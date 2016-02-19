Problems in the Design and Development of 750 MW Turbogenerators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099828, 9781483184821

Problems in the Design and Development of 750 MW Turbogenerators

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation

Authors: V. P. Anempodistov E. G. Kasharskii I. D. Urusov
Editors: D. W. Fry W. Higinbotham
eBook ISBN: 9781483184821
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 86
Description

Problems in the Design and Development of 750 MW Turbo-Generators covers selected problems mainly related to projected machines in the development of turbo-generators. This book describes the main lines of research at the Electromechanics Institute of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences.

This book is divided into six chapters and begins with an overview of the progress in the generation of electricity along with the rapid economic development of the U.S.S.R. The succeeding chapter deals with the use of efficient cooling system of the winding copper to address the problem of electrical machine's unit power performance. The discussion then shifts to a theoretical analysis of the so-called "geometric series" of large turbo-generators. A chapter examines the problems related to design of these machines, specifically the main mechanical factors limiting the dimensions of turbo-generators. The concluding chapters provide a summary of the results of the planned increase in unit output of the single-shaft 750 MW turbo-generator.

This book is intended primarily to engineers, metallurgists, and scientists who deal with the problems in the development of very large turbo-generators.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Introduction

II. Direct Cooling and Maximum Output

III. A Theoretical Analysis of "Geometric Series" of Large Turbo-Generators

1. Preliminary Remarks

2. The Variation of the Characteristics of "Ideal Geometric Series" and "Series with Constant Diameter" with Increasing Output

3. The Variation of the Characteristics of Actual Turbo-Generators with Increasing Output

IV. The New Problems of Design

1. Electrical Analysis

2. Mechanical Strength and Running Stability

3. Thermal and Hydraulic Analysis of Direct Cooling

4. Excitation Systems

5. Prospects of New Materials

V. Design Study of a Single-Shaft 750 MW Turbo-Generator

VI. Conclusion

Glossary of Notation

References

About the Author

V. P. Anempodistov

E. G. Kasharskii

I. D. Urusov

About the Editor

D. W. Fry

W. Higinbotham

