permeability of Animal Cells for Salts

The Permeability of Erythrocytes for Anions

The Permeability of Erythrocytes for Cations

The Permeability of Leucocytes for Ions

The Permeability of Muscle Fibres for Cations

The Permeability of Muscle Fibres for Anions

The Permeability of Smooth Muscle Fibres for Ions

The Permeability of Nerve Fibres for Ions

The Permeability of Epithelial, Nerve and Other Cells of Animal Organisms for Ions

3. The Permeability of Plant Cells for Ions

4. Conclusions

Chapter IX. The Mechanism of the Distribution of Mineral Substances between the Cell and Medium

1. The Membrane Theory of the Distribution of Mineral Substances between the Cell and Medium

The Donnan Principle of the Distribution of Mineral Ions

The Hypothesis of the Active Transport of Ions and the Sodium Pump

Critique of the Hypothesis of Membrane Pumps

2. The State of Mineral Substances in the Protoplasm according to the Sorptional Theory of Cell Permeability

Anion Deficit

Bound and Dissolved Mineral Substances in the Protoplasm

The Redistribution of Ions between Cell and Medium upon Excitation

3. The Role of the Sorptional Factors in the Mechanism of the Distribution of Inorganic Substances between Cells and Medium

4. On the Nature of the Selective Accumulation of Potassium in Cells

5. Conclusions

Chapter X. Metabolism and Cell Permeability

1. The Relation between Metabolism and Cell Permeability

2. The Temperature Dependence of the Absorption of Substances by Cells

3. The Effect of Respiration, Metabolic Inhibitors and Other Factors on the Permeability of Cells

4. Conclusions

Chapter XI. The Bioelectric Properties of Cells

1. On the Nature of Bioelectric Potentials

A. The Membrane Theory

B. The Phase Theory

C. Bioelectric Potentials and Cellular Metabolism

2. The Electrical Conductivity of Cells; Impedance

3. Conclusions

Chapter XII. The Protective Action of Non-electrolytes against Damage of Live Matter Caused by Dilute Saline Media

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Division




